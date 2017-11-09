OCCA to host art exhibit at Newport Tasting Center

Orleans County Citizen Advocacy (OCCA) will host the opening night of a gallery exhibit on Friday, November 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit of artwork created by partners and advocates will be on display at the Tasting Center in Newport through the winter. The opening night event will be an opportunity to see the new work and meet the community members involved in this organization. Light refreshments will be served and a cash bar is available.

OCCA is a non-profit organization that has served Orleans County for over 30 years. Its mission is to match community volunteer advocates to act as allies to adult partners with developmental disabilities. OCCA fosters friendships that transcend ability and enrich and improve the lives of everyone involved. — submitted by RoseAnna Cyr.