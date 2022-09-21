OCSU boards approve strategic plan

by Joseph Gresser

Members of the Lake Region Union High School (LRUHS) and the Lake Region Union Elementary and Middle School District (LRUEMSD) boards met together Monday evening in the high school cafeteria and, after a few tweaks, approved the districts’ strategic plan.

The plan which Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) Superintendent Penny Chamberlin handed out on two one-sided sheets of paper, surprised some board members who recalled the 20-page draft distributed earlier in the process.

