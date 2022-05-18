Obituaries & Services 5.18.22

Rosemary M. Rowe

Rosemary M. Rowe, 80, of Newport died at her home on May 11, 2022, with her daughters by her side. She was born on June 25, 1941, in Coventry to the late Homer and Avis (Burroughs) Curtis. On August 27, 1983, she married Robert Rowe who predeceased her on May 19, 2011.

Rosemary spent 44 years in banking, making friends along the way. She began her career in Orleans in 1959 as a bookkeeper, joined Chittenden Bank as a teller in 1963, and joined Community National Bank in 1980 retiring as senior vice president. She completed many banking courses and seminars throughout her career. She was an avid reader.

After retiring, she and her husband enjoyed traveling. She took great pride in her daughters and grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them, especially the many vacations they would take together. She was a justice of the peace serving on the board of civil authority and board of abatement. She so enjoyed walks through the neighborhood and conversations with fellow dog walkers. Later, she enjoyed waving as they walked by.

She is survived by her daughters Cathy Lowell and her husband, Daniel, of Barton, and Lisa Spooner and Robert Gagnon, of Norton; grandchildren: Robin Lowell and wife, Nicole, of Irasburg, Thomas Lowell and wife, Heather, of Barton, Zachary Spooner and wife, Clarissa, of Newport, Olivia Emrich and husband, Luke, of Clinton, New York, Dan Lowell and wife, Trish, of Waterville, Maine; great-grandchildren Meka and Tommy Lowell and Luca Spooner. She is also survived by her brother-in-law William Perkins of Westmore, sister-in-law Joyce Curtis of Irasburg, and several nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her brothers Donald, Nelson, and Bill Curtis and her sister Faith Perkins.

Rosemary also leaves behind her beloved dog Little Lady.

Rosemary was blessed with amazing, compassionate caregivers whom she leaves behind: Trudy, Jody, Sue, Karen, and Dr. Malik.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the Morgan United Church, 14 Meade Hill, Morgan, with Reverend Michael Desena officiating. If friends desire, contributions in Rosemary’s memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lisa M. Quirion

Lisa M. Quirion 70, of Newport died April 2,. 2022, after a period of declining health. She was born July 14, 1951, in Sherbrooke, Quebec, to Herve and Cecile (Bessette) Quirion.

Lisa lived in New Hampshire for many years, before moving to Newport. She had three children; Marshall “Junior” Brown, Scotty Brown, and Veronica Rollins.

She was predeceased by her parents and three brothers; Peter and wife, Sandra, Gilles Quirion, and Rocky Quirion.

Lisa is survived by her sister Danielle and husband, Keith Austin and a brother, Yvon Quirion.

She had many special friends — Kathy Currie, of West Charleston, Gretchen Lewis, of Newport, and Jenny and Jim Lemiere of Colebrook, New Hampshire; aunts, uncles, and cousins who all reside in Canada; also nephews, and a niece.

Also, many special friends at the Newport Health Care Center, where she resided for six years.

Lisa loved fishing, arts and crafts — crocheting and knitting, making beautiful afghan blankets and doilies, diamond paintings, and puzzles.

She enjoyed going to the American Legion, Elks Club, and Eagles Club to play bingo; and attending the local senior community center where she made many friends.

Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Vermont Heart Association, P.O. Box 485, Williston, Vermont 05495, or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312.

Phyllis Anne Derusha Lyon

Phyllis A. Derusha Lyon, 82, of Derby died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 8, 2022.

She was born in Montreal, Quebec, on August 13, 1939. The beloved daughter of Muriel J. Derusha. She grew up in Beebe, Quebec. Phyllis married her lifelong companion, Guy Forrest Lyon on October 19, 1957.

Phyllis was a beautiful, loving, compassionate daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She opened her heart and home to love and care for numerous foster children. Throughout her life, she worked various jobs always caring for others.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 64 years, Guy Lyon, of Derby; her three sons: Roderick Lyon and his wife, Cindy (Carpenter), Randall Lyon and his companion, Janice Roy, and Michael Lyon and his companion, Julie Moulton. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Velda Patterson and Jerod Dion. She was predeceased by her mother Muriel Derusha, her uncle Ralph Taylor, brothers and sisters-in-law; Angus Patterson, Vivian Dion, Velda and Rodney Lyon.

There will be no services at this time, honoring the request of the family’s beloved one, Mom and Gram.

Vincent James Keement Sr.

Vincent James Keement Sr., born December 19, 1930, on Poginy Hill Road in Newport Center to John and Alice (Rivard) Keement, died and went to his heavenly home on November 5, 2021.

