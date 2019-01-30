Ownership of Parker Pie to change hands
by Tena Starr
WEST GLOVER — Parker Pie, the popular pizza restaurant in the middle of tiny West Glover Village, will have new ownership soon.
Cavan Meese, a young West Glover pizza lover, started the restaurant 14 years ago in the back corner of the Lake Parker Country Store, then owned by Phil Young. The pizza restaurant was so unexpectedly successful that it eventually expanded.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)