State spent $285-million on dairy in decade

by Joseph Gresser

A report issued by Vermont Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer says the state has spent more than $285-million over the past decade to support dairy farming and to help ameliorate its negative effects on lakes and streams.

The spending, the report says, came largely in the form of tax breaks for producers, who are not required to pay the 6 percent tax on equipment or supplies needed on their farms and, in most cases, participate in the current use program, which reduces their property tax burden.

About $33-million over the same ten-year period went toward grants, inspections, and enforcement of water quality standards, the report says.

