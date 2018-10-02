October 3, 2018 Obituaries

Alan L. Patenaude

Alan L. “Al” Patenaude, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, was called home to his heavenly Father on September 25, 2018.

Alan was born on June 6, 1962, to Joseph and Lucille (Fontaine) Patenaude from Holland. He came into this world with a mentally challenging disability. He was an amazing blessing to all who met and loved him.

As a youth, Alan attended Brandon Training School. After several years, he was able to transition to a St. Johnsbury group home and later to a Newport group home. In 1987, Bob Clapper and his partner, Rachel Pelletier, welcomed him into their home for almost 16 years in Holland. He then moved to Rutland to live with Kathleen Pelletier (Rachel’s daughter) for 13 years. His last home was with Ruth (Ruthie) and Clermont McPhee in North Clarendon for two and a half years. In all of these homes, he was part of the family, was loved, and had fun and many adventures. We give special thanks to all his caregivers, who loved and cared for Alan through the years.

Throughout his life, he shared many special times with his family, while visiting with Mom and Dad, siblings and nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many Patenaude family gatherings and holiday times, including visiting the family farm. He always loved to laugh and have a coffee and cookies. Alan’s famous sayings of “I like you,” “What’s up a you?” and “Where’s your tie?” will be forever etched in our hearts and minds. Alan leaves behind many broken hearts.

He is survived by his loving mom, Lucille Patenaude, of Westford; his brothers: George (Gale) Patenaude of Richmond, Marcel (Gaetane) Patenaude of Holland; his sisters: Diane (John) Forcier of Essex, Susan (Bert) Letourneau of Holland, Joanne (Mike) Aulis of Franklin, New Hampshire, Christine (Gary) Sykes of Norton, and Anna (Jeff) Hutchins of Westford; and by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alan was predeceased by his father, Joseph Patenaude; a brother, Adrien Patenaude; twin sisters Faith and Hope, who died at birth; and by his godfather, Larry Patenaude.

Our deepest thanks and appreciation go out to the Newport and Rutland Mental Health agencies and the Rutland Regional Medical Center for all the love and care for Al. Alan warmed the hearts of many doctors, nurses and caregivers during his extended hospital stay of May 2015 through April 2016 and many other times, while in the hospital.

We thank you for many prayers for Alan throughout his long illnesses. He is at peace in heaven. We picture him with his tie in place and his coffee in hand. God bless Alan for all the blessings he gave us.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations in memory of Alan to the Fifth Floor Dayroom of the Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, Vermont 05701.

A Christian Mass will take place at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport on Saturday, October 6, at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at the St. Edward’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.

Steven Jay Friedman

1943-2018

Steve Friedman died peacefully in his sleep on September 20, 2018, following a long illness.

He was born in Duluth, Minnesota, during the final days of the Battle of Stalingrad, as the tide of war turned. When Steve was eight, he won a prize in a local talent show and recorded in a note to himself: “secured ambition to be an artist.” He studied at the University of Michigan, where he won a Hopwood Fiction Award, and he earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from the University of Minnesota. Steve’s professional theater work began with the Firehouse Theater in Minneapolis, where he acted in world premieres of plays by Megan Terry and Sam Shepherd.

In 1968, he joined the San Francisco Mime Troupe as playwright, actor, and collective member. Known for his Gutter Puppet plays, his comic villains, and his adaptations of Brecht, Steve’s sharp wit helped define a new era of radical popular comedy. He gained instant fame in a protest meeting at the San Francisco board of supervisors when he identified himself as toilet paper tycoon Harold Smellybucks, there to speak “on behalf of the mighty rich.” A cream pie aimed at his face missed him, and landed instead on supervisor Dianne Feinstein. She was not pleased.

Steve worked as a cabbie; he torched spiders for the Minneapolis Water Works; he folded sweaters at Macy’s; he drove a jitney; he delivered mail on foot, including to the house of the Grateful Dead; he worked the overnight shift at the post office. And during all those jobs he was a writer. He wrote every day, and leaves behind a trove of poetry, short stories, plays, and letters.

Steve delighted audiences as President Nixon in solo street shows, on KSAN radio in his own “Watergate Follies,” and in the feature film White House Madness. In 1977 he co-founded New York’s Modern Times Theater, an Equity company that produced original work on timely political subjects. He toured widely as an actor in his own plays, including The Bread and Roses Play, Freedom Days, and Hibakusha, A Love Story from Hiroshima, for which he won an NEA Playwriting Fellowship. His work was produced in France, India, and England; on stage and on the radio in Sweden; and at the Edinburgh Festival, where his Lear Lesson won a Fringe First nomination.

With Denny Partridge, Steve raised their daughter, Rose; he was at home every day when she returned from school. He taught playwriting and acting at Antioch College, and with a grant from the Asian Cultural Council went with his family to Dhaka, Bangladesh, to create a play about the 1971 War of Liberation. As a senior lecturer at Barnard College/Columbia University, he taught commedia, playwriting, and solo performance, and mentored a generation of students. He prized the teaching he did during those years in New York state maximum-security prisons.

