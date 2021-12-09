Obituaries & Services 12.8.21

Margaret Huckins-Clowery

Margaret “Peggy” Huckins-Clowery, of Derby Line, died and went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

She was born on April 12, 1947, in Newport to Harold and Susie (Mollica) Gour.

Peggy met the love of her life, Kendall, early in her life and they married on March 26, 1964. They shared 57 years together.

Peggy wore many hats throughout her life. First and foremost, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her world. Peggy went back to school through the Adult Learning Center and achieved her G.E.D., which was very important to her because she had left school early in her life. From there she took and passed numerous college courses, gaining certifications in many human resource areas.

Peggy started and successfully owned and operated The Brown Cow Restaurant in Newport for many years. The restaraunt became a family affair in which the entire family contributed and assisted in operating the business for many years.

After she sold The Brown Cow, and because she was at her happiest when she was helping people, she studied and obtained her LNA license and worked for Visiting Nurses and Hospice for many years. She had a huge heart for people who had Alzheimer’s disease and for those who required hospice care. She worked hard to make these patients as comfortable and cared for as possible. For the past 20 years, Peggy worked for the Area Agency on Aging continuing to care for people in a different capacity. She was known for her big heart and caring manner. If she could bring a smile to someone’s face, it would make her day! People felt her sincere approach.

Among other positions Peggy held throughout her life were general manager for the Longbranch Steak and Seafood Restaurant. At the Longbranch, she and Bud Marsh, went to Harvard University, became certified as mixologists and started and taught a school of mixology at the Longbranch restaurant. This became a huge conversation piece and was well attended having had many graduates. Peggy also was circulation manager for the Newport Daily Express at one time, worked at Hayes Ford as a secretary for Michael Hayes, worked for Small Cities Cable, and held other numerous jobs. She also did a great deal of hospice volunteering and helped many people with Christian counseling.

Peggy had a deep faith, sharing and encouraging many people with stories about the Lord and all that He had blessed her and her family with throughout her life. She was a past deaconess, counselor, church clerk, etc. within her church community. She was blessed and proud to be a part of the Morgan United Church family whom she loved and cared for very much.

Peggy is survived by her husband Kendall; her two sons: Kendall Jr. (Leigh) and his wife, Therese, of Derby Line, and Todd Clowery of Irasburg; her grandchildren: Mandy Clowery of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, Renee and Eric Barrup of Derby, Kaleigh Clowery of Roxbury, Massachussets, Joseph and Chelsea Clowery of Walton, Kentucky, Spencer Clowery of Covington, Kentucky, Christopher Clowery stationed with the U.S. Marines, and Katherine (Katie) Clowery of Amelia, Ohio; and also by her great-grandchildren: Leo, Jaxson, and Jameson Barrup, Silas Michon-Clowery, and Oliver Joseph Clowery.

Peggy also considered Tina and Bobby Favreau of Derby, Brad and Tina Crawford of Stanstead, Quebec, and Marty Gilbar of Newport, as part of her immediate family, always referring to them as being part of “her kids.”

Peggy is also survived by her brother-in-law Michael Jacobs of Westfield; her brother- and sister-in-law, Larry and Tina Huckins of Caribou, Maine; her sister-in-law Diane Clowery; her brothers-in-law and their wives, Michael and Jeanne D’arc Clowery; and Steve and Carole Clowery, all of Stanstead, Quebec; and by many nieces and nephews and extended families.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harold Gour and Susie (Gour) Huckins; her stepfather who raised her, Lawrence (Buster) Huckins; her in-laws Merle and Arthur Clowery, who were like parents to her; her sister Toni-Ann Gour; her brother Ernest Gour; her infant brother Charles Huckins; her brother-in-law Larry Clowery; and her sister Marylou Jacobs.

People may call at the Morgan United Church in Morgan between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 11. Services will be held at the church as well at 2 p.m., immediately following the calling hours and with the Reverend Michael DeSena officiating. Private services will be held at the Derby Line Cemetery at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated to the Mary Halo Wright Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to the Morgan United Church.

Peggy would ask that all please tell someone that they love them today. She would urge folks to go and see them, call them, give them a hug, or write them a letter. Reach out to that someone. Tomorrow is not promised.

Margaret L. Coulter

Margaret L. Coulter, 84, of Newport, died on December 1, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on May 8, 1937, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Arthur and Helena (White) Steimel. On August 21, 1956, she married George Coulter who survives her.

