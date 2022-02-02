Obituaries & Services 2.2.22

Ruth Ann Chaves

It is with sadness that the family announces the death of its loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Ruth Ann Chaves, 63, of East Hardwick. She went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 30, 2022. She died in the comfort of her home with family at her side, following a lingering illness.

She was born March 19, 1958, in Exeter, New Hampshire, the daughter of the late Charles T. and Elizabeth Ann (Stafford) Wilson. Ruth graduated from Valley Forge Christian College in Phoenix, Pennsylvania.

On August 9, 1980, she married Ernest James Chaves in Brockton, Massachusetts. In her earlier years, she stayed at home to raise her young children and was a caregiver to many children. Ruth and Ernest eventually adopted several of these children to love and share their lives. She enjoyed teaching Christian music and church Bible study. Ruth was a people person and also, enjoyed being the wife of a pastor. She was happy and shared the joys of her very large family. She will be remembered for her smile, her willingness to help others and her compassion for children and the elderly.

She was a member of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg.

Those who survive her include: her husband, Ernest J. Chaves of East Hardwick; 12 children: Josiah Chaves of Cumming, Georgia, Joel Chaves of Montpelier, Daniel Chaves of Brooklyn, New York, Gabriel Chaves of Montpelier, LaMercie Marsh of Fort Hood, Texas, Lydia Chaves of Winooski, Katrina Chaves of Hardwick, Andrew Chaves of Newport News, Virginia, Karmellah Chaves, Philip Chaves, Jonathan Chaves and Zebadiah Chaves, all of East Hardwick; two grandchildren; her siblings: a half-brother, Don Wilson of Massachusetts, Rei Wilson of Florida, a foster brother, David Velush, of Hardwick, Beverly Stokem of Florida, and Rebecca Cassidy of Glover; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by a sister Rachel Colgan.

A celebration of Ruth’s life will be held at noon, on Saturday, February 12, at the New Hope Bible Church, 1145 Vermont Route 14, in Irasburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made online to the Shephard Crook Orphanage: tscorphans.org/donate.

Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Thomas E. Farrow

Thomas E. Farrow, 63, of Newport died from complications due to COVID on January 21, 2022, in Newport.

He was born on January 13, 1959, in Newport to Susan and Sidney Farrow and grew up in Holland. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1977, where he was outstanding in football, wrestling, and track and field. He later served in the United States Navy.

Tom was a tradesman and he truly enjoyed doing intricate projects. He was kind-hearted and donated his time, working with and helping the many other people in his life and community. He was also a self-taught, accomplished artist and drew pictures for his friends and family. He loved telling stories and jokes, had a great sense of humor, and a grand love of music — especially from the 60s. He loved good food, reading, writing, and travel. He had a respect for animals, people, and nature. He was inspired by Native American culture. Tom professed the Christian faith and had read the Bible many times.

Tom is survived by his sisters: Linda Farrow Bullock of Stephenville, Newfoundland, and Bonnie Farrow Rice and husband, Larry Rice, of South Burlington; his brothers: Steve and wife, Pam, of Englewood, Florida; and Chris and wife, Nickie, of Mount Holly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, as well as many aunts and uncles.

An interment and family celebration of his life will be held in the summer. Donations may be made in Tom’s memory to the non-profit organization the Newport Wireless Mesh, Inc., 316 Main Street, Suite 302, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Janet Hauck

Janet Hauck, of Holland, died peacefully in her home on January 18, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Dick Hauck; their four children: Richard Hauck, Nancy Gelinas, Jennifer Hauck, and Elisa Lemieux; as well as her sister Nancy Castle; and nieces and nephews. She also had six grandchildren: Karisa, Karina, Kiara, Thomas, Olivia, and Alaina. Being a grandmother and caring for her grandchildren was among her greatest joys.

