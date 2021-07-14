Shadow Lake Road discussion continues

By Luke Vidic

GLOVER — Discussion about the unpaved state of Shadow Lake Road resumed at the July Glover Select Board meeting, although less vigorously than heard at the board’s previous meeting.

A dozen people showed up at the town hall, less than half the crowd who attended the June 24 meeting.

At that session, two dozen citizens asked for the road to be repaved this season. Chair David Simmons told them the town does not have the money, and that it will be at least two years before repaving can begin.

People at the July 8 meeting asked the source of paving grants, how they are requested, and when they are received.