Marge was very artistic and enjoyed painting, needlepoint, gardening, and was very creative in any project she undertook. She and George liked going for walks around the city and enjoyed family gatherings. Marge and George’s house became the gathering point for all of their children, grandchildren, and their numerous friends. She was an awesome cook much to the delight of family and friends. She loved attending the activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed going to hockey arenas around the state and Canada.

Marge is survived by her husband George Coulter, of Newport; by her children: Steve and his wife, Rachel, Michael Coulter, and Tom Coulter and his wife, Robin; by her grandchildren: Molly Coulter, Robin Doyon and her husband, Dan, Melissa and Andrew Zebrowski, Ryan and Shantel Daigle, and Ashlee Daigle; by her great-grandchildren: Carter Sanville, Noah and Liam Zebrowski, Anyas and Keenan Morin, Addison and Avery Doyon; and many nieces and nephews.

Marge was predeceased by her daughter Sherry Coulter; her grandchildren: Ryan and Tyler Coulter, Eric Morin, Justin Pierce; and her siblings Max, Leo, Norman, Nellie, Mildred, Betty, and Shirley.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Newport Recreation Department Ice Skating facilities, care of Michael Brown, 222 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855 or [email protected]

Dennis J. Descheneau Sr.

Dennis J. Descheneau Sr., 67, of Newport Center died unexpectedly on November 29, 2021.

He was born March 21, 1954, in Newport, Vermont to Hector and Theresa (Bacon) Descheneau. On April 12, 1975, he married Kathleen Brennan.

Dennis was self-employed for 26 years as the owner and operator of his own trucking business. In retirement he worked for St. Onge Transport.

He loved taking care of his lawn. He also loved going to the ocean with his granddaughters. He enjoyed having his children and granddaughters around. He was a huge New York Yankees and New York Giants fan.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy; his daughters: Amy (Descheneau) Martin and her husband, Matt, of Derby, and her daughters Brittany and Olivia Clogston, and Bridget Descheneau and her husband, Sam, Wiggett of Newport Center; his son Dennis (Denny) Descheneau Jr. of Newport; his brother Richard Descheneau and his wife, Diane, of North Troy; his sisters-in-law: Cherie Descheneau of Alaska, and Rebecca Morton and Stan of Tennessee; brother-in-law Jeff Brennan and Paula of Newport Center; and great-granddaughter Peyton; a very special aunt Lucille Viens of Claremont, New Hampshire; specials friends Richard and Ann McAllister and Cindy and Robert Laramee; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father and mother, Hector and Theresa; his brother Hector Jr., and in-laws Tom and Edith Brennan.

The family would like to thank UVM medical center of Burlington for the care they provided for Dennis.

Per Dennis’ wishes there will be no services at this time. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

Barbara Doris Norris Kimball

Barbara Doris Norris Kimball died peacefully at Bel-Aire Center in Newport on November 29, 2021.

Barbara was born at home on October 12, 1936, at the home farm in Newport Center, to Harold G. and Doris (Bean) Norris. Barbara graduated from Newport Town School and later became an LNA working in both Bel-Aire and the old Broadview Hospital. Barbara was a long-time member of the Methodist Church in Newport Center and on June 21, 1975, she and Raymond W. Kimball were married. Barbara and Raymond adopted their son, Dale Michael Kimball, who was born on September 11, 1978, and who predeceased them on February 22, 1993.

Raymond predeceased Barbara on November 21, 1998. Barbara had four stepchildren: Raymond J. Kimball, who predeceased her in June, 2019, Brian Kimball of Derby, Brenda Kimball of Kingston, Massachusetts, and Kathryn Kimball Grodey.

Barbara is survived by her sister Ferol Curtis of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Brian Norris of Newport Center.

She is predeceased by her sisters: Linda Norris and Kathryn Macie; sister-in-law Collette Norris; and brothers-in-law, Arland Macie and Donald Curtis. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was a lifelong active member at the Methodist Church in Newport Center and especially enjoyed helping with church dinner preparations. She was always there for Coventry Days to help with baked goods and enjoy the festivities.

One of Barbara’s favorite things to do was bake for her children and grandchildren and work in her vegetable and flower gardens.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in the spring by the family at the Coventry Village Cemetery.

Penny M. Flood

Penny M. Flood, 74, of Newport, died on November 28, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on March 6, 1947, in Newport to Kenneth Pierce Sr. and Ozilda Choquette. In 1968 she married Ronald Flood, who predeceased her March 18, 2010.

