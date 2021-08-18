Obituaries & Services 8.18.21

Mary E. Twofoot

Mary E. Twofoot, 84, of Newport died on August 12, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on March 25, 1937, in Island Pond to Thomas and Hazel (Chase) Crowe.

On July 23, 1955, she married Wyman Twofoot, who predeceased her on March 26, 2016.

Mary was a center manager for Head Start and Northeast Kingdom Community Action. retiring in 1981, which was fitting for her as she had a heart for helping others. Her hobbies included playing cards, snowmobiling, swimming, and attending yard sales. She enjoyed being around people and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Kenneth Twofoot of Derby and Keith Twofoot and his wife, Rachel, of Brownington; four grandchildren: Greg, Kendra, Travis and his partner, Hilary, Melissa and her husband, Dave; and by four beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bradley Crowe and his wife, Sharon, of Newport; and by nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two children: Kevin and Cathy Twofoot; and by her brother Gary Crowe; and two sisters: Sandra Doucette and Colleen Daggett.

She attended New Hope Bible Church in Brownington.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, August 21, at the New Hope Bible Church in Brownington with her son Keith Twofoot officiating. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Newport Health Care Center, 148 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Alfred Traver

Alfred Traver Jr. died peacefully at The Union House Nursing Home in Glover on July 31, 2021.

He was born to Dorothy and Alfred Traver on March 21, 1926, in Waterbury, Connecticut.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Bertha (Bert) Traver; his four daughters: Martha Day Nesin (Peter) of Belfast, Maine, Margaret Baer (William) of Columbus, Ohio, Jean Bohan (Gerald) of Dublin, Ohio, and Ellen Traver Duncan (Rod) of Venice, Florida; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and his three brothers: Robert of Averill Park, New York; Thomas (Arlene) of Viera, Florida, and Jack (Elaine) of Watertown, Connecticut; and his late father’s wife, Gloria Traver, of Deland, Florida.

He graduated from Watertown High School in Oakville, Connecticut, in 1943. At that time he and his friend Henry Long took exams for the Navy’s V6 program, and both passed. They then continued basic training in the U.S. Navy. After completing basic training, Al was sent to Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, and then to Holy Cross College in Worchester, Massachusetts, for further education. Al continued his training and was then sent to F.C. Preflight School in North Carolina to start his flight lessons. World War II ended, however, and the program was discontinued.

After his discharge from The U.S. Navy, he returned to Waterbury, Connecticut, and worked with his father at their family business, Traver Electric Motor Company, where he later became owner and president. Al was an avid golfer at the Watertown Golf Club where he served on the board of governors and as vice-president of the golf club. When he retired in 1987, he and his wife, Bert, moved to Glover. After moving to Vermont, he continued playing golf at the Orleans Country Club in several golf leagues. He also enjoyed hiking and being surrounded by mother nature in his beloved and beautiful home in Vermont. Al was also an avid bridge player and played with the Gourmet Group and Arthur Aiken group (among several others).

Burial will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Donations in his name can be made to Glover Ambulance Squad, Inc., Glover, Vermont 05839.

Marian Harpan Peduzzi

Marian Harpan Peduzzi, 91, of Newport Center, died on August 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving caregivers.

She was born on July 15, 1930, in Berlin to Charles and Lucille (Frontini) Harpan. She married Robert Peduzzi, who predeceased her in 2003.

Marian was a legal secretary for the state of Vermont. Both she and her late husband were airline pilots in the 1980s. Among her many hobbies, she played the violin, and was a member of the philharmonic orchestra. She was also a member of the American Society of Dowsers. She enjoyed painting, skiing, hiking, and fishing. She has a painting hanging in the Pentagon. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her half-sister Dorothy Foy of Hartford, Connecticut; her special friend, Michael Ducharme, of Evansville; and by her caregivers: Heidi Provoncha of Lowell, Taylor Naramore of Coventry, Kate Shatney of Irasburg, Sandi Yelle of Barton, Kristie Rivers of Barton, and Laura Houle of Irasburg.

She was predeceased by two half-sisters: Josephine Murphy and Catherine Bisson.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 19, at the Green Mountain Cemetery in Montpelier, with the Reverend James Merriam officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612.

George L. Messier

George L. Messier, 77, of Barton, died on August 11, 2021, at his home in Barton.

He was born on June 29, 1944, in Orleans to Lucien and Clarice (LaFleur) Messier.

On July 23, 1966, he married Maxine Lesperance, who survives him. They just celebrated their fifty-fifth wedding anniversary.

George sacrificed much willingly — always a giver. He worked on the family farm most of his life. He later worked for Gregg Wood Masonry and Maxwell’s Neighborhood Farms.

