Obituaries & Services 11.17.21

Dorothy Allen

Dorothy Allen, 91, of Methuen, Massachusetts, formerly of Island Pond, died on November 5, 2021, in Merrimack, New Hampshire. She was born on August 16, 1930, in East Charleston, to the late Alvin and Ruby (Henry) Brooks.

Dorothy was a graduate of Derby Academy class of 1949. She worked at Ethan Allen in Island Pond for many years. She was an avid cross stitcher, liked anything to do with crafts, and loved to ride snowmobiles. She was a member of the Firefighters Auxiliary in Island Pond, Lions Club, and the Brighton Snowmobile Club.

She is survived by her children: Robert Allen and Steven Allen and his wife, Connie; 11 grandchildren; her sister Beverly Hemond; and numerous great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Moses Allen, her son Ronald Allen, brother Howard Brooks, and sister Neta Aldrich.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

John Bloch

John Michael Wesley Bloch, born September 1, 1938, the son of Ruth Scanlon Bloch and Leon Bloch, died peacefully at home in Montpelier on November 6, having been cared for by his wife, Rebecca Sheppard, for many years.

John was a stalwart defender of peace and justice with an unwavering vision of a society with equal access to education, housing, and healthcare.

Born in New York City and raised in Markham, Virginia, John came to Vermont in 1958 as a student at Goddard College, where he received his B.S. in history. He later received an M.A. in Community Development from Springfield College. Throughout his life John was a powerful voice for marginalized communities and early in his career he took part in the War on Poverty, first in Washington, D.C., then Columbus, Indiana, before settling in Vermont with his first wife, Susan Dwelle, and their three children to direct one of the new federal government Head Start programs which provided early childhood education for economically disadvantaged children.

John’s career trajectory was animated by the possibility of societal transformation, and he touched many lives in his diverse work, including: overseeing the Parent Child Center (PCC) in Barton, and Head Start programs throughout New England; working at the Center for Community Change in Washington, D.C.; expanding adult education as an administrator and professor with Vermont Community College, New Hampshire College, and Springfield College; running the Morrisville food co-op; and creating community access to telecommunications in Central Vermont through work with Orca Media and EC Fiber. He was endlessly fascinated by digital technology and delighted in and heralded the dawn of the personal computing revolution, quickly realizing the transformative potential of the new tools, and finding ways to engage them to amplify the impact of his work and organizing.

As a person who deeply believed in the power of democracy, John was an iconoclast with a brilliant and curious intellect who held power accountable while putting in the hours and homework required to make change happen. John was instrumental in bringing new leadership to the Washington Electric Co-op, securing federal grant funds to build the Doty Memorial Elementary School in Worcester, and campaigning tirelessly for the Liberty Union party and, sometimes, himself running for office. He served as a member of numerous local and national boards, including the Worcester and U-32 School Boards, the Barre Historical Society/Old Labor Hall board, Hunger Mountain Co-op, and the Rural Coalition, and he was also a union steward with the Vermont State Employees Association (VSEA).

John’s ideal way to relax was to debate politics over good food, and he loved to cook, eat, and talk about cuisines of the world, from Chinese dim sum to dilly beans, with everything in between. He delighted in looking after his blueberry bushes, savoring Pennsylvania peaches, and giving advice on how to ripen tomatoes. His appetite for food was equaled by his voracious reading and love for knowledge and history of social justice movements. Pancakes with a side of bacon, shared with his grandchildren, was an activity that equaled or surpassed any of his culinary exploits and brought sheer bliss to all.

Having traversed the 50 states, later in life he also developed a passion for international travel, both to learn about social justice and labor rights initiatives in Argentina, Brazil, China, and Mexico, and also to visit family in Switzerland, Turkey, and Canada.

John’s joy of life is celebrated and he is mourned by many friends and family, and especially his loving wife and partner, Rebecca Sheppard, and his five children: Colin Bloch of Burlington, Alexia Bloch and her husband, Milind Kandlikar, of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Jared Bloch and his wife, Laila Rodriguez, of Geneva, Switzerland, Tobias Sheppard Bloch and his wife, Daniela Nanau, of Queens, New York, and Abraham Sheppard Bloch (incorrigible citizen of the world); and seven grandchildren: Anastacia Esparza Bloch, Isabel Esparza Bloch, Emilia Esparza Bloch, Gabriela Rodriguez Bloch, Mira Kandlikar-Bloch, Samir Kandlikar-Bloch, and Olivia Bloch. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sacha Tanya Bloch.