Janet was born on May 17, 1935, to William and Charlotte Thomas in Jersey City, New Jersey. Dick and Janet were married on September 6, 1958. In 1977 they packed up their four children, a dog, two cats and two ponies, and moved to Holland to start their adventure running the East Charleston Country Store, which they purchased from Bob and Nancy Castle. They enjoyed running the store for over 30 years where Janet loved visiting with people, forming many friendships that have lasted to this day and exercising her love for animals by bringing home many strays that arrived at the doorstep awaiting a caring face and a fresh meal.

When she wasn’t at the store Janet loved to garden. Her house was filled with beautiful plants and extraordinary bonsai trees that she had cultivated for years. In the summertime she and Dick had a tremendous garden that provided herbs and vegetables, especially corn; not just for them, but for friends and neighbors as well. She also loved cooking, for her family and anyone who needed a meal. She always wanted to care for others in any way she could. She was known by her family and friends for putting the needs of others ahead of her own. She also loved living in Holland, being involved with the Holland school, and doing whatever she could for her community.

Although she loved her home on the hill in Holland, she also loved visiting the ocean with a passion. With her family, she enjoyed many trips to Maine where she would lose track of time walking on the beach, collecting shells and sea glass. She also loved collecting driftwood in a special little corner of Seymour lake in Morgan, where she and her grandkids would spend hours finding free treasures that she creatively incorporated into her beloved garden and plants.

Janet fought to live her life with Parkinson’s disease with grace and determination. With the help of her loving children and her niece Jane Castle she succeeded in doing this, maintaining her loving spirit and humility right to the end of her life in her home in Holland. Janet’s kind and loving soul will be terribly missed but all who knew her will continue living with a piece of that kindness in their hearts to make the world just a little better.

A celebration of life will be held in Holland in the spring.

Donations can be made in Janet’s name to: frontieranimalsociety.com or orleansessexvna.org.

David Paul Lucas

David Paul Lucas, 73, of Newport, died on January 28, 2022, in Barton.

He was born on April 20, 1948, in Newport, to the late Raymond and Lila (Horskins) Lucas.

David worked numerous jobs throughout his life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, loved old cars, and especially loved driving around with Eula looking at the scenery.

He is survived by his wife, Eula Lucas; children: David Sargent, Renee Sargent, and Candy Lucas; brothers: Wayne Lucas and his wife, Connie, and Steve Lucas; sister Joyce Hebert and her husband, Terry; as well as his stepson Gilbert Baraw and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Roger, Donny, and Sunny Lucas; sister Carol Lucas; and sister-in-law Shirley Lucas.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

If friends desire memorial contributions in David’s memory may be made to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 to help defray the funeral cost.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Rejeanne Major

Rejeanne Major of Barton died in Newport on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

She was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, on September 7, 1930.

She was a longtime resident of Barton and a devoted member and volunteer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. She and her husband, Gerry, owned and operated Major’s Texaco Garage and Bel-View Campground in Barton in the 1950s through the ’70s. Her past employers included Slalom Skiwear, Bogner America, and Maple Lane Nursing Home.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her five children and six grandchildren. Many friends were made during her lifetime. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family at the family camp at Lake Memphremagog. She was a very social person and was always up to date on the happenings in Barton, and she often took walks to the state park at Crystal Lake. She loved animals, particularly her cats, but she also loved visiting with her children’s pets. Mostly, though, she dearly loved her family, keeping touch on an almost daily basis by either calling her children or visiting them.

She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She was proud of her Canadian heritage and had many fond memories of growing up in Beebe, Quebec. She remained close to her French relatives as best as she could all her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard Major; her parents, Victor and Blanche Morin; her brother Rene Morin; and by her son-in-law Bill Kelly.

