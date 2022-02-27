Obituaries & Services 2.23.22

Donald McAlister

The Lord called 80-year-old Donald P. McAlister Sr. (Don) of Greenbush, Maine, home when he died on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Don was born October 9, 1941, in Stowe, Maine, to parents Kenneth and Mary (Smith) McAlister, who preceded him in death along with his brothers: Linwood and Edward, and his granddaughter Bethany.

He married Donna Hilton, now Schofield, for 33 years, with whom he had six children, all of whom survive him: Don McAlister Jr. and wife, Angelina, of Greenbush, Maine, Linwood McAlister and wife, Lorraine, of Cairo, New York, Teresa McAlister and husband, Roger, of Brownington, Angela White and husband, Bernard, of Barton, Anita Russell and husband, Kevin, of Barton, and Dale McAlister and his love, Sue, of Troy.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Jason, Rick, Courtney, David, Brandy, Bethany, Amanda, Chelsea, Tommy, Kyle, Timmy, Blaise, Mikayla, Dakota, Aaron, Colin, Kenneth, Maverick, John, Monica, and Corey; his great-grandchildren: Madison, Brianna, Grace, Kevin, Abigail, Owen, Hailey, Ezra, Nathan, Jaxon, Wesley, and Oaklynn.

Don grew up around animals and working in the woods with his dad. He later continued his education during his adult years by completing welding school and farrier school. Being a welder by trade, it didn’t stop him from loving his horses. He and Donna had owned and operated a horse riding stable and farm in Maine for years. He was well known for the “docile” horses, which catered to teaching “camp kids” along with the public of all ages to learn how to ride and go trail riding. After selling the riding stable he worked as a welder. He also did wood logging with his Belgian draft horse, named Rudy. His later years for a short time he did farrier work and also did some truck driving. He finished his working career as a heavy equipment operator on road construction before retiring.

Don found enjoyment in reading, fishing, hunting, watching horse pulls, going to yard sales and flea markets, listening to folk music and spending time with his family attending gatherings and backyard barbecues.

His family will hold a private gathering at a later date in the spring.

Arlene Mona Reynolds

Arlene Mona Reynolds, of Island Pond, died in Newport on December 30, 2021, at the age of 85.

She was born on July 4, 1936, the daughter of Carroll and Elise Worth.

She is survived by her three children: Beth Belmore and husband, Rick, of Island Pond, Jackie Lacasse of Hooksett, New Hampshire, and Michael Reynolds and wife, Germaine, of the state of Georgia. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three siblings: Donald Worth and wife, Miriam, of Island Pond, Carole Maxwell of Island Pond, and Wendell Worth and wife, Barbara, of Sylacauga, Alabama.

At her request, there was no public service.

She will be sorely missed by family and friends.