Obituaries & Services 08.30.23

Dona Maureen Young

Dona Maureen Young died August 26, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was born to Mary Sulis on December 24, 1944. She was blessed to be raised by two separate stepfathers, Denys Arsenault Sr. and Malvin Hoffman. She was one of eight children; together they shared many memories of living in Maine and Connecticut.

Dona married John J. Young Sr. on November 7, 1964, in Norwich, Connecticut; he was her life-long partner. Together they raised five children: Ronald J. Young, who predeceased her; Vickie L. Morrill and her husband, Peter, of Newport; John J. Young Jr. and his wife, Laurie, of Wilmore, Kentucky; Bonnie L. Young of Barton; and Shelly Lanou and her husband, Chad, of Irasburg. Dona was the proud grandparent of seven grandchildren: Eric Fournier, Ellyn Messier and her husband, Adam, Katie Young and her boyfriend, Phoenix Babbit , Cole Young, Jacob Larose and his wife, Ericka, Cody Lanou, and Connor Lanou and his girlfriend, Michaela Poginy. She was also the great-grandparent of four: Emmitt Fournier, Emma Messier, Abby Messier, and Julia Messier.

Dona was sister-in-law to a tribe of Youngs and their spouses; she enjoyed the comradery of their time spent playing cards, visiting at the farm, and having Sunday meals.

Dona would say her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was a homemaker who loved cleaning, going to yard sales, playing cards with brothers- and sisters- in-law, croqueting, and having coffee with friends. In her later years, she enjoyed concerts in the park in Newport, foliage rides, going for ice cream, watching old movies, and her love of Christmas music was lifelong. There was nothing she enjoyed more than being in the company of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her mother and both stepfathers as well as by her brother Rene Arsenault and her sister Cheryl Hoffman.

She leaves behind her sister Pam and her husband, Phil Lau, of South Carolina; brothers Denys Arsenault of Maine and Kenneth Arsenault and Steven Arsenault of Connecticut; and her sister Lisa and her husband, Brad Smith, of New York.

There will be a funeral of Catholic faith at St. Theresa’s Church on Friday, September 1, at 11 a.m., with a burial immediately following at St. Theresa’s Cemetery and a luncheon at St. Theresa’s Hall.

Condolences may be sent to John Young Sr., 405 Park Street, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Diane and Bill Reeves

Diane Naomi Berg was born on October 9, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York, to Suki and David Berg, an artist and a playwright. Diane died on September 20, 2022, in Laguna Woods, California, with Bill and their daughters by her side.

William Jenkins Reeves was born on November 14, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to George and Elva-Mae Reeves, a physician and a homemaker. His maternal grandfather and grandmother were Carroll and Matie Jenkins of Water Street in Orleans. Bill died on July 17, 2023, in Laguna Woods, California, with his daughters by his side.

Diane graduated from the former High School for Music and Art in Manhattan. She met her future husband, Bill Reeves, while attending Goddard College in Plainfield. They married in Brooklyn, New York, in June of 1965. After graduating from Goddard in 1966, she and Bill moved to California in 1968 to attend Claremont Graduate School.

Their first daughter Tanya was born in 1970, and shortly thereafter Diane and Bill were awarded advanced degrees in counseling and higher education, respectively. In 1972, they settled in Brea, California, where they welcomed their second daughter Daryl.

Diane served 13 years as the director of the women’s center at California State University, Fullerton. Among many other accomplishments, Diane established the first rape crisis hotline in California and was instrumental in the Orange County women’s rights movement. In 1985, she founded the women’s center at the University of California, Santa Cruz. She completed her career at several Los Angeles area community colleges, where she provided career counseling and taught adult re-entry students and single mothers parenting and life management skills.

With Bill on banjo and Diane on guitar, her lifelong love of music was passed down as they filled their home with folk songs. Diane excelled in all mediums of art, mastering watercolor, dabbling in jewelry-making and slip-casting, and finally settling into a love affair with fused glass. For over 20 years, Diane and Bill summered in their cottage on Seymour Lake and enjoyed antiquing, visiting friends, hosting relatives, and experiencing rural life.

