Remembering Warner’s Dance Hall

copyright the Chronicle May 16, 2018

LOWELL — Juanita Lee and her brother Wayne Warner basically grew up at the dance hall and bowling alley that was always referred to as Warner’s Dance Hall, although its official name was never that. Originally, it was Missisquoi Manor.

Ms. Lee is also partner to Lowell Fire Chief Calvin Allen. And her almost 16-year-old son, Brandon Tetreault, is a junior firefighter.

So Ms. Lee — who spent years singing on the dance hall’s stage — and Brandon got the news last week that the hall was on fire before anyone but Mr. Allen himself.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)