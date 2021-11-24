Obituaries & Services 11.24.21

Raymond G. Fortin

Raymond G. Fortin, 81, of Derby Line, died suddenly on November 14, 2021, in Derby Line.

He was born on November 25, 1939, in Beebe to the late Louis and Anna-Marie (Fontaine) Fortin. He married Gloria Durocher May 13, 1961. Gloria died in 2007.

Raymond worked on the family farm through the ’60s and ’70s, as well as Columbia Forest Products. Raymond then settled in to work at Butterfields/Tivoly for over 30 years as a machinist, an operator, and in the maintenance department. He also worked part-time at Community National Bank in the evenings.

On October 10, 2015, Raymond married Sharon Powers who survives him. In retirement, Ray worked part time for the Michaud Manor, and Bond Auto Parts, now O’Reilly Auto Parts. Raymond also was a volunteer at North Country Hospital. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Raymond loved to walk, snowshoe around the old family farm, work in his woodshop, and garden. In his earlier days, he loved snowmobiling and coached Little League baseball. He was an avid sports fan, loving the New York Yankees and the Montreal Canadiens. Raymond loved spending time with family and friends.

Ray is survived by his children: Denis Fortin (Eli) of Morgan, Daniel Fortin (Linda) of Derby, Teresa Nelson (Scott Davidson) of Williston, Laura Fortin of Orleans, Carole Fortin of Colchester, and Debra Beauchesne (Ron) of Derby; his stepchildren: Deborah McCormick (Russ Ingalls) of Newport, Cynthia Royer (Noel Pixley) of Barton, and Susan Larose (Chad Robey) of Florida; his grandchildren: Chelsea, Addie, Brooke, Brock, Doug, Dylan, Dale, Rebecca, Mechelle, Timothy, Anna, Marissa, Olive and Opal, Randi-Alison, and Devin; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers: Rene Fortin (May) of Holland, and Robert Fortin (Christine) of Derby; his sister Germaine (Bill) Gosselin of Derby Line; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his grandchildren Brandon and Casey; his sisters: Rita Dagesse, Yvonne Lacroix, and Lucienne Blais; and brothers: Lucien Fortin, Lionel Fortin, and baby brother Fortin; and his wife, Gloria Durocher Fortin.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday, November 20, at the St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. If friends desire memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to the Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert H. Perrault

Robert H. Perrault, 92, of Newport Center, died on November 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 14, 1928, in St. John, Quebec, Canada, to the late Rene and Adrienne (Phaneuf) Perrault. On November 28, 1949, he married Rose Ange Lanctot, who predeceased him on January 1, 2015.

Robert graduated with an associate’s degree from Marcoux and Sullivan Business College in Montreal, Quebec. He started working for CP Rail in 1944. He retired from CP rail in 1986 as a station agent. He was chairman of the Brotherhood of Railway and Airline Clerks covering Maine and Canada, he was also a master electrician and electronics technician. Robert was a member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus #2255, and the Elks Club.

He is survived by his children: Carl Perrault and his wife, Sheryl, Manon Perrault and her husband, Leland (Sonny) Sloan, Bruno Perrault and wife, Theresa, all of Newport Center; his grandchildren: Natalie Perrault, Caleb Perrault and his wife, Jillian, Jennifer, Jessica, and Brittany Perrault, Matthew Perrault and his wife, Rita, and Nicholas Perrault and his wife, Melissa; great-grandchildren Sierra Daniels, Aspen Guyette, Gabriel Perrault, Zachary, Machaela, Olivia, and Samuel Perrault.

He was also predeceased by his son Jose Perrault, and brothers Rene Jr. and Reynold Perrault.

The family sends a special thank-you to Dr. Umair Malik of Blue Spruce Health for the wonderful in-home care. Also thank you to the North Country Hospital Emergency staff.

A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Priscilla J. Fortin

Priscilla J. (Erno) Fortin, 74, died on November 19, 2021, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her daughters and sister by her side.

She was born March 24, 1947, to Rudolph and Irene Erno. On September 25,1965, Priscilla married the late Clermont Fortin, with whom she had three children.

Priscilla worked many years for Bogner of America in payroll and accounts receivable. She spent many nights at the North Country Career Center teaching accounting and office suite. After retiring she worked part time for H&R Block and volunteered for AARP doing taxes.

She loved to spend time reading, doing word puzzles, knitting, and crocheting. She was among the strongest women, and she always had a smile on her face and lots of love in her heart.