Please consider donating to the Barre Labor Hall or the Southern Poverty Law Center. A celebration of John’s life was held at the Barre Labor Hall on Sunday, November 14.

Jean Dopp

Jean Dopp was born December 25, 1934, to Geneva and Leslie White,

Jean married Melvin Dopp July 15, 1950, and were married 62 years before Melvin predeceased her in February 2013. Jean was also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers. Melvin and Jean had four daughters: Deborah and her husband, Steven, from Bennington, Pamela Wilkins of Newport Center, Wanda and her husband, Larry, from Kirby, Faith and her husband, Tom, from Theresa, New York.

Melvin and Jean leave behind their grandchildren: Travers, Tyler, Tim, Shelly, Tara, Gloria, Holly, Joe, Heather, Andrew; and 19 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Melvin and Jean were farmers most of their lives and took great pride in keeping their homestead looking nice. Jean won many awards, including having the cleanest milk house even with curtains in the windows. Jean loved making doughnuts, bread, and home-made baked beans, especially for her grandchildren.

A celebration of Jean’s life will take place at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions given in Jean’s name can be made to one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Eugenie P. Hebert

The children of Eugenie “Jennie” Hebert are saddened to announce the peaceful death of their beloved mother on November 12. She died at home with family members by her side.

Jennie was born on January 20, 1922, and was the third of eighteen children born to John B. and Gladys M. (Sheltra) Voyer in Lowell. As a youth, Jennie attended the Lowell public school and worked on the family farm both with regular chores and assisting with her younger siblings. Unfortunately for Jennie, family circumstances did not allow for her to complete her education at that time. In the early 1970s, however, Jennie returned to the classroom and she achieved her GED. Upon leaving the family home, she held positions as a household and childcare helper until her marriage to the late William R. Hebert in 1945. Jennie and Bill settled in Beebe Plain where they raised their seven children.

During their marriage, Jennie held various part-time jobs outside of the home including a position with the postal service, assuming the duties of postmistress as cover for vacations and periods of illness. She also became a sales representative for Avon and Grace Holmes. Jennie was very active in the community as a long-time communicant of the St. Edward’s parish and as a member of St. Edward’s Altar Society of Derby Line, the first member to the Association to the Sisters of Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and a member of the Home Demonstration Club and the Beebe Birthday Club.

For much of the late 1960s, the bulk of Jennie’s time was consumed with providing care for her terminally ill husband. She was, however, able to spend time playing cards and Scrabble at her kitchen table with her dear friend and neighbor Philippa Greenwood, who provided a valuable outlet and lifeline to Jennie. While Jennie was deeply grieved by the death of her husband in 1969, she also recognized that she still had children who needed to be cared for, and they became her focus. When Mammoth Mart established its presence in Derby in 1970, Jennie came in on the ground floor, working on the initial store set up and continued her employment there, until they were taken over by King’s Department Store and then with Ames Department Store, where Jennie continued to work until her retirement in 2002 at the age of 80. After Jennie’s retirement, she was sorely missed by her colleagues not only for her work ethic, but also because Jennie spent her Thursday evenings at home making doughnuts for the Friday morning staff meetings.

Jennie also set up a ceramics studio in her home where she conducted group workshops and created some very special pieces. During the Christmas season, Jennie was famous for her tortierre, which was much sought after by her friends and neighbors. Retirement did not slow Jennie down, but instead allowed her the opportunity for travel and the time to pursue other adventures and interests she had yet to explore. She was able to take a wonderful and leisurely trip to Paris, France, and the surrounding areas, as well as domestic trips to visit family, including a flight to Idaho to visit her daughter Helena, a trip to Maryland to visit her son William, and a trip to Georgia to attend her granddaughter’s wedding. She also took up new hobbies such as rug braiding.

