OCSU board: Parents talk about how to talk about race

copyright the Chronicle May 23, 2018

At least two of the school board meetings at the May 17 Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) carousel session opened with a period of silence in remembrance of Thea Swartz, of Orleans, who was shot to death two days earlier, allegedly by her husband, Randall.

Amy Leroux, of Irasburg, who chairs the OCSU board, wept as she recalled Ms. Swartz’s willingness to serve when needed on both the Orleans and OCSU boards.