She is survived by her three children: Marcel Fortin and his wife, Theresa, of Salcha, Alaska, Tanya Fortin and her partner, Wendell Rivers, of Derby, and Sonya Smith and her husband, Carl, of Coventry; by her grandchildren: Melanie Fortin, Nicholas Fortin, Kiara Fortin, Hailey Meehan, Natacia Sawyer, Morgan Simoneau, Roger Sawyer Jr., Mariah Poutre, Cassandra Flynn, and CJ Smith; by her great-grandchildren: Darion, Mykenna, Owen, Alayna, London, Ellie, Mallarie, Daniel, Evelyn, Michael, and Grayson; by her sibling Hazel Carpenter; by her sisters-in-law: Rejeanne Winslow (Chris), Danielle Sevigny (John), Linda Fortin, Eleanor Erno, Debres Fortin; and by her brother-in-law Carroll Jones.

She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Clermont Fortin; her sister Arlene Jones; brother Rudolph Erno Jr.; and brother-in-law Richard Carpenter.

Priscilla was a one-of-a-kind person and will be missed deeply by many. There will be no service per her wishes.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Dorcas M. Jones

Dorcas M. Jones, 91, of Derby, died on November 17, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on August 23, 1930, in Newport to George and Georgia (Buck) Percy. On February 25, 1950, she married Bruce Jones, who survives her.

Among her hobbies, she loved to crochet, and formerly loved camping and traveling to Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Jones, of Derby; her son Brian Jones and his wife, Lynda, of Derby, three grandchildren: Cory, Greg, and Christopher Jones; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Paityn Jones; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Robert Jones and by her brother Lester Percy.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. A spring interment will take place at the Derby Center Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the American Red Cross.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Priscilla Mae Simpson

Priscilla Mae (Calloway) Simpson died in her home on November 19, 2021.

She was born on March 6, 1940, in Newport Center. Her parents were Natalie (Armstrong) Calloway of Barton Landing and Blaine O. Calloway of Davidson, Saskatchewan, Canada, and her father was Alfred Leblanc of Troy.

Priscilla married the love of her life, Silas O. Simpson, from Newport on May 10, 1958, in Bristol, Connecticut. Together, they built a wonderful life full of love, family, friends, and lots of memories. Through their 35 years of marriage, they had nine children, 24 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

Priscilla “Pat” worked at Newport Plastics for over 20 years and loved working with “her girls,” and especially enjoyed working with Irving and Alfred, whom she referred to as “the boys.”

Pat loved being with her family enjoying cookouts, fishing, teaching her great-grandchildren how to play poker with M&M’s and just spending time with them. They meant the world to her. She was not your typical grandmother — no cookie making for her! She would teach her grandchildren how to build, make, or fix just about anything.

She enjoyed bowling in her younger days, and in her later years that turned into enjoying a game of cornhole. She won most of the time. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and a dirty mind. The stories she told her family over the years had them all laughing out loud.

She was predeceased by her husband, Silas, in June 1993; by her siblings: Donald Calloway and wife, Cora, Betty (Calloway) Scott and husband, Silas, Roger Calloway, and Louise “Weedy” (Calloway) Dionne; by her two sons, Silas and Richard; and by her daughter-in-law Tammy (Sylvester) Simpson.

She is survived by her sister Linda (LeBlanc) Bennett and husband, Norman, of Coventry; sister-in-law Betty (Hardy) Calloway of Newport; brother-in-law Norman Stevens of Orleans; seven children: Cindy (Simpson) Sokolis and husband, Thomas, of Brownington, Joseph Simpson and girlfriend, Janelle,of Derby Line, April (Simpson) Beaumont of Coventry, Pamela (Simpson) Greenwood and husband, Danny, of Derby Line, Patrick Simpson and Holly (Gilman) of Lyndonville, Jeffery Simpson of Newport, and Tina (Simpson) Bailey and husband, Danny, of Orleans; 24 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and very special friends James and Ellie Bailey from Dixville P.Q. She loved each and every one of them.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, with the Reverend George Lawson officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, November 24, at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will be at Newport Center Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Albert Hauver

Albert Hauver, 79, of Holland, died on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born on July 23, 1942, in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Raymond and Isabell (Carter) Hauver.