Bill graduated from the former Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, in 1958. After some soul searching, Bill discovered Goddard College and transferred there, where he met his future wife, Diane. Bill graduated from Goddard in 1962, and as Diane continued her studies, Bill became Goddard’s director of admissions.

Bill was employed by California State University, Fullerton until his retirement 28 years later. He spent the bulk of his career as associate vice president of student services, while also serving as the president of his union’s bargaining unit. When Bill and Diane retired, they summered each year on Seymour Lake where he enjoyed biking, motorcycling, and reading the newspaper voraciously. He was an avid bridge player and eventually attained life master status.

He joined the shape note singers who met at the Bread and Puppet Theater and sang in the choir of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Derby Line.

Having spent his boyhood on Willoughby Lake, Bill loved being in Vermont; he enjoyed striking up conversations with random Vermonters (with whom he invariably discovered connections) and loved sharing Vermont humor.

Bill and Diane are survived by their daughters: Tanya Reeves of Santa Ana, California, and Daryl Reeves of Glendale, California, and by Daryl’s husband, Don Tordilla, and their children Eli and David.

Diane is also survived by her brother Barry Berg of Maplewood, New Jersey, and by his wife, Susan Cohen, and their son Julian.

Bill is survived by his brother John Reeves and John’s wife, Sharon, of Evans, Georgia, and by his sister Carroll Guitar and her husband, Barry, of Westmore and Lexington, Virginia. Bill is also survived by John’s daughters Jessamyn Hazeltine of Frederick, Maryland, and Amy Reeves of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A life celebration will be held at Westmore Fellowship Hall, 27 Hinton Hill Road in Westmore, on Saturday, September 16, at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Sandra J. LeBlanc

Sandra J. LeBlanc, 85, of Newport, died August 10, 2023, in Newport. She was born on August 25, 1937, in Norwich, Connecticut, to the late Kenneth and Ruth (Ames) Sherman.

Sandra received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Worcester Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. She went on to work as a nurse at Bel-Aire and Maple Lane Nursing Homes, as well as running the Kinder School in Newport Center for 30 years. She enjoyed volunteering for her church community, gardening, and teaching Sunday School.

She is survived by her daughters: Heather Baker and her husband, Jeffrey, of Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth LaPlume and her husband, Ken, of Newport Center; by her grandchildren: Melissa, Bill, Shannon, Billy-Joe, Brent, Kyia, Ayla, Brittany, Hillary, Thaddaeus, and Connor; and by many great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Reginald LeBlanc; by her sons William LeBlanc and David Leaker; by her sister Barbara Nurse and brothers Richard Sherman and Kenneth Sherman Jr., and by her granddaughter Desiree.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, at the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God in Newport, with the Reverend David Dizazzo officiating. A light luncheon will follow.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Sandra’s name to the Faith Lighthouse Assembly of God, 51 Alderbrook Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gilbert Collins Hill

Gilbert Collins Hill, 80, of Lowell, died August 21, 2023, at his home in Lowell. He was born on September 4, 1942, in New Hampshire, to the late Clarence and Anita (Collins) Hill. On March 3, 1962, he married Linda Murphy, who predeceased him.

Gilbert was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked in the asbestos mines in Lowell before going to work for Dale Percy Construction. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cribbage, gardening, and visiting with friends. He was also a member of the Orleans American Legion Post #23.

He is survived by his daughters Lisa Pion and Erin Hill; by his grandchildren: Adam Tetreault, Emily Tetreault, Travis Bartley, Logan Bartley, Drew Bartley, Morgan Martell, and Ryan Oeschger; by many great-grandchildren; by his companion, Martha Dailey; and by many friends.

He was also predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Anita Hill; by his brothers Rodney and Richard Hill; and by his daughter Mary Ruggieri.

The family thanks the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home and everyone for the care and support provided to the family.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Gilbert’s name may be made to the Orleans American Legion Post #23, P.O. Box 72, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

William Wallace Glover

William “Bill” Wallace Glover, 77, of Island Pond, died August 22, 2023, in Barton. He was born on January 15, 1946, in Newport, to the late Lyle and Hectorine (Boulet) Glover. On November 12, