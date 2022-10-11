Obituaries & Services10.12.22

Susan Patneaude

Susan (Susie) Patneaude, 74, died on August 18, 2022. She was born on June 20, 1948, and was the daughter of Bruce and Beryl Willson. She graduated from Orleans High School in 1966.

She married Leroy Patneaude on February 1, 1969, and they had three sons, David, Danny, and Joseph. She worked for the United States Postal Service for many years and loved meeting people. She was quick-witted and enjoyed laughing and talking with everyone who came into the various post offices where she worked.

She is survived by her husband, Leroy, by her son David and his wife, Christine, by her son Danny and his wife, Cathey, and by her son Joseph and his partner, Chad. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and her seven great-grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Gateway Center in Newport, on October 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please come and enjoy some conversation with her family and friends.

Instead of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in her name.

Douglas B. Maxwell

Douglas B. Maxwell, 84, died and went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 1, 2022. Doug was born on October 29, 1937, to Claude Moulton Maxwell and Blanche Stevens Maxwell in the farmhouse that he was about to move into after a two-year renovation project.

He graduated from Brighton High School in 1956. He married Marilyn Wood on June 19, 1965.

Doug was a kind and loving man who greatly enjoyed dairy farming and tending animals. He also enjoyed maple sugaring until his sight no longer allowed him to do so.

Even though he lost his eyesight he never lost his vision. Through the eyes of family members, he enjoyed traveling and listening to the descriptions of any given area he was in.

He was able to travel with his family from Maine to Florida, including Virginia Beach and several trips to North Carolina. He visited Disney World twice. A few years ago, he traveled with family to British Columbia and Alberta, Canada. He visited the glacier fields and walked on the Athabasca Glacier as well as spending time in Golden, Banff, and Lake Louise, British Columbia. He also enjoyed eating dinner atop the Seattle space needle.

He got to spend some time visiting relatives and visiting touristy places from Ontario, California to San Diego, California. Doug visited the nation’s capital more than once, but the first time the family was allowed to enter the building and sit in the Senate viewing gallery without anyone questioning their presence.

Prior to Doug losing his eyesight to retinitis pigmentosa he enjoyed bowling and western-style square dancing.

Doug was a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church and a former member of the Knights of Pythias.

Doug is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, and his two daughters whom he loved dearly, Sheila Tremblay and her husband, Matthew, and Susan Maxwell-Thompson and her husband, Raymond. He also leaves two grandchildren who were very special to him, Evan Tremblay and Sierra Tremblay and her partner, Drake O’Connell, and his boys Grayson and Mateo. He is also survived by his older brother Blaine Maxwell, and his sisters-in-law Carole Maxwell, Charlene Maxwell, Marjorie Douglas and Ruby Cook. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his brothers Robert Maxwell and Dwight Maxwell, by his sisters June Bingham and her husband, Ralph, and Joyce Cross and her husband, Wyman, and a sister-in-law Barbara Maxwell.

A brief funeral service was held on Saturday, October 8. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Those wishing to make donations in his memory may do so to the Vermont Blind Association or the Vermont Lung Association.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Beverly Jean Lafont

Beverly Jean Lafont, 81, of West Glover, died on October 6, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born on July 28, 1941, to the late Charles and Lorraine (Marshall) White. Beverly was the oldest of seven children.

She was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Wendy Jean, and by her brother Butch.

She is survived by her husband, Glenn Lafont; by her daughters: Cindy Chaffee and her partner, Mark Weigel, Robin and her husband, Rodney Pray, stepdaughters Cindy Wells and her husband, Mark, and Mary Turley; as well as by her grandchildren: Katie Baraw, Megan Stevens, and Zachary Lafont, fondly known as her “little dumplin,’” her “little rug rat,” and her “honey bunch.” She is also grandmother to Mark Wells, Rene Wells and Tyler Wells.

She leaves behind her sister, Darlin White, and her brothers: Mark and his wife, Trude, Norman and his partner, Jim Brown, Jeff and his wife, Barbara, and Billy White, along with her great-grandchildren, cousins, and many very special nieces and nephews. She touched the lives of anyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Fate was in the works when Beverly met her future husband, Glenn, on a wild Friday night at Cole’s Pond. It was love at first sight. A year later, they were married at the West Glover Church and enjoyed a wonderful, love-filled 43 years of marriage, family (including treasured pets), time with friends, Community Circle trips abroad, camping at Will-O-Wood campground, family get-togethers at the pool, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visits, holiday gatherings, shopping trips, and pedicures with her daughters, Cindy and Robin, and granddaughters, Katie and Megan. She also enjoyed going to the races with her husband and grandson Zack.

She loved baking apple pies, making homemade doughnuts, and cooking up her special baked beans. She had an artistic talent and enjoyed painting, pottery, and drawing. Some of her special projects are in the homes of family today. She started family traditions that will carry on in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Every year, she would call each one of them and sing happy birthday. She made all those around her laugh and feel loved with her generous heart, words of wisdom, great sense of humor, bubbly spirit, and love for life. She will be missed but will remain in the hearts and memories of her family forever.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, October 15, at the home of Rodney and Robin Pray, 96 Davio Place, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

In lieu of flowers, Beverly would love to have donations sent to the Glover Ambulance at 48 County Road, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Bruce Dale Gonyaw

Bruce Dale Gonyaw, 71, of Brownington, died at home on September 26, 2022, surrounded by family. He was born on July 14, 1951, in Barton, to the late Ferdinand and Laura (Gile) Gonyaw.

Bruce attended Lake Region Union High School where he graduated in 1970. Early in life, Bruce ran his own meat shop. He built a successful business. After having children, he decided that farm life would be a great way to raise his boys. He enjoyed farming and was a farmer most of his life. He ran a successful dairy farm and later transitioned from cows to horses.

