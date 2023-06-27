Obituaries & Services 6.28.2023

Derick Michael Ward

Derick Michael Ward, 39, of Newport, died unexpectedly on June 16, 2023. He was born on May 11, 1984, in Newport.

Derick loved being outdoors and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid snowmobiler, boater, swimmer, and camper. Moreover, he was a hard worker and dedicated employee, having worked his way up to longtime underground foreman for Eustis Cable Enterprises. He also worked for many years at the Eastside Restaurant.

Derick was a loving father and family member. He is survived by his son Cullin Michael Ward; by his brother Christopher Ward; by his father, Ronald Ward, and his wife, Debbie Ward; by his mother, Lori Ward, and her fiancé, Christopher Dillon Sr.; by his grandparents, Sylvia and John Ward Sr.; by his grandmother, Jeannine Twombly Taylor, and her husband, Bernie Taylor; by his loving aunt Susan Morin; by Cullin’s mother, Lindsey Perkins, her brother Gregory Perkins, and their parents, Mike and Crystal Perkins, of Irasburg; and by many members of a loving extended family on both sides.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, Harold Twombly.

Derick will be remembered for his big, kind heart, hard-working nature, and desire to help anyone in need.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 25, at the United Church of Newport, with the Reverend Martha Peck officiating.

If friends desire, in Derick’s memory contributions for Cullin may be made to Community National Bank, care of Shelly Lontine, 4811 U.S. Route 5, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

John Wallace

John “Jack” Wallace, 78, of Coventry, died at home on June 12, 2023. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on December 15, 1944. His parents, John and Margaret Wallace, predeceased him. Jack was one of eight children, and leaves behind five siblings and many nieces and nephews.

Jack grew up in the small town of Deal on the New Jersey Shore. In summer, while most kids were at the beach, he could be found working in the family garage fixing cars. He had a knack for all things mechanical and engines were his passion. Many hours were spent in that garage fixing cars and rebuilding engines. He became an exceptional mechanic.

In 1965, he was drafted into the Army and later deployed to Vietnam as a technical specialist where his mechanical skills were put to service. Jack served the Army well, but his life was forever changed as a result of the Vietnam War. He suffered with serious war-related illness. As a result, life was very difficult for him.

He eventually moved to Vermont where he found some peace from the stress of the war. He enjoyed the quieter, simpler life that Vermont had to offer. He was happiest there and lived a quiet life until his death.

Jack was a man of great faith, and this, along with the help of many kind and caring people, carried him through his life’s struggles. He was a charitable person who was generous to his family, to his church, and several organizations. After many years of illness, he is now in Heaven, and no doubt praying for all of us.

Jack’s family would like to thank all of those who showed their kindness and compassion to him over the many years. His family is so thankful to each of you.

A military funeral will be held in Randolph on July 7, to honor Jack for being the great soldier that he was, both in the Army and in the way he lived his life. Psalm 116.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Harold Herbert Morse

Harold Herbert Morse, 80, of Jay, died June 22, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. He was born on May 2, 1943, in Jay, to the late Glennie and Helen (Sargent) Morse. On September 1, 1979, he married JoAnn Geer, who survives him.

Harold was a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed camping, working, square dancing, music, traveling, spending time with his family, driving school bus, and he loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, JoAnn Morse, and by his children: Jeff and his wife, Tara, LaDon and her husband, Boomer, Lynnette and her husband, Bobby, Lisa, Cork and his wife, Darlene, Tim and his wife, Jenn, Jason and his fiancée, Julie, and Bill and his wife, Donna; by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their significant others; by his daughter-in-law Tracie; by his sisters Barb, Emeline, and Ila, and by his brother Wayne; as well as by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents, Helen and Glennie, by his brother Durwood, sister Judy Jean, and by his son Ron.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Sunday, July 2, at the Barn at Top of the World, 1073 Upper Quarry Road in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ronald A. Lanoue

Ronald Lanoue, known to many as Ron, died at home with his children on June 6, 2023, at the age of 78.

His greatest joys in life were his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His face always had a big smile when they would walk into the room or visit.

His agriculture career started in his teens as he worked at various farms, which led him to H.P. Hood in Newport for 17 years in various roles in the warehouse, shipping and receiving, and foreman on milk production. For several years he was the owner and operator of Ron’s Mini-Mart in Orleans.

He was always building things or remodeling. His carpentry career started, and he went on to partner in Perron and Lanoue Carpentry and then on his own until retirement.

