One-hundred-fifty-first Orleans County Fair opens

copyright the Chronicle August 15, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

BARTON — The Orleans County Fair is back for its one-hundred-and-fifty-first fair to promote the importance of agriculture and community.

Michael Tetreault is a past president of the Orleans County Fair Association and currently a board member. He said the fair represents the heritage of agriculture in Vermont and all the generations that have upheld it.

