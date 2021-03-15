Scott announced new gathering guidance to include two households and kids playdates

COVID-19 Daily Update

March 12, 2021

Gov. Scott Announces New Gathering Guidance for Unvaccinated Households

Governor Phil Scott announced Friday new gathering guidance for people who are not vaccinated: Two unvaccinated people or households can now gather at a time. “You’re not limited to choose just one other household,” Scott said. “You can do so with multiple households, as long as it’s just one at any given time.”

People who are vaccinated “don’t count against the limit,” he said, and kids can have

playdates again.

Gov. Scott also announced restaurants now will be able to seat six people at a table and they can be from different families.

“I know these changes are not as big as many other states have announced, including those in our region,” he said. “But we feel they’re positive and safe steps forward and you can expect another spigot turn next week.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, reiterated that anyone who gathers with others who is not vaccinated still needs to follow guidance to prevent the spread of the virus — wearing masks and keeping at least a 6-foot distance.

“Remember how well we did with this last summer and early fall, before that first surge in cases. As Vermonters, we were able to live our lives while still taking those necessary steps to protect one another,” Dr. Levine said. “I know we can do that again, especially with our progress in vaccination. But this virus has not gone away.

We are still seeing cases of COVID-19, and we know we are now dealing with a more transmissible variant.

He urged Vermonters to continue to keep any gathering as safe as possible by:

• Staying outside when you can

Choosing activities where you can keep masks on and maintain your distance.

• Thinking about where you’ve been recently and whether it could put others at risk,

especially if someone is at higher risk.

• Having the “COVID talk”: negotiate boundaries with others and establish expectations before you get together.

• And always avoiding any gathering if you have symptoms of illness