Albert was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Air Force. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Lyndon State College. He worked as an immigration officer in northern Vermont. Due to his employment at Tambrands Corporation, he lived in fourteen different countries. He was a trustee with both the Holland Community Church and Holland Historical Society. He was a member of the Gulfport boomerangs softball team; he built and rebuilt many places; and he enjoyed woodworking, stockcar racing, and playing softball. He was nicknamed “Big Al” by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Viola Hauver; his sons: Raymond and wife, Tonia, and Lance and wife, Heidi; his grandchildren: Tayler, Ronnie, Trace, Brittni, Nate, Bailey, Larissa, Rhett, and Geoff; his two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Jude; and his sister Pauline Hauver.

Services will be held on December 4 at 1 p.m. at the Holland Community Church. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Albert’s memory may be made to the Holland Community Church, care of Laurie Gray, P.O. Box 681, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Corey A. Pion

Corey A. Pion, 30, of Westfield, died suddenly on November 19, 2021, in Westfield.

He was born on July 12, 1991, in Newport, the beloved son of Norman and Melissa (Willis) Pion.

Corey worked in construction at CCS, doing everything from concrete to framing. He enjoyed working on machinery and carpentry.

He is survived by his son Cole Allen Pion of Troy; by his fiancée Nicole Richardson, of Troy; by his parents, Norman and Melissa Pion of Lowell; his siblings: Marc Pion and his wife, Kelsey; Jase, and Eli of Lowell, and Lisa Bell and her husband, Robert of Lowell; and Nicole’s parents: Peter Richardson of Brownington, and Kim Richardson of Troy, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Corey touched many lives. He was always there for the people he cared about. He had a heart of gold. He always dreamed of having his own family. Corey was a loving, caring, son, brother, uncle, fiancé, and father. He loved his family dearly. He was a devoted family man, and nothing meant more to him than being there for his son Cole and his fiancée, Nicole.

Growing up, Corey worked on the family farm. He had such a strong work ethic and was always very active. He loved nature, hunting, fishing, and gardening. He enjoyed listening to music. Anything that had an engine intrigued him. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, and playing with and teaching his son of five months old.

In his younger days, he enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, and many other outdoor activities. He loved his dog Roxi and was an avid animal lover. Corey could fix anything. He was so incredibly talented, creative, and skilled at many trades. He was a jack of all trades. He will forever be missed. His memories will live on in all of our hearts.

He was predeceased by his brother Timothy; paternal grandparents: Sam and Hilda Pion, and maternal grandparents: Tip and Maryjane Willis.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday November 29, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Ignatius Church in Lowell where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Lowell. In lieu of flowers, family and friends can donate to Corey’s son Cole. Checks can be made out to NCFCU/Melissa Pion, in care of Cole, 12 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860 or deposit in the Morrisville or Newport branches (in memo Cole Pion). There will be a light luncheon (with some hot dishes) at the hall following the burial.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Wilbur Samuel Rowell

Wilbur Samuel Rowell, 79, of Irasburg, died on November 13, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1942, to Harry and Helen (Urie) Rowell.

He grew up on a farm in South Albany, and after high school he joined the Army. He married Janice Miller (whom he divorced in 1982) and went to work for Ethan Allen for a few years and then worked at Rowell Brothers after that, before becoming self-employed and cutting and selling logs and rototilling gardens. His hobbies in his earlier years were: boating, fishing, and waterskiing. He always enjoyed gardening, tinkering on tractors, and visits from family and friends.

He is survived by his children: Mona Piette and her husband, Louis, Aimee Gilfillan and her husband, Brian, and their children; by his grandchildren: Stephanie Harper and her husband, Sean, and their sons Gavin and Madden, Tim Piette and his wife, Kallie, and their daughters Leah and Lauren, Logan Whitham and his wife, Hannah, and their son Harrison, and Sam, Emilee, and Brinlee Gilfillan; by his step-grandchildren: Zachary and Alexandra Gilfillan. He is also survived by his siblings: Marvin Rowell and his wife, Georgette, Louise Kinsey, Eunice Kinsey, and Harriet Grenier and her husband, Charles; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brothers: George, Hollis, and Morris.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Andre Tetreault

Andre M. Tetreault, took his first breathe on February 19, 1943, on his family farm in Lowell, and, unexpectedly, with his wife, Gert, at his side, he took his last in that same farm house over 78 years later, and died on November 21, 2021.

Andy and Gert bought the farm from his parents in late 1972, and there they raised their three children:

Their son, Andre Jr. “Flash” and his wife, Amy, of Lowell, their children: Jennifer Matos and her husband, Carlos, Karla Tetreault and her partner, Andrew, Brianna Ward, Bianca Hill, and Mariah Hill. Andre Sr.’s great-grandchildren through Andre Jr. were Jayden Simoneau, Karsen Joyal, Wesley Whittemore, Brody Hill, and Malcom Billado.