He was predeceased by many family members and is now reunited with his brother and best friend Lawrence (Larry) Lanoue.

Per Ron’s wishes, there will not be any services.

Elsie Ladue

Elsie Ladue died on June 22, 2023, at her home in Newport. She was born on June 20, 1932, to Eschol and Delmar Story of Middlesex.

She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1950, and from Johnson State College in 1954, with a bachelor of science degree in education. She taught fifth grade in Stowe Elementary School for one year and the rest of her 33-and-a-half years she taught in Newport.

On August 27, 1954, she married the love of her life, Ray Ladue, at the Trinity Methodist Church in Montpelier.

She is survived by her son James Ladue of Newport; by three grandsons: Tory and Cody Ladue and Jamie Longley; by her great-granddaughter Stella Ladue of Derby Line; and by her daughter-in-law Donna Ladue of Derby. She is also survived by her sister Pearl Belanger of The Villages, Florida, and by many beloved nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Elsie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ray, on February 10, 2015; by her youngest beloved son David on September 22, 2011; by her parents, Eschol and Delmar Story; by her sister Leona Brook, and her in-laws Mary and Ray Ladue Sr. of Florida; and by brothers-in-law Bob Ladue, Mark Brook, Bob Belanger, and Clark Hubbard, and by her sister-in-law Betty Hubbard.

She belonged to the retired teachers and served as president for four years, O.E.S. of Newport, serving twice at W.M. Jr. Women’s Club, many years volunteering at Newport Chamber of Commerce, and at the Newport Elks Club on many different projects. She was also named volunteer of the year in 2016 by the Vermont Retired Teachers.

Elsie loved living in Newport City on beautiful Lake Memphremagog and especially on Pine Street. She followed local North Country Union High School sports teams, she loved going out to eat with friends, swimming with special friends at Pouliot’s swimming pool, and just enjoying the great outdoors. Ray, Elsie, Donna, and Dave spent many wonderful vacations in St. Maartens. She was a great Boston Celtics fan.

In her last years she spent lots of time at the Church of God enjoying the singles group and the wonderful people there. She became close to her caretakers over the last three years. Of course, her grandsons’ dog Manny was her protector and best friend, right to the end.

Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the hour of the service at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 29, at the Church of God in Derby, with Pastor Larry Wall officiating.

Interment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Elsie’s name may be made to Living Waters Hospice, P.O. Box 1104, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bernadette Marie Langevin Kelley

Bernadette Marie Langevin Kelley, 96, died June 24, 2023, at North Country Hospital in Newport. She was born on April 7, 1927, to Alfred and Georgianna Langevin. She had six brothers: Arthur, Henry, Gene, Jack, Bill, and William, and four sisters: Yvonne, Theresa, Rose, and Marguerite, who all have predeceased her.

She went to school and worked at the Stanstead College until she married Francis Kelley and moved to Vermont. They had three children: Nancy, Donald, and Bob. She is survived by Nancy and Wendall Lawson of Coventry, Donald and Sally Kelley of Newport Center, and Bob and Cheryl Kelley of Newport Center. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Bernadette was devoted to her children and family. She enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. She was devoted to God and her Catholic faith.

In her later years due to dementia she was at the Newport Health Care Center where she met and enjoyed all the girls and nurses. She always had a smile to greet them all whenever they came into her room. She was truly loved by the many lives she touched. Her family will love and miss their mom always.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at the health care center for the caring words and thoughtfulness shown to Bernadette every day, and to the doctors and staff at North Country Hospital for the gentle hands and care and support.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, June 29, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, June 29, from 1 p.m., until the hour of the funeral.

Interment will follow in Coventry Cemetery.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

DEATH & FUNERAL NOTICES

Raymond J. Gobeil

Raymond J. Gobeil, 87, of Derby Line, husband of Rita Gobeil, died June 24, 2023, in Burlington.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, June 30, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 1, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, with Father Thomas Larussa officiating, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Raymond’s name may be made to St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth Ann Doncaster

A memorial service for Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster of Irasburg, will be held on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m., at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 44 Second Street, Newport, with the Reverend Christine Moseley officiating.

For a full obituary and to share online condolences please visit A.W. Rich Funeral Home’s site at www.awrfh.com.

Barbara Stevens

A committal service for Barbara Stevens will be held on July 1, at 11 a.m., at Derby Line Cemetery.