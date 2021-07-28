Ella Whittemore shows her calf, Lucky Hill Waldo Pear, at the Orleans-Essex county 4-H show in Barton on July 22. Ella, was part of the Kingdom Critters and Kids group from Glover. Her calf was born on March 8. Ella has been showing for two years. Photo by Darlene Robillard