Penny was a clerk for Community National Bank, where she worked in the loan and insurance department.

She loved to take care of her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Dawn Flood-Dunn and her husband, Ron, of Holland, Heidi Flood and her partner, Monte Kennedy, of Derby, Tina Hill of Sarasota, Florida, and David Flood of St. Albans and by her companion, Chuck Guadagni, of Newport Center; by her grandchildren: Christine (Kay) McCracken, Mike (Christina) Simm, Marc (Emily) Simm, Keagan Dunn, Gabrielle Verdon and partner Eric Sullivan, Jonathan Sicard and partner Alyssa Willey, Alexa Sicard, Silas Sicard, and Mylah Hill; her great-grandchildren: Trillian, Malcolm, Lucy, and Scarlette; by her favorite dog Maggie; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her good friends: Barbara Jones, the Baker family, Ruth Richards, Jamie and Wendy Leithead, Mike and Mary Staples, Steve Ellis and family, and many other friends too numerous to mention.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Ken Pierce, Winthrop, David Pierce, and Ronald Pierce.

A gathering will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 522 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Eric Matthew Hall

Eric Matthew Hall, age 52, of Newport, died with his dear mother and friends by his side at North Country Hospital on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on August 16, 1969, the first of three children born to the late Richard Hall and Huguette (Hall) Faust of Orleans.

Eric graduated from North Country Union High School. He excelled at the community college, taking courses to further his education. He worked many years in Washington, D.C.

Due to his illness, he came back to the Newport area to be close to his family and friends. Eric was a good soul, had a heart of gold, and always advocated for those in need. He was a big help in helping his mother and stepfather, Romeo. Eric was a worldwide traveler, loved experiencing different cultures, spending time with family and friends, and playing golf with his stepfather; he loved to entertain his friends, having good food, and was a great cook and host.

He will be greatly missed by all his loving family and very close dear friends. He is predeceased by his father, Richard Hall.

Eric is survived by his mother, Huguette (Hall) Faust and his stepfather, Romeo, of Orleans; his brother Aaron Hall of Waterford; his niece Olive Hall of Alabama; and his brother Adam Hall of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Newport Ambulance Service, EMT, and North Country Hospital for the loving care Eric received.

Ashley Marie Dwelle-Jensen

Ashley “Ash” Marie Dwelle-Jensen 31, of Enfield, New Hampshire, died there on November 10, 2021.

She was born in St. Johnsbury to Bonnie and Allen Richardson on December 11, 1989, and grew up in West Charleston, joining Sue Dwelle and Tom Jensen’s family at Thanksgiving, 1996.

Ash was immediately welcomed by her church, St. Mark’s in Newport. She was baptized, took part in Sunday school, and served as an acolyte, being much loved there.

She liked to be outdoors and enjoyed summer 4-H camp in Derby, sliding and cross-country skiing at home and at the Northwoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston, downhill skiing at Burke Mountain, and skating wherever possible.

All through school, she was kept in contact with her much-loved older brother Arlen, living with his new family in Lyndonville.

Ashley worked hard and graduated from eighth grade at Charleston Elementary School and went on to high school at United Christian Academy in Newport, graduating from there in 2007. At UCA, she distinguished herself as a star soccer goalie, basketball player, and singer in the choir. With loving and attentive help at UCA, she did well academically, too.

Ash worked several local jobs and then went to Vermont Job Corps in Vergennes, growing in independence and capability, and acquiring new skills. Subsequently, she moved to New Hampshire and again found work in another environment with her partner, Raymond.

Ashley had a huge and generous heart which was broken a number of times in her young life by the loss of people very important to her. She was predeceased by her sister Sacha in 1970, and by her great-grandmother, Madeline, and her birth father, Allen.

She is survived and will be missed by her parents, Sue Dwelle and Tom Jensen; her partner, Raymond Fielder; her birth mother, Bonnie Richardson; her grandmother Irene Richardson; her brothers: Colin and Jared Bloch, and Isaac Jensen, and Arlen Jewett; her sisters: Alexia Kandlikar-Bloch, Wanda Poulin, and Jessica Soard; her in-laws Vivian Esparza, Laila Rodriguez-Bloch, Medora Jensen, Doanie Poulin, and Maurice Soard; nearby nieces, Natasha Villeneuve, Makalya, Jasmine, Bridget, and Maya Poulin, Annabelle and Desirée Jensen, Ana, Isa, and Emi Bloch, Mira and Samir Kandlikar-Bloch, and Corbin and Sacha Soard.

