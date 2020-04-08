Sugarmakers looking at a good season

by Joseph Gresser

There are those who view the pleasant spring weather we’ve recently enjoyed with anxious eyes, hoping for the return, if only for a while, of winter. For those people, known as sugarmakers, the days of anxiety experienced by many, have been days of celebration of a possible record-breaking season.

A quick survey of some local practitioners of the art of transforming sap to syrup, found them in unusually high spirits.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)