He enjoyed working in his vegetable and flower gardens, hunting, fishing, bird watching; and he loved waving to the trains as they went by, being generous, and giving people candy. He adored his dogs Windsor and Rosco. He enjoyed friends and neighbors stopping to visit, his trips to the C&C Market, and trips to the Circle K of course to play his Powerball tickets. He was a very loving husband and father.

He held special in his heart his times with his siblings, aunts, uncles, brothers- and sisters-in-law, best friends, caregivers, and many adventures with his cousin Richard and Joyce Messier and their family, and those memorable hayrides.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine Messier, of Barton; by his daughters: Kim Messier of Derby and her soulmate, Gary Bellavance, who died a short time ago, and Adele Messier-Keefe and her husband, Michael Keefe, of Roxbury. He is also survived by his sisters: Claire Broe and her husband, Larry, of Coventry, and Lucille Young and her husband, Larry, of West Charleston, and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Leopold.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, August 20, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call on Friday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Iris May Chapdelaine

Iris May Chapdelaine, 69, of East Hardwick, died Sunday, August 15, 2021, in the comfort of her home with family by her side.

She was born March 31, 1952, in Orleans, the daughter of Robert P. and Beverly (Barry) Chapdelaine. She graduated from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans in the Class of 1970

She married, traveled, and lived in the United States and abroad, including Germany, New York, and Texas. Following her travels, she returned to Vermont where she has since made her home.

Iris was a seamstress, sewing ski wear for Slalom and the Bogner factory in Newport for more than 30 years. She was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Orleans for several years. For more than 15 years, she was a cook at St. Johnsbury Academy. She helped prepare and serve three meals a day to high school and boarding school students.

Iris was a member of the American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary in Hardwick. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking, and time with her beloved, John.

Survivors include her mother, Beverly Chapdelaine, of Browington; three children: Timothy Girard and his wife, Jen, of Lyndonville, Jennifer Noyce of Norwood, Massachusetts, and Martha Davidson and her husband, Ben, of Connecticut; her longtime companion, John Longe, of East Hardwick and his daughter Andrea Jones and her husband, Mo, of Bakersfield; siblings: Gerard Chapdelaine and his wife, Susan, of Jay, Merri Boisvert of Orleans, and Shari Vasquez and her husband, Trinidad, of Oregon; four grandchildren: Lily, Rosie, Katelyn, and Joy Anna Girard; one uncle and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Iris was predeceased by her father, Robert P. Chapdelaine; and four siblings: Wilfred, James, and Michael Chapdelaine, and Kathryn Young.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, August 20, at the Orleans Federated Church in Orleans. Friends are welcome to join family in the church hall for viewing from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service. Following Iris’s service, her family will receive friends in the church dining hall for a time of additional visitation and refreshments.

A private burial will be at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennesee 38105.

Gareld A. Burnor

Gareld A.Burnor, 76, of Derby, died August 4, 2021, in Newport.

Gary was born January 7, 1945, to Gerald (Bun) and Thelma Burnor in St. Albans.

After graduating high school, he served four years in the U.S. Navy. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Gary started his career at IBM until he retired in 1993. Gary built his home in Underhill in 1977, a place he loved, where he raised his two daughters. Upon retiring, he moved to the Northeast Kingdom where he could enjoy the great outdoors to its fullest. Gary was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when he saw someone in need and was a clever “fix it” man.

Gary was predeceased by his parents, Bun and Thelma Burnoranda; and sister Mary Lou Norton.

He leaves behind his ex-wife, Eileen Drew, of Newport; daughters: Jodi (David) Oison of Portland, Oregon, and Julie (Justin) French of Milton; three grandchildren: Agatha, and Abraham Olson, and Emma French. He also leaves behind his sister Alberta (Bertie) Leonardi and her husband, Tony, of North Carolina; and ex-mother-in-law Theresa Drew of Derby.

As per Gary's wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services.

Services

Iola Kelly

A memorial service will be held for Iola Kelly at the Unitarian-Universalist Church in Derby Line on August 21, beginning at 2 p.m. Iola, a longtime resident of Derby, died on April 17, 2020, at age 100.

Gardena Davison Paquette

On Saturday, August 20, at 11 a.m. there will be a memorial and celebration of life service with Holy Eucharist for Gardena Davison Paquette of Barton, who died January 22, 2021. The service will be held at Saint Mark’s Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street, Newport. Following the service there will be a reception and then committal of ashes at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton. All attendees are asked to wear a mask for the indoor service. All are invited who knew Gardena. For further information, please call Saint Mark’s at (802) 334-7365 and speak with Tim.