Jennie left the family home in 2004 and moved to Derby Line with her daughter Beverly, followed by a move to Newport Center with Beverly and daughter Patricia Halik and Patricia’s husband, Ed, before they all ultimately settled in Newport in 2020.

Once COVID hit, loneliness was destined to become an issue, but in order to avoid that, the children arranged for weekly family video chats with Jennie and, while she did not often actively participate, she was always present and it helped to keep her from an overwhelming sense of isolation.

Perhaps the most gratifying moment for the family occurred this summer when, as COVID restrictions were finally relaxed enough to provide for social gatherings and when most of her family was in the area, her children hosted an early birthday party which was attended by close to 100 people.

Jennie is survived by her son William and his wife, Linda Hebert, of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina; daughters: Helena and her husband, George Fortier, of Meridian, Idaho, Beverly Hebert of Newport, Jennifer Felch of Cedartown, Georgia, Patricia and her husband, Edward Halik, of Newport, and Cynthia and her husband, David Ketcham, of Mapleville, Rhode Island; brothers: Rosaire and John Voyer of Florida, and Gerard Voyer of Vermont; sisters: Rosealma Chmielecki of Connecticut, Germaine Beliveau and Annette Royer, both of Vermont, Gloria Durocher of Florida, and Elaine Voyer of New Hampshire; eleven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

While her family is saddened to bid farewell to Jennie there is comfort to be found in the knowledge that she will be reunited with her husband, William Hebert; her parents John and Gladys Voyer; daughter Elaine Buck; grandson Jonathan Fortier; her son-in-law Elwyn “Al” Felch; brothers: Gene, Louis, Arthur, Emile, Lawrence, and Lucien; sisters: Jeanette Garrett, Therese Rivers, and Rosanna Voyer; as well as nieces and nephews who have died before her.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of the Orleans Essex VNA for the care, comfort, and support they provided to Jennie and her family during the final months of her life.

Calling hours will be held between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral home located on 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Thursday, November 18. A funeral mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Edwards Church in Derby Line on Friday, November 19, at 11 a.m. with internment to immediately follow at the St. Edwards Cemetery in Derby Line.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jennie’s memory may be made to the Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice Inc., 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or online at orleansessexvna.org.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Lou Jacobs

Mary Lou Jacobs, 68, of Westfield, died on November 11, 2021, in Newport with her family by her side.

She was born on January 2, 1953, in Newport to the late Buster and Susan (Mollica) Huckins. On February 12, 1983, she married Michael Jacobs who survives her.

Mary Lou was a member of the Special Olympics of Vermont as well as the Troy Lions Club. She loved fundraising for the Troy Fire Department, enjoyed sewing, and was very active with fundraising and donating for many local organizations and clubs. She loved shopping. Her family was everything to her, especially her granddaughters, who were her pride and joy.

She is survived by her son Bobby Jacobs; her daughter Abbey Jacobs; her granddaughters Aubrey and Leah Jacobs; her brother Lawrence Huckins; and her sister Peggy Clowery; along with many very, very close friends, and many nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her younger brother Charles Huckins.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 19, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

If friends desire memorial contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to the Troy Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Troy, Vermont 05868.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Brian F. King

Brian F. King, 89, of Barton, died on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on March 16, 1932, in Island Pond, to James and Kathleen (Foster) King. On August 19, 1961, he married Mary May, who survives him.

Brian was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in education and received his master’s degree in business education from St. Michael’s College in Colchester. He was a professor of business administration at Champlain College in Burlington for over 30 years.

He enjoyed designing and building things, including a swimming pool and tennis court at their former home in Richmond. More recently, he designed and built the Barton Golf Club on the May Family Farm, which opened in 1990.

While in Richmond, he and Mary were long-time members of the Richmond Congregational Church, where he served on various boards and committees.