There will be a service at St. Mark’s Church on Saturday, December 11, at noon. Please wear masks, even if vaccinated, as many of those in attendance will be older and more vulnerable. Masks will be available at the door.

In lieu of flowers, people are invited to donate to the Northwoods Stewardship Center, Coutts-Moriarty 4-H Camp, or any organization of one’s choice.

Laurent Levreault

Laurent “Larry” Levreault died on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the age of 97.

He was born on February 6, 1924, to Albert and Beatrice (Bourassa) Levreault in Willimansett, Massachusetts. Larry graduated from Chicopee High School in 1941 and enlisted in the Navy from 1943 to 1946. Larry relocated from Massachusetts to Orleans in 1973 and finally settled in Derby in 1975.

Among his many interests were HAM Radio operation, computers, engineering, hunting, reading, and his primary hobby of fly fishing in the Clyde River. Larry is predeceased by his parents; his brothers: Maurice and George; and his sisters: Marcelle Smith and Germaine Smith; along with their spouses Claire, Anne, John, and Calvin.

Larry is survived by friends, neighbors, and many nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed a good, long life and it seems befitting to conclude with his favorite line at the end of a phone conversation: “don’t do too much, try to save some work for tomorrow.”

A private ceremony will be held in the spring to honor Laurent Levreault.

Carmen Morin

Carmen (Fauteux) Morin, 87, of St. Albans, died December 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

Carmen was born on August 13, 1934, to Clodomir and Yvonne (Lagueux) Fauteux in Martinville, Quebec, Canada. She was the oldest of 15 children, six brothers, and eight sisters. On April 16, 1955, she married Jean Paul Morin and joined him in West Charleston, where they would go on to raise their five children, who survive her: Jacqueline (Rod) VanCore of Seven Lakes, North Carolina, Daniel (Mary) Morin of Richmond, Edith (Kevin) Allard of Swanton, Sylvie (James) Plante of St. Albans, and Joanne (John) Miller of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. In addition, she leaves nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

After 53 years of marriage, Jean Paul, predeceased her on November 10, 2008.

Carmen was a dedicated farm wife who partnered with Jean Paul in the daily operation of the farm. Her other pastimes included gardening, canning, sewing, and reading. Carmen was devoted to her faith and the Catholic church. Carmen was an excellent mom and memere, supportive, kind, social, loving, and will be missed dearly by all.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line on Thursday, December 9, at 1 p.m. At this time, there will not be a reception after the Mass. Internment will follow in the spring.

The family would like to thank the staff at Homestead Senior Living for the years that she resided there. She appreciated the friendships she made with staff and residents. They would also like to give special thanks to everyone at the McClure Miller Respite House for their supportive, compassionate care she received. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carmen’s name to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Rudolph Percy

Rudolph Percy, 78, of Coventry, died on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born on October 6, 1943, in Newport, to the late William and Alice (Bishop) Percy.

Rudy was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the United States Army. He worked at Ethan Allen for 18 years retiring in 2010. He was an avid member of the Border Line Ridge Riders ATV Club, and some say he was the backbone of the club. He enjoyed tending to his apple orchard and making apple cider. He always looked forward to spending time with family and friends especially the yearly gathering when everyone came together to get his firewood in before winter. His witty sense of humor and storytelling will be greatly missed. He was a past member of the American Legion Post 21 and the VFW Post 798. Rudy really enjoyed his ATV rides with the gang, and hunting, fishing, playing cards, and driving his dune buggy.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marlene Percy, of Coventry; a very special niece who he considered a daughter, Tanya (Scott) Webster of Derby Line; his brothers: Stewart Percy of Derby Line, and Roland (Theresa) Percy of Montpelier; his sisters: Marion Tice of Derby, Shirley Percy of Meredith, New Hampshire, and Jean (Rick) Kelley of Newport; his sisters-in-law: Lorraine Percy of Newport Center and Janice Jacobs of Newport; and brothers-in-law: Roger Morin of Troy and Lawrence Royer Sr. of Coventry; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers: Lawrence, Ralph, and Richard Percy, sisters: Joann Monty and Louise Falconer, and sisters-in-law Martha Royer and Diane Morin.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. A graveside service with military honors will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Border Line Ridge Riders, P.O. Box 1218, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Patricia Sue Place

Patricia Sue “Susie” Place died peacefully November 22, 2021, in Burlington.

She was born February 27, 1964, in Deal, New Jersey. As a child Susie lived in Germany and Maryland before her father retired from the Army and settled in Derby Line. Susie loved Derby Line and, after purchasing the family home several years ago, continue to live in and enjoy the house she grew up in. Upon graduating from North County Union High School, Susie attended culinary school in New Hampshire. After she returned to the NEK, Susie worked at Frank’s Steakhouse, Jennifer’s Restaurant, and various other eating establishments in the area. She loved interacting with her customers and always had a smile and a joke to tell them all.

Later in life she worked as a caregiver to several people in the area. Susie was fun and giving to others, sometimes to a fault. She was a giggler. All you had to do was point a finger at her and she would break down in laughter. She was a wonderful cook and baker and loved nothing more that to fix a dinner for family and friends. The loves of her life were her son Logan Dupuis, her husband, Tom, and her two dogs, Sadie and Maggie.

After years of illness, she is now at peace and no longer in pain. Susie is predeceased by her parents, Philip and Patricia Place; two brothers, Peter and Michael; and her husband, Thomas Bussell.

Susie has four sisters who will miss her: Theresa, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Mary.

James Edward Maxfield

In the afternoon of October 3, 2021, James Edward Maxfield of Craftsbury died at the age of 66 of heart failure. In his last weeks he was surrounded by his loving family and friends.

James, better known as Jim, was born in 1955. His parents were Jackulene and Elmer. He has two older siblings: Janet and Christopher (Elmer) Maxfield.

The Maxfields owned and operated Dot’s Restaurant in Irasburg for over 25 years.

He spent his childhood years alpine skiing, water-skiing, and sailing, and created many fond memories with his many cousins. In high school he worked at his family’s restaurant, enjoyed deer hunting, and snowmobiling. He graduated in 1973 from Lake Region. Jim married his wife Janice on May 19, 1974, and together they raised four girls: Jasmin Leblanc, Melissa Pelkey, Ashley Maxfield, and Katelyn Bushey.

He had eight grandchildren: Makayla, Hunter, Issiah, Skye, Jacquelyn, Connor, Zach, and one on the way; and two great-grandchildren.

Jim founded his own roofing company, the Roofmeisters in 1975, and served his community with skilled and reliable roofing work. He has done countless roofs over the years from schools, to ski resort buildings, to residential homes, and many other commercial buildings throughout Vermont.

When Jim wasn’t running his business, he spent his years coaching alpine ski racing at Burke, and even started a USSA/FIS racing program at Lyndon Outing Club in the early 2000s. He also coached softball and soccer, and spent many years as an official soccer referee and official umpire. He was also a ski patroller at Jay Peak Resort for over 30 years, serving as a mentor to many patrollers throughout the years. He was a vital part of the Jay Peak community and an irreplaceable force within Jay Peak ski patrol.

In more recent years, Jim slowed down from coaching and enjoyed his time at his and his wife’s camp on Lake Parker. He enjoyed family time sitting outside around the campfire and many Sundays kayaking, relaxing in his hammock, and playing pickup softball down the road at his friend Dennis’ field.

Jim had a wonderfully caring heart. He was generous, supportive and liked to joke. He was the main caretaker for his elderly father, Elmer, and always found ways to help all of his family members and friends, whether it was buying them a car, offering them a job, giving loans, donating time to help fix something, or other countless ways he continuously helped others.

A celebration of life was held in his honor courtesy of Jay Peak Resort and Jay Peak Ski Patrol. The family would like to formally thank the Jay Peak family for their generosity and wish a heartfelt thank-you to the over 150 family and friends who came to honor him that day and to the ones that were with us in spirit.

James will be forever loved and forever missed.

Marcel St. Onge

Marcel St. Onge, age 87, of Derby, died in Newport on December 5, 2021.

Marcel was the youngest of eight children born in Granby, Quebec, Canada, on January 27, 1934, to Aimee St. Onge and Flore Fournier. Marcel and his wife, Annette, moved to the United States in the late ’50s to create a better life for their family.

Marcel worked as a tool and die maker at the Shelburne Corporation before his retirement. Marcel enjoyed being active and trying all sports. He enjoyed participating in hockey and golf most. He was also a proud member of the community and shared his love of sports via coaching and managing.

Marcel was predeceased by his wife, Annette St. Onge; and is survived by his three sons: Donald, Michael and his wife, Beverly, and Richard and his wife, Ann; along with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss him very much.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

