St. Johnsbury man cited for trafficking Fentanyl and Possession of Cocaine

On 08/18/2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., Troopers from the St. Johnsbury State Police Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 North for moving violations in the town of Barnet, VT. The registered owner of the vehicle was identified as David Sargent of St. Johnsbury, VT. During the investigation, a VSP K-9 was deployed which alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 100 grams of fentanyl, 52 grams of crack cocaine and 18 grams of cocaine. Also located inside the vehicle was packaging material and other material used in the process of distribution. Sargent was issued a citation to appear in appear in Caledonia Superior court at a later date.