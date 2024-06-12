TD closure means lawyers must move

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The impending closure of the TD Bank branch here on July 12 may mean some inconvenience for those who will have to transfer accounts to different financial institutions or travel to Morrisville or St. Johnsbury if they prefer to stay with the same bank. It certainly means disruption in the lives of those who have worked for the bank, in some cases for many years.

But the closure will also disrupt a business that has quietly operated from the second floor of the Bank Block for around 100 years, the offices of Davies Law.

Davies Law decided it, too, should find a new financial institution, not to safeguard its funds, but as a home.

Sara Davies Coe, one of the firm’s partners and the daughter of the other, Bill Davies, said she and her father very much wanted to stay in Barton Village. …

