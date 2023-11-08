Released after misdemeanor plea, man is arrested on felony charges

NEWPORT — Judge Justin Jiron released Cody Myott, 30, of Newport Center on conditions after hearing him deny four misdemeanor charges in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court. One of the conditions required Mr. Myott to participate in a mental health clinical assessment and follow the recommendations of the treatment provider.

On October 30, Mr. Myott pled innocent to three charges of violating his conditions of release and one of resisting arrest.

The following day Mr. Myott was back before Judge Jiron, this time facing more serious charges including first-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony, and two of domestic assault. Mr. Myott pled innocent to all three, and this time Judge Jiron ordered him held without bail.

In his affidavit Orleans County Deputy Sheriff Mark Hinton said he was on Bear Mountain Road in Newport Center a little before 7 p.m. on October 29 when he saw a car whose driver was hanging out the window….

