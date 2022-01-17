Obituaries & Services 1.12.22

Larry Columbia

Larry W. Columbia, 71, of North Troy, died on January 3, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 9, 1950, in Newport, to Gordon and Cecile (Boisvert) Columbia. He married Sandra Carter September 28, 1968, and she survives him.

Larry graduated from North Country Union High School in 1968. After graduation he helped construct upright silos on farms in Vermont and New York before returning to the family farm to help manage it until 1992. While operating the family farm, he and his brother Robert established Columbia’s Satellite Systems, bringing satellite television into family homes throughout Orleans County. After the sale of the family farm, he was employed as a security guard for Burns Security and employed with Cabot Creamery for 21 years until his retirement in 2013.

Among his interest, he enjoyed his holiday cookouts and Sunday breakfast with his family, hunting, raising King Charles spaniels, watching his daily visitors of birds, along with growing his large garden including various berries and fruit trees.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandra Columbia, of North Troy; by his four sons: Eric Columbia and partner, Tanya Martin, of Albany, Bradley Columbia and partner, Teri Prue, of Newport Center, Brock Columbia and partner, Sara Wright, of Coventry, and Travis Columbia of North Troy; he is also survived by 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; by his brother Robert Columbia of North Troy; and many close friends including Gary and Adalene Lantagne of Newport Center, Sharon Flangan of Eden, and Joann Allen of Barre.

He was predeceased by his parents Gordon and Cecile (Boisvert) Columbia, and his in-laws Frederick and Ruth Carter.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1071 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Shawn Flynn

Shawn R. Flynn, 55, of West Charleston, formerly of Derby, died suddenly from complications from previous heart surgery on December 27, 2021. Shawn was born in Newport, to Urban Flynn Jr. and Laurel (Curtis) Cadieux on December 13, 1966.

Shawn married his best friend, Anne Crawford, who survives him. Shawn is also survived by his three children: Alyssa Flynn and her partner, Tom Hansen, Mariah Flynn and her partner, Tyler Collins, and Cameron Flynn; his three stepchildren: Cassandra Crawford and her partner, Chris Vetrosky, Christopher Flanders, Julia Flanders and her partner, Zack Sanville; and his grandchildren: Caden, Brayden, and Laylanna. Shawn is survived by his mother, Laurel Cadieux, and her husband, Richard; his sister Sara and her husband, James Holst; his brother Scott and his wife, Heidi Flynn; his stepmother Jane Flynn and her children.

His father, Urban Flynn Jr., predeceased him.

Shawn was a graduate of North Country Union High School. His hobbies and interests included kayaking, cooking, camping, carpentry, sitting by the campfire with his family, and spending time with his dog Chance.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

James Forbes

It is with great sadness that the family of James W. Forbes share the death of Jim on December 30, 2021, at home with his loving wife, Anna, of 42 years by his side.

Jim lived a full 85 years. He had many interests, but flying was his passion. He had his pilot’s license for 60 years and owned a couple of planes in his lifetime. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

He served eight years in the Air Force and was stationed all over the globe. In his professional life he was a civil engineer. He also traveled for work including locations in Saudi Arabia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; two biological children: Jody and her family and Jarred Forbes; his step-children: Casey Mosher (Tammy) and Todd Mosher (Danielle) and their families; his two surviving brothers: David (Nola) Forbes and Philip Halpin; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Ray Forbes and Wilma Halpin; his brothers Richard and Lyndol; and a daughter, Janey Forbes.

Services for Jim will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Theresa Ricard

Theresa F. (Terry) Ricard, 67, of Newport, died on December 31, 2021, in Burlington.

She was born on December 18, 1954, in Newport to John and Avis (Lafont) Ricard.

Theresa graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 1972. She was employed many years at North Country Hospital in the patient registration department. Previous to that she was a seamstress at Slalom ski wear and Bogner of America. Her hobbies included cross stitching, reading, taking part in Facebook games, and attending dinner with her family and friends.