Vincent was raised as a farmer, working the family farm until enlisting in the United States Army. He served in the Korean Conflict as a train engineer, earning the rank of sergeant and receiving the Korean SVC Medal with five bronze stars, the National Defense Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, and the Carbine Expert Medal. Days before returning to the States, he was injured and was sent to Japan to recuperate.

Sergeant Keement was stationed at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Virginia, to finish out his service in the Army. While on leave, Vincent met Betty Smith who he knew would be his wife and mother to his children. They grew to love one another through their numerous love letters. They married on September 5, 1953, at St. Mary’s in Newport.

Vincent and Betty brought into this world their four children: Nancy, Shirley, Vincent Jr., and Sandra. They also took in as their own Vincent’s baby sister Margaret. They also fostered brothers that needed a loving home.

With his love of farming, Vincent owned and operated several dairy farms. He raised many calves, naming them all and remembering their birthdates. In the summers, after doing all the chores, he would bring his family to the A&W snack bar for a treat. At the end of summer, the family would go to the Barton Fair; enjoying the rides and fair food, hoping to win the car given to the right ticket holder.

Throughout the years, Vincent and Betty provided a home and meals for family members in need. It was never known who would be found in a bed or on the floor sleeping. Even though they had a hard time making ends meet, they always provided for others, whether going through what they had or purchasing things for them in need. Their deep faith in God would always keep them going, stretching what they had, never wanting credit for their sacrifice.

Vincent had a love of summer, especially for the heat, as he was always cold. This created a yearly war about taking off his flannel-lined pants in the middle of July. He loved gardening vegetables and flowers. He loved seeing the many critters on his lawn.

Christmas was Vincent’s favorite holiday. He loved all of the colors, especially silver and blue. He loved giving gifts to all of his loved ones the best. He would prolong the day by having his kids wait until after night chores, supper, and eating a lot of malted milk balls, even though he hated them, to open their gifts. They got even by giving him those pesky milk balls every year.

After retiring, the couple enjoyed craft making lamps, birdhouses, stools, and bead works, selling them at craft fairs in the area and giving them as gifts.

Vincent always had a sweet tooth, eating 12 pies while his first child was being born. He loved his wife’s excellent cooking, telling everyone that nobody could cook like Mama.

After Betty died and went to be with her Lord in 2002, one of Vincent’s favorite things to do was going to yard sales, buying so many clocks that on the hour, you could hear birds chirping, train horns blowing and many melodies playing, all at the same time. He loved going to horse pulling, having family barbecues, eating burnt hot dogs, and salt and vinegar chips. Vincent loved country music. His favorite was his “Man in Black.” Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and his beloved dog and cats. His favorite phrase was: “I don’t know but God does.”

With his strong faith in the Lord, he persevered through many health problems, doctor visits, surgeries, and having to leave his own home and moving into a nursing home. He was beloved not only by his family but by friends and nursing home personnel. He is at home with his Lord and hopefully eating some of Mama’s cooking.

Vincent is survived by his children: Nancy Hilliker-Carter, Shirley Donovan, Vincent Jr. and his wife, Donna, Sandra Riegel Tilton and her husband, John; his 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Labrecque, Margaret Hancock and her husband, Wendell, sister in-law Elizabeth Keement and numerous extended family members.

He was predeceased by Betty, the love of his life for 49 years, his parents John and Alice, his siblings, Agnes Hardy, John Lawrence, Anthony and several in-laws.

This is a poem given by God on November 6 at 3 a.m.:

Well done, my faithful son.

You may enter into your rest.

You have served your country well, when the call was made,

Carrying My word with you, right inside your pocket,

Seeing things that no human should see,

but you pressed on until you could enter your rest.

You married well,

Loving her at first glance.

Wow, what a beauty she was.

You made a life together with four kids in tow,

Milking, harvesting, working as a team.

Providing, inspiring, teaching your little family all the while.

Keeping your faith in Me,

Knowing someday I would call you home.

Your love of Me and family leaves a lasting legacy!

Come home my faithful son,

Well done,

Well done!

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. a graveside service will be held at the West Village Cemetery, in West Charleston with Reverend Paul Prince officiating with full military honors.

Robert C. Ianni Jr.

Robert “Bob” C. Ianni, Jr., age 64, died peacefully in the loving presence of his family in his boyhood home. He was surrounded by his wife, children and his mother.

Bob was born in Rutland on July 14, 1957, to Robert Sr. and Jeannette (Gauthier) Ianni of Morrisville. He was predeceased by his two younger brothers Kevin Ianni, MD, and Edward Ianni, RPh, and his father, Robert Ianni Sr.

He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, class of 1975. While at Peoples, he acquired his love for skiing and became a junior ski patroller at Mt. Mansfield in Stowe.

Bob came from a musical family. He played the trombone in the school band and at the University of Vermont Summer Music School for high school students.

He furthered his education, graduating from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1980 and maintained his pharmacy license in Vermont, Virginia, and Florida.

Bob’s love for skiing and criteria bicycle racing took him across the country, and he lived in many places on his adventure. He had a great fondness for the outdoors, enjoying hiking and camping and embarked on many of these adventures with his Great Pyrenees.

He settled in Jay, where he met his wife of 21 years, Diane (Sylvester) Ianni. He continued to ski patrol at Jay Peak and taught his family to ski, passing onto them his love for the sport. Bob was often the first one on the mountain and last one to leave.

Bob’s passion for travel took his family on many adventures, making lifelong friends along the way from the United States, Greece, and Switzerland.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel and her husband, Seth Cheshire, from Grifton, North Carolina; daughter Regina Ianni from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; son Sean Ianni from Merrimack, New Hampshire; and Athena and Robert Charles Ianni III from North Troy and Montreal, Quebec. He also leaves behind step-children Shannon Bartlett and partner, Marc Duffy, of Plattsburgh, New York; Lynn and Philip Brochu of Irasburg; Andrea and Joel Machado of North Troy; and Brittany and John Auclair, of Kannapolis, North Carolina; step-grandchildren, Isaiah, Owen, Miley, Mia, Landyn, Xzavier, and Remi-Jayde. He was predeceased by a very special grandson Sammie Bartlett.

Bob and his family spent nearly 50 years at Lake Eden in Eden. Many summers waterskiing at the crack of dawn with many friends as well as family.

He was loved and admired as a pharmacist at the local stores, working relentlessly and always trying to do his best for his clients. His presence was missed by his pharmacy when he retired a year early. Bob bought his little black Corvette and thoroughly enjoyed an early year of retirement traveling up and down the East coast.

He was diagnosed with Glioblastoma on January 8, 2022. He gave the beast his best fight. His family and friends already miss him immensely.

A family graveside service is scheduled June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. Please join us in a celebration of life on July 2, 2022, at noon at the Eden Recreation Center on Lake Eden.

“A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice that says, grieve not for me. Remember the best of times, the laughter, the song. It’s a good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I’m counting on you. Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through.

“My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest. Remember all, how I truly was blessed. Continue tradition, no matter how small. Go on with your life, don’t worry about falls. I miss you all dearly, so keep up your chin. Until the day comes we will all be together again.” — Author unknown

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Frontier Animal Society of Orleans County, North Country Animal League, or your local animal shelter.

Marguerite Adelaide Horton

Marguerite “Meg” Adelaide Horton, 98, of Newport died peacefully on March 20, 2022, at Newport Health Care Center, with her family at her side.

She was born to the late John and Gertrude Gale, January 3, 1924, in St Albans. Meg graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1942. She married the late Frank Horton in 1946 and they began their life together in North Troy before settling in Newport.

Meg is survived by her children John Horton and his wife, Sarah, of Newport and St. Albans; Bob Horton and his wife, Jane, of Orleans; and Jim Horton of Newport.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, Mike Inghram, of Colorado, Maura Hemingway and her husband, Chris, of St. Albans, Travis Horton of Wyoming, Kevin Horton and his wife, Nancy, of Coventry, and Bria Horton and her husband, Shawn Lanoue of Newport; five great-grandchildren: Christa, Cameryne, and Kai Hemingway of St Albans, Molly Horton, of Brownington, and Will Inghram of Colorado, and one great-great-grandchild Declan, of St Albans. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law Theresa Gale of Sheldon Springs.

Meg was predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 2009 and her youngest son Frankie in 1972 and her two brothers Robert and Douglas Gale.

She was an active member of the Newport United Methodist Church and had many close friends in the community. Meg was a member of the Newport Country Club and golfed well into her 70s. She excelled at bowling and won many trophies in her league. In her later years she kept her mind active playing bridge with “the girls,” quilting, reading, and doing jigsaw puzzles.

Meg was a loving and patient mother and grandmother who was most happy when family members gathered in her home, especially if they brought something sweet.

A graveside service will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers please donate in her memory to either the United Church of Newport, 63 Third Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Blake Hall

The city of Newport lost another member of its community on March 21. Blake Hall of Willey Street, son of Joshua Hall and Daphne (Morse) Hall, brother of Terry, Arland (Josh), and Rolland “Peanut” Hall and cousin to Jane (Willey) Kelley, died at age 76 from natural causes.

