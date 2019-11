Photo by Tena Starr

Homes off Route 100 between Troy and Westfield Friday became resting spots for round bales that were swept up by the Missisquoi river.

Homes off Route 100 between Troy and Westfield Friday. Photo by Tena Starr

The Missisquoi River seriously flooded Friday, particularly in the Troy area. This building is just on the edge of the village.

A VTrans truck blocks flooded Route 100 between Troy and Westfield. Photo by Tena Starr