Their son, Michael and his wife, Pamela, of Lowell and their children: Philip Tetreault and his partner, Amy, and Nicole Tetreault. Andre’s great-grandchild through Michael was Kerriyonna Tetreault.

And their daughter, Rebecca Tetreault and her partner, Thomas Waterman, of Lowell, and their children Tyler Wright and his partner, Emily, and Colby Wright.

He also leaves behind Alfred Racicot, his nephew and lifelong friend, and Helene Racicot his sister-in-law, and too many loved ones to mention.

The first and only thing to really know about Andre was he loved his God, Gert, and his family above everything. He was a pacifist at heart, but a warrior for what was right. He and Gert taught us all that riches come from those you love, not what material things you have. He was honest and true, and his word was his bond. “Don’t forget, when you tell the truth, you’ll never need a good memory.” His arms were a shelter, a rock, and a shield. His shoulders carried all the troubles of everyone he loved, but he never slouched an inch, and the burden was heavy. His lap was for children and dig-a-doos, like his fathers’ before him. He was grateful for everything, and only wanted what his hard work could give his children’s mother, his family, or someone in need. If someone didn’t know him, then they were simply a friend he hadn’t met yet. He was an amazingly educated and self-taught man. He devoured the written word and was knowledgeable on so many topics. He and Gert won countless awards for their dairy farm they ran together for years. Every cow had a name and they knew each one, and her mother and grandmothers. “What you do to the least of my little ones that you do unto me.”

For decades many homes had one of their trees and wreaths to welcome the holidays. They cut the brush and stood side by side to make and sell them. He made his own syrup from his maple trees and always had enough to share. He taught his sons and grandsons how to do the same. He was never happier than behind a grill surrounded by his family, cooking his special recipes for his loved ones as they gathered together as often as possible. He loved snowmobiling, and was a member of the Hazen Notch Snowmobile Club for over 40 years. When they started snowmobiling, they made sure it was a family sport, with as many as 30 people riding together. He rode thousands of miles on an Arctic Cat through the years with his children, grandchildren, family, friends, and of course, Gert, his beloved other half by his side. He was an animal lover but dogs and animals loved him equally in return.

Gert and Andy — or Memere and Pepere to countless children through the years — always kept their door open, their coffee pot ready, and they welcomed everyone like family the second someone walked in the door. They “retired” in 2008 so they could run a vegetable stand, hay business, and were the heart and center of the Community Wind Project in Lowell. As community leaders and project advisors, they spent thousands of hours visiting neighbors, visiting Montpelier, meetings, and after its completion greeting thousands of people for tours of the wind project together.

Wrapping up the life of the best man his family and friends will ever know is impossible in a few paragraphs, but the writers of his obituary will leave these words: hard working, funny, romantic, brave, intelligent, humble, kind, integrity, perseverance, faith, and love…so, so much love.

It’s just been a few days now and his family has looked for him a million times. He would know what words to console his family right now. How to overcome this impossible pain or how to bear it, for it broke his family’s hearts to lose him, but they know he didn’t go alone. Part of all his family and friends went with him the day God called him home. The writers wish for him to know, they have her, and they’ll do their best to be even half as good as him at everything he did. Until they all meet again, his family wishes to say: we love you; we miss you; and you are our hero and always will be.

He goes to meet his loved ones who went before him: his parents Joseph and Leonne Tetreault; his brother Roger Sr. and his wife, Yvette, his sisters Violet, and Therese and her husband, Gerard; his parents-in-law Gaston and Marie Jeanne Marc-Aurele; sisters-in-law Beatrice Gauvin, and Yvette Retallick and her husband, John.

Service will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola where he was baptized, had first communion, was confirmed, married his soulmate, and where they watched the same of their children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchild.

Mass will be Saturday, November 27, at 10 a.m. No other services are planned at this time.

The family’s mother asks that all donations be sent to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, St. Johnsbury, or to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arthur Postman

On December 4, 2021, there will be a memorial gathering for Arthur Postman who died peacefully at home on October 18, 2021, after being diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer in early May of this year.

The service will be outdoors at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, at 41 Postman Lane in Brownington. Please feel free to share prayers, thoughts, memories, or stories in advance via email to [email protected] and they will be offered on your behalf.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Arthur’s name can be made to the Baby Levi Miller Hospital Fund, 3317 Schoolhouse Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860. Levi was born this spring with severe heart defects and his Amish community is supporting his need for multiple operations up to and through his teenage years.