His brother Arland writes: If I was to remember what there was about Blake, it was his tenacity when playing sports. On the basketball court he was quick, smooth, and had an eagle eye on the basket. On the baseball field he was one heck of a pitcher. In a seven-inning game it was nothing for him to strike out fifteen hitters. He was without a doubt, the strongest 140 pounds I ever faced. I saw the quiet and tenacity when he put on the gloves in the boxing ring. I sparred with him several times.

An article in the Newport Daily Express once said of him and his brother, Rolland, “Blake and his brother Peanut Hall would put Frank and Jessie James to shame on the basketball court!!”

Gary A. Guyette Sr.

Gary A. Guyette Sr., 64, of Derby died at his home on May 11, 2022. He was born on September 14, 1957, in St. Johnsbury to the late Joseph and Eugenia (Downing) Guyette. On September 17, 1994, he married Carolyn Blouin, who survives him.

Gary worked as a foreman for RG Gosselins for 25 years. He was a very giving person and a great provider for his family. He enjoyed watching old movies, and he loved his bird, Joe.

He is also survived by his children: Hope Richards and her husband, Donny, of Derby, Terrance Glodgett of Brownington, Linda Glodgett and her partner, Jeff Johansen, of Newport, April Lapierre of Barton, Wayne Broe and his wife, Jenny of Derby, Amber Guyette of Connecticut, Gary A. Guyette Jr. of Derby, and Ashley Smith and her husband, Trevor, of Orleans; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brothers Mark Guyette and his wife, Sara, of Newport Center, Tim Guyette and his wife, Marie, of Derby; numerous nieces and nephews and his best friend Dale Chaput.

He was also predeceased by his brothers Dennis and Terry Guyette.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with pastor George Lawson officiating. Friends may call after the service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rene Fortin

Rene Fortin, 84, of Holland died at his home on May 12, 2022. He was born on April 15, 1938, in Holland to the late Louis and Anna (Fontaine) Fortin. On June 17, 1961, he married Lucille Beauchesne who predeceased him on March 1, 1982. On July 30, 1983 he married May Folsom who survives him.

Rene was a member of the Vermont Army National Guard and an usher for St. Edward’s Catholic Church. He was considered the unofficial mayor of Holland as he drove school bus, worked for the highway department, and was a select board member. He was a farmer, repaired and sold stoves, liked maple sugaring, dancing, listening to country music, and watching wildlife. He loved Farmall tractors and loved his dogs Peggy and Bear.

He is also survived by his children Norman Fortin and his wife, Louise, Andy Fortin, Joanne St. Onge and her husband, Mike, and Louise Ellis and her husband, David; stepchildren Noni and Brian Moore, Linda Perry and Bill Crowley, Luke Perry, Dean and Lindy Perry, Rosa and Rick Hathaway, Neal and Becca Perry, and Brian and Candy Perry; grandchildren Vicki and Pio, Monika and Joe, Nick, Noah, Bradley, Connor, Morgan and her partner, Rance, and Katie and her husband, Ryan. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren and his sister Germaine Gosselin and her husband, Bill, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his first wife Lucille Beauchesne, his parents, brothers Lionel, Lucien, Raymond, Robert, and baby brother Fortin; sisters Lucienne Blais, Yvonne Fortin, and Rita Dagesse; and by his stepson Mark Perry.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with Father Thomas LaRussa officiating. Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery. If friends desire, contributions in Rene’s name may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

SERVICES

Elsie Sumner

A funeral service for Elsie Sumner will be held on Friday, May 20, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport, with Reverend Christine Mosley celebrating. There will be a reception in the Parish House to follow. The commitment will take place that same day at 4 p.m. at the Milton Village Cemetery, Main Street, Milton.

Anthony Royer

A graveside service for Anthony Royer will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Orleans.

Gerard Alix

A graveside service for Gerard Alix will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Priscilla Simpson

A graveside service for Priscilla Simpson will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Newport Center Cemetery with Pastor George Lawson officiating.

Dorothy Blake

The children of Dorothy Blake are finally planning a service for their mother, who died January 27, 2020. It is at noon on May 21, at the Woodside Cemetery in Beebe, Quebec.

Anyone crossing the border to attend will need the ArriveCAN app to enter Canada.

Romeo Faust

Funeral services for Romeo Faust will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with the Reverend Mike Haddad officiating. Friends may call on Saturday, May 21, at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans.

Diane Chaput

A graveside service for Diane Chaput will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, 1000 Coventry Street, Newport. Following the burial, there will be a celebration of life, with light refreshments, at the East Side Restaurant, 47 Landing Street, Newport.