He had many hobbies including golf, tennis, jigsaw puzzles, and, while in Richmond, maintained an extensive vegetable garden and blueberry patch. For many years, he and Mary enjoyed attending UVM hockey games, downhill skiing, and spending many weekends at Cochran’s Ski Area. He liked spending time with his family, especially his four grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary King; his sister Gayle Currier; his daughter Wendy Huntley and partner, Brent Lamoureux; son William King and wife, Barbara Limoge-King; his grandchildren: Katherine Huntley, Olivia, Samuel, and Jackson King; his sisters-in-law: Anita King, Dorothy Hathaway, and Jane May; his best friend and brother-in-law, Vernon Currier; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Dean, Reid, and James; and sisters: Lois Webster, Gloria Canario, and Sherry Pinard.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, at 2 p.m. at the Barton United Church, with a light reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the Alzheimer’s Association, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Keith W. Lidback

Keith W. Lidback died in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

He was the son of George and Isabell (Wishart) Lidback, born on May 5, 1934. He grew up in East Boston, with four other siblings.

A lifelong learner, he spent the majority of his career as a schoolteacher at Portsmouth High School in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He attained the rank of corporal first class serving his country in the United States Marine Corps.

He married the love of his life, Ruby Stevens, at a small ceremony in Westmore, on October 9, 1965. They shared a life in Northwood, New Hampshire — about half-way between Westmore and East Boston.

Keith was active in his church for many years, sharing his love of music, scripture, and fellowship at Bow Lake Baptist Church, and was a grand mason of the Masonic lodge. He enjoyed woodworking, nature walks, and he loved his family. Hardworking right until the end, he faithfully helped his son Adam in his barn each day, with whatever he could do — whatever Adam needed. He spent the last year of his life with his daughter Rebekah who cared for him each day.

He leaves behind Adam and his wife, Joanna, and their children: Thomas, Eli, and Audrey; and his daughter Rebekah and her children: Beth, Noah, Abe, and Katie. He also had three great-granddaughters in Washington state. He was proud of his grandchildren and their accomplishments, including their service to our country.

He was predeceased by his wife, Ruby; his parents, George and Isabell; brothers: Stanley, Bruce, and Henry; and sister, Margaret (Bonnie).

A funeral service was held on Saturday, November 13, with a burial following. In lieu of flowers, if one is so inclined, please consider donations to the National Audubon Society or a local church.

Dwight S. Maxwell

Dwight S. Maxwell, 87, died on November 10, 2021, in Island Pond, after a ten-year battle with Parkinson’s and dementia.

He was born on July 24, 1934, in Island Pond, to Claude Maxwell and Blanche Stevens. On September 2, 1955, he married Carole Worth, who survives him.

Dwight worked for the state of Vermont Highway Department for 37 years — the last 3 as foreman — until he retired.

His hobbies were working in the woods with his sons and spending time with his family. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Island Pond.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Maxwell of Island Pond; his children: Scott (Missy) Maxwell of Frostproof, Florida, Paul Maxwell of Island Pond, Robin (Blaine) Moore of East Charleston, Chris (Veronica) Maxwell of Island Pond, and Holly (Andy) Gallup of Island Pond. He has 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: Blaine Maxwell and Douglas (Marilyn) Maxwell and his sister-in-law Cheney Maxwell of Island Pond; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters June (Ralph) Bingham and Joyce (Wyman) Cross; and his brother Robert Maxwell; two grandchildren, Tabitha Maxwell and Jeremy Maxwell; and by his sister-in-law Barbara Maxwell.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, November 13, at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond. Memorial contributions in Dwight’s name may be made to the RP Foundation and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Eddie Perron





Eddie Perron, 80, of Glover, died on November 9, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on February 27, 1941, in Glover to Ernest and Maria (Gagnon) Perron. He married Carole (Dutton) Perron who survives him.

He was born one of 16 children on Shadow Lake Farm on Perron Hill Road in Glover. After attending Sacred Heart School in Newport, he entered the U.S. Army. He saw the building of the Berlin Wall in 1961. He purchased Shadow Lake Farm in the early ’70s and spent his life on the land. Raising dairy cows, raising beef, maple sugaring, logging, and excellent stewardship led to living a successful life on his own terms. He continued to create vegetable gardens later in life, and had orchards full of pears, plums, and apples, and he loved sharing his knowledge with his children and grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed deer hunting with his brothers, telling stories, and French-Canadian jigging music.

