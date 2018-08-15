Sheriff keeps his position

copyright the Chronicle August 15, 2018

Orleans County Sheriff Kirk Martin is very likely to keep his job for the next four years. He defeated Newport City Police Detective Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs, his opponent in the Republican primary, by a margin of 1,211 to 945.

Glover did not report its results to the Secretary of State’s website and its results are not included in vote totals.

As no Democratic challenger has thrown a hat into the ring, the Republican primary effectively served as the general election for the most visible position in county government.

Detective Harlow-Jacobs campaigned vigorously around the county, promising to seek grants to widen the amount of coverage the Sheriff’s Department offers and saying that, over time, she would like to make it a 24-hour-a-day operation.

