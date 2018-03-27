Around the Northeast Kingdom Piano students perform at Barton United Church Published 4 hours ago - Editor - 4h ago On February 16, at The Barton United Church, Chantilly Larose, the music teacher at both Barton Graded school and St. Paul's Catholic School held a piano recital with her seven piano students to showcase all of these young musicians’ hard work. The students — ranging from first through eighth grade — did an amazing job. Performing at the recital were: Emily Knaggs, Mia Lussier, Jonah Matte, Micah Sicard, Taylor Menard, and Emma Locke McAllister. (Student Abbie Snedecker was out sick.) Pictured here, from left to right, are: Jonah Matte, Ms. Larose, Taylor Menard, and Emily Knaggs. Photo courtesy of Lisa Higgins 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it