For the past several decades he enjoyed buying and selling horses, tack, and all things horse related. He enjoyed talking with people and setting them up with just the right horse for their situation. Farm life suited Bruce well. He spent his days working on projects that kept the farm running. This lifestyle also allowed him to travel the country buying and selling equine. Among all his destinations, he enjoyed trips to Oklahoma most. He instilled his love of animals and equipment in his sons.

He was a member and past president of the New England Draft Pony Association. Bruce was a longtime pony puller and was instrumental in adding a pulling class for mini horses. He was well respected in the pony pulling community and enjoyed spending the summer attending fairs, field days, and other events where he could pull his ponies, often resulting in blue ribbons and trophies. Over the years he made friends in all parts of the country. In addition to pony pulling, he enjoyed horseback riding, and attending horse and dairy auctions.

Nothing brought Bruce more joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He taught them all the tricks of the trade and always gave free reign of the candy jar. For a time, he delivered Amish doughnuts every Saturday and enjoyed eating them with Holden and Liza. In his eyes, his four grandchildren were just perfect.

Bruce is survived by his sons: Shawn Gonyaw and his wife, Melanie, of Newbury, and Jason Gonyaw and his wife, Melissa, of Brownington; by his partner, Lynn Benoit, of Brownington; by his grandchildren: Eian, Sydney, Holden, and Liza Gonyaw. He is also survived by the following siblings: Marie Moeykens of Winsdor, Lillian Gonyaw of Walpole, Massachusetts, Edward Gonyaw of Florida, Dean Gonyaw and his partner, Denise Marshall, of Glover, Priscilla Sicard of Florida, Marion Irvin and her husband, Greg, of Kentucky, Fran Dempsey and her husband, Fred, of Brownington, and Linda McClure of Alaska and her husband, Charles; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers Carl, Wayne, and Richard Gonyaw.

A celebration of life to honor Bruce’s life will be held on June 17, 2023. There will be a trail ride, dinner, and bonfire. The family will have a private interment at the Welcome O’ Brown Cemetery in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in Bruce’s memory can be made to the Northeast Draft Pony Association.

Bruce lived a good life, filled with all the things that made him happy. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Hazel E. Fontaine

Hazel E. Fontaine, 95, of Newport, died peacefully on September 30, 2022, with her children by her side. Hazel was born on May 18, 1927, and grew up in Derby, with her parents, Raymond and Julia (Leavens) Blake, and five siblings: Herbert, Charles, Lucille, Marion, and Mary Jean.

She worked as a hairdresser, having graduated from the Vermont College of Cosmetology, and later as a school librarian in Newport. Hazel enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, reading, knitting, Bible study, spending time outdoors, traveling, and serving as a lifelong donor for the American Red Cross. Hazel will be dearly missed and always remembered.

Hazel was predeceased by her parents and siblings as well as two sons, Thomas and Peter Leo, who died in infancy.

She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Fontaine and his wife, Lois, of Colchester, and John Fontaine and his partner, Leanne Paradiso, of Lincoln, Massachusetts; as well as by three grandchildren: Jeffrey Fontaine II and his wife, Pamela, and their children, Anthony, Audrey, and Alexzander, and Harrison Fontaine and his wife, Alexandra, and Blake Fontaine.

Funeral services will be held in Hazel’s honor on Friday, October 21, at the United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street, Newport. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., the funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., with interment to follow at the Derby Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the outdoor fund at Bel Aire Center, 35 Bel Aire Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jordan Daniel Carpenter

Jordan Daniel Carpenter, 20, of Newport, died suddenly on the evening of October 3, 2022. He was born on April 3, 2002, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Melissa (Talcott) LeBlanc and Daniel Carpenter.

Jordan was known for his beautiful smile, his kind heart, quick wit, and infectious laughter. His motto was, “a faithful friend is a strong defense.” He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping at Lake Willoughby. He said he never felt more free than when he was riding his motorcycle. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School, class of 2021.

Jordan is survived by his parents, Daniel and Alexis Carpenter of Morgan, and Melissa and Justin LeBlanc of Newport Center; by his siblings: Corine Carpenter of Newport Center, Ryan and Alexander Carpenter of Morgan, Jake, Joseph, Damian, Vincent, Mira, Juliana, and Luke LeBlanc of Newport Center; by his grandparents: Cory and Colleen Carpenter of Morgan, Daniel and Theresa McAvinney of Westfield, Doris Gibney of Newport, Miriam LeBlanc of Newport Center, and Penny LeClair of Bringham City, Utah; and by his friends Ashtan Wheeler and Carly Lord of Newport, and by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by grandfathers Frederick Talcott Jr., and Jacques LeBlanc, both of Newport Center.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 8.

A reception was held on Sunday, October 9, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Hall in Troy.

A traditional Mass in Latin was held on Sunday, October 9, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy, followed by a traditional Catholic burial in St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

If friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Mater Dei Parish Youth Ministry Programs, P.O. Box 1078, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

SERVICES

James A. Tourangeau Jr.

A graveside service for James A. Tourangeau Jr., who died March 15, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 15, at the Craftsbury Village Cemetery.

Donna Lee Forty

Memorial services for Donna Lee Forty will be held on Saturday, October 22, at 1 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, Vermont.

Laurent I. Cote

Laurent I. Cote, 85, of Westfield, died on October 7, 2022, in Newport. He was born on September 3, 1937, in Newport to the late Laurent and Maria (Brown) Cote.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., on Sunday, October 16, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

For full funeral details and obituary please visit curtis-britch.com.