He is survived by his wife and his children: Cara Hill, Angela Daniels and her husband, Justin, and Jessica Perron and her husband, Travis Butts; by his grandchildren: Elijah, Gabriel, and Nathaniel Hill, Trinity and Aidan Daniels, and Silas Butts; and by his siblings: Nelson, Walter, Ricky, Rita, Estelle, Cecile, and Yolie.

He was predeceased by his siblings: Marcel, Leo, Louis, Jake, Alan, Jeanne, Martha, and Rachel.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, at St. Paul’s Church in Barton.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 85 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton Vermont 05822, or to the Glover Rescue Squad, 48 County Road, Unit 64, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Bernadette Sodders

Bernadette Sodders, 60, of Alstead, New Hampshire, died recently in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family after a hard fight with pancreatic cancer.

Bernadette, known as “Bernie,” “Mom,” and “Me-Ma,” to those who loved her, was born in Newport, the first of seven children, to Everett Barrup, a dairy farmer, and his wife, Denise Jacques Barrup, a woman-of-all-trades originally from Quebec, Canada. Bernie had three younger brothers: Eddie, Nelson, and Robin, who were followed by three sisters, Laurie, Christy, and Monica.

Bernie was a second mother to her siblings and made sure that no matter how little money or food might be in the house there was no lack of love.

Bernie met the first love of her life, Robert “Bob” Sodders Jr., at work in northern Vermont. They met on a Monday, went out together the following Friday, moved in together over the weekend, and built a life and a marriage together for the next 40 years. Two sons, Steven and Vincent, were born to them early in their relationship. Then, simultaneously, a disabling illness struck Bob and terminal cancer struck Bernie’s mom. Bernie stepped up to take care of her terminally ill mother, disabled husband, two young sons, her youngest sisters and, eventually, some of Bob’s nephews. After Bob and Bernie settled in Alstead, they welcomed a third son Sean and their only daughter Sabrina.

Despite the hardships and challenges of raising four children, Bernie earned her bachelor’s degree after supporting Bob in earning his own. She went from working three jobs to becoming a payroll director for hundreds of workers across the country. Throughout her career she worked hard, but above all tried to be a manager who was a caretaker for her workers.

For years, Bernie and Bob planned the building of their dream home. Together, with the help of Bob’s mother, Marie, his sister, Pamela, and Bernie’s brothers and sisters, as well as their own children and friends, this dream was realized on a hilltop in Alstead. The family house has since become the site of many full Thanksgivings, large family gatherings, and memories. In the final chapter of Bernie’s life, her beloved husband Bob died and she was blessed with another love, Daryl Bellinger. Though their time was cut tragically short, they built memories for a lifetime. Daryl’s steadfast and loving care enriched her life until the end.

Bernie was an inspiration to and beloved by many. She was a seamstress and a world-class home cook; her creations were made and filled with love. She reworked her old wedding dress into an entirely new creation for her niece’s wedding. Her exquisite cakes, heavenly cinnamon rolls, delicious soups, and incomparable lasagna warmed innumerable family meals and holiday gatherings. She was fond of her flower garden, lighthouses, hummingbirds, wind chimes and dragonflies. She was deeply kind and instinctively generous. She was the family’s irreplaceable bedrock.

Bernie is survived by her partner, Daryl; her children: Sabrina and her wife, Danielle, Sean, Vincent and his wife, Emily, and Steven and his wife, Jules; four grandchildren; six siblings and their spouses, especially her brothers-in-law, Stevie Nichols and Chris Glodgett; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and co-workers.

A celebration of life will be held at Hope Chapel at 2 p.m. on November 27. In lieu of flowers please donate to a local food bank or to someone in need. Hope Chapel is located at 667 Main Street, Keene, New Hampshire 03431.

Raymond G. Fortin

Raymond G. Fortin, 81, of Derby Line, died on November 14, 2021, in Newport.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at the St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 250 Main Street, Derby Line.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to the Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Vincent J. Keement Sr.

Vincent J. Keement Sr., 90, of Derby, died in Newport on November 5, 2021.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston, with the Reverend Paul Prince officiating. Military honors will be held.