Police seek info on Orleans BB gun shooting

DATE/TIME: 03/27/2020 1630

INCIDENT LOCATION: Water Street, Orleans

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief (Request for Information)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle being shot at with a BB gun on Water Street in Orleans. The vehicle sustained damage to the windshield and side doors. This occurred between 1700 hours on 3/26/2020 and 1600 hours on 3/27/2020 when the damage was discovered. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881.