In 2007, with Ms. Partridge, he founded Mud Time Theater. Their Mildred Taken Crazy and The Nine Questions toured throughout Vermont and elsewhere in the U.S. and Europe. His last project, in 2012, was an adaptation of Voltaire’s Candide for the State Theater of Hannover, Germany. He then turned his attention to life in rural Vermont, an existence that included his wife and collaborator of 45 years, Denny Partridge, his daughter Rose Friedman, son-in-law Justin Lander, and grandchildren Eva Josephine and Charlie Garnet Lander, all of East Hardwick. Until and through the last day of his life, he completed the New York Times crossword puzzle; recited plays and poetry from memory; shared the best of film history with his family; and gave generously as a writer and theater-maker, advising former students and colleagues from afar.

Donations in his memory can be made to Vermont Vaudeville or to the Bard Prison Initiative.

Carroll S. (Buzzy) Billado Jr.

Carroll S. (Buzzy) Billado Jr., 73, of Holland died on September 22, 2018, in Burlington.

He was born on August 14, 1945, in St. Albans to Carroll and Eleanor (Lackey) Billado Sr.

On July 7, 2007, he married Adelle Fortin Shufelt, who survives him.

Mr. Billado dedicated his life to protecting and serving his community through law enforcement.

He enjoyed carpentry, nature, working with his hands, hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. He was a member of the Masonic Union Lodge #62 F&AM of Glover.

His family was a very important part of his life.

He is survived by his wife, Adelle Billado, of Holland; her daughter Dafney Shufelt of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; by his daughters: Sherry Paquette and her husband, Jeremy, of Richford, Darlene Billado and her companion, Robert Barton, of Sheldon, Tammie Lamoureux and her companion, Brian Corwell Sr., of Richford, Mariah Billado of Essex, and Rebecca Billado-Metri and her husband, Ramez, of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and by many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Avris Billado and her companion, Junior Miles, of Enosburg, Douglas Billado and his wife, Ruth, of Richford, Barbara Beauregard and her husband, Rene, of Richford, Kathy Marshia and her husband, David, of Enosburg, and Daniel Billado and his wife, Lynn, of Swanton; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters- and brothers-in-law: Suzanne Sullivan of Maine, Lise and Steve Comeau of Enosburg, Yvon and Susan Fortin of Derby, Diane and Ron DeLaBruere of New York, Elaine and Ron Ashman of Derby, Carole McLean of Newport Center, John Fortin of Alabama, and Rose and Brian Pepin of Derby.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, October 2, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line where a Mass was celebrated. Interment followed in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com

Peter Grondin

Peter Grondin, 65, formerly of Newport, died peacefully in St. Johnsbury on September 24, 2018, after a long battle with cancer, his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 10, 1953, to John and Patricia (Walker) Grondin. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1971 and eventually earned a bachelor of science degree in human services from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts. He married Judith Ide in 1987 and celebrated the addition of a son, James Grondin, to the family in 1995.

Peter worked for Northeast Kingdom Human Services in various capacities for 30 years. Additionally, he worked for several years for the Area Agency on Aging. He was an advocate for many people over the years and was proud of his work in the community during which he touched many lives. He treasured and maintained many lifelong friendships. He continued making new friends and advocated for them until the end of his life.

Peter was athletic and enjoyed racquetball, basketball, baseball, softball, fishing, and skiing, but his passion was golf. He coached Little League and junior golf. He became a certified club maker and offered free golf advice to everyone. He also enjoyed music, especially rock and roll and blues. He listened avidly to the Rolling Stones, Bob Marley and many blues musicians. He shared his vast knowledge of music trivia with all who cared to know.

Peter had a keen interest in everyone he met. He interviewed each new person with genuine curiosity about their lives and experiences, and if he knew their first name, he considered them a friend. He had a group of friends in St. Johnsbury (referred to by his family as his “posse”): Michael, Bob and Brian, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Ide, of Newport; by his son James Grondin of Newport; by his siblings: Michael Grondin of Albany, Terry Grondin of Morgan, Pedro Grondin and his companion, Suzanne Houghton, of Coventry, Kevin Grondin and his fiancé, Tina Evans, of Concord, Vicky Lewis and her husband, Daniel, of Derby Line, Barbara Fecteau and her husband, Randy, of Holland; and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his father-in-law, James Ide; and by brothers- and sisters-in-law, Janet and Bill Koes, Mary and Sheldon Zeikel, Alison and Bill Smith, and Patience Tingley; and by many wonderful friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brother Keith Grondin; his sister-in-law Carol Grondin; close friends Don Grant, Jude Smith, and Howie Geisel; and by his mother-in-law, Virginia Ide.

Funeral services were held September 29 at the Church of God in Derby with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions may be made in his memory to NKHS-CRT program, attention Blaine LaChance, or Marie Cargill, P.O. Box 724, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.