She is survived by her brother Father Guy Morin from Quebec City, Quebec; and her children: Martial and his wife, Alicia, of West Glover, Lucille Major Kelly of Quechee, Paul Major of Brownington and his wife, Phili, Christine Major of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and Monique and her husband, Stephen Trono, of South Burlington. Her grandchildren include Sarah Chadburn and her husband, Kyle, Emily and Neil Major, George and Natalie Trono, and Benjamin Kelly.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 5, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton. A reception and lunch will be held immediately after the funeral at St. Theresa’s parish hall in Orleans.

Katherine Stark

Katherine Pearl Stark, 101, of Newport, died on January 24, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on July 12, 1920, in Westmore to Jesse and Clara (Woodard) Kimball. She married George Stark who predeceased her on March 26, 1984.

Katherine was an LPN for 22 years, retiring in 1984. She was employed by Bel-Aire Nursing Home and by the late Dr. Charles Schurman Jr.

She held membership with St. Edward’s Catholic Church, its Alter Society, The Daughters of Isabella and the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries. She was extremely interested in her family and friends and was always there for them.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the East Main Street Cemetery in Newport at a later date.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Charles J. Thayer

Two Timothy 4:7: “Charlie fought the good fight, has finished his race, and kept his faith.”

Charlie, age 66, died on January 13, 2022, at North Country Hospital surrounded by his wife, Susan, family, and friends.

He was born in Magog, Quebec, Canada, on June 3, 1955, to George and Susan (Mitchell) Thayer. The family moved to Newport in 1960, where he attended Newport Elementary and North Country Union High School. He then received his GED.

He was a Navy veteran and worked at various jobs in the Newport area. The one job he enjoyed the most was delivering the Burlington Free Press newspaper

He loved to fish, either ice fishing or from a boat out in the lake. He loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles, and coloring. He liked to cook, go camping with his wife and family. He loved his football team, the Jets, and baseball team, the Boston Red Sox. He was a great couch coach.

He taught himself to play guitar, and enjoyed playing at church, baptisms, and sunrise service on Easter morning. His pastor and church family brought peace and comfort to him.

On September 4, 1982, he married his life partner and the love of his life of 39 and a half years, Susan Rockwell, who survives him. He is also survived by his sisters: Helen Robillard and husband, Denis, Heather Myers and husband, David, Kathryn Harty and friend Vickie Grubb; sisters-in-law: Sandra Kelley, and Shelley Sargent and husband, Richard; brothers-in-law Jeff Rockwell and wife, Joyce, and John Rockwell Jr.; and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and two great-great-nephews. He had a special relationship with his nephew Dave.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Susan Thayer, and his mother- and father-in-law John Sr. and Lois Rockwell.

There will be a celebration of Charlie’s life on March 26 at Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to noon, with the service following. There will be a meal after the service at the church’s fellowship hall. All are welcome.

Charlie would like all to know he loved his Lord, and that there is no way to the Father except through his son, Jesus Christ.

Jesus said, in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Charlie will be sadly missed by family and friends, who would like him to know he will never be forgotten.

He will be loved and missed by his sisters and family.

“Rest in peace, Charles. I love you, miss you, and I always will. With all my love, your wife, Susan.”

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles’ memory may be made to Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God, 51 Alderbrook Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Barbara Welch

Barbara Welch, 77, of Newport, died on January 16, 2022, in Newport.

She was born on January 15, 1945, in Sanford, Maine, to the late Raymond and Alice (Lacerte) Welch. On December 1, 2018, she married Bradley Reynolds, who survives her.

Barbara loved to cook. She was a member of the Elks Club #2155, American Legion Post Auxiliary 80 in Island Pond, Eagles Club in Newport, and also St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

She is survived by her son Albert Gauvreau and his wife, Page; her sister Ida Smith and her husband, Dennis; as well as good friends and neighbors Joyce and Terry Hebert; sister-in-law Janice Fournier; stepson Michael Reynolds; and stepdaughters Mary Beth Belmore and Jacqulyn LaCasse.

She was predeceased by her son Raymond Gauvreau and her daughter Lisa Gauvreau.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.