She is survived by her siblings: Debbie Biron and her husband, Dale, of Derby, and John Ricard Jr. of Derby; by her nieces and nephews: Hannah Choquette and her husband, Bryan, of Richmond, Maine, John Ricard III of Woodruff, South Carolina, Devan Biron of Derby Line, Tyrone Ricard of Derby, and Joseph Ricard of Newport; by her sister-in-law Lynn Ricard of Windsor, Connecticut, and a special friend Kim Major of Newport.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Rachel Ricard, and by her brother Roger Ricard.

Theresa held membership with St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

Services will be announced at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Ron Holland Dialysis Foundation, in care of North Country Hospital, 189 Prouty Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855.

James Allen Valley

James Allen Valley died on December 30, 2021, in his trailer in Barton. He was 63 years old.

He was born June 7, 1958.

He served in the National Guard until he retired in 2017. After that, he worked at the sugar factory in St. Johnsbury.

He leaves behind his family: his father, Edgar Valley; his siblings: David, Debbie, Keith, and Kenny Valley, and Kathy Matten and her husband, Pete; his good friend Cindy Sanville; his daughter Jamie Valley; and his grandson Storm Legacy.

He was predeceased by his mother Sandy Valley.

Merle Wheeler

Merle Douglas Wheeler, 85, of Derby, died peacefully at home on January 2, 2022.

He was born May 16, 1936, the eldest of two sons, to Daisy Belle Locke and Willard Stanley Wheeler in Holland.

After attending Derby Academy, he joined the Navy for four years and then returned to Derby Line. He was an electrician for Bates and Murray before he became the rural route carrier for Derby — a job he retired from 37 years later. He converted to Catholicism in order to marry the love of his life, whom he met at a high school music festival. Cecile Charlotte Patenaude (of Holland then Derby Line) and Merle were married on January 16, 1960, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church. They remained very active parishioners of the church throughout their marriage. Merle was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Together they raised four children who greatly miss him: Lisa (Doug) Dickinson of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Michael Wheeler of Derby, Stephen (Amy) Wheeler of Derby, and Annette Nisbet (Will Inglis) of Brownington.

He was a man of many interests and left friends behind no matter where he went. The second love of his life was music. He continued playing the saxophone until his final days. He was a member of the Newport City Volunteer Band for many years. Three granddaughters (Samantha, Tiffany, and Carmen Wheeler), his son Stephen, and daughter Annette all had the honor of playing in this band with him throughout the years. He was a history buff and an active member of the Derby Historical Society and the Derby Academy Alumni Association. He was especially proud that his great-grandfather William Jewitt was one of the ten Jewitt brothers known for their covered bridge building in Montgomery. That tied into his love of genealogy and he loved making connections, even for those outside of his family, so they would understand their family history, too.

And if that wasn’t enough, he was a car buff. He kept a record of every car he ever owned and every modification he made to them along the way — and there were many! In fact, he loved to identify just about any older car, even as he met it on the road. He was a member of the Cars of Yesteryear which was a great venue to tell his automotive stories of yore.

He gladly taught his family how to make maple syrup alongside his father, Willard, and continued sugaring after Willard died. In fact, he passed his extreme love for sugar making to his son, Steve, who still boils today. Merle never missed a single boil, even while caring for his wife as she bravely fought Alzheimer’s. Merle succeeded in his goal of making sure his beloved Cecile died in her own bed by caring for her himself. She predeceased him on April 5, 2021, and it’s nice to know they are dancing again in heaven as they were wonderful dance partners in their younger years.

In addition to his four children, Merle is survived by his younger brother, Paul (Jean) Wheeler of Derby. Ten grandchildren will fondly remember learning children’s songs, four-wheeler rides through the woods, and Pepere’s special sandwiches for lunch. He also has 11 great-grandchildren who really never got to know what a humorous, kind hearted, and loving man he was.

The funeral mass was held Friday, January 7, at St. Edward the Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Derby Line. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward’s Catholic Church or the Derby Historical Society.

