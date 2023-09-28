Ranger girls tame Panthers

by Matthew Wilson

The Lake Region Union High School Rangers were on the hunt for wild cats on September 24, the day they met Thetford Academy’s Panthers. The girls soccer team put up an impressive defense, a fortress from which they were always on the attack.

Within the first few minutes, the Rangers staged themselves to keep possession of the ball. Each member of the team seemed to know exactly when to pass the ball, keeping the pressure off as they pushed the ball down the field. When the Panthers did gain control of the ball, Rangers were quick to come and gracefully take it for themselves. At about six minutes into the match, Avery Hansen brought the ball up to the Panthers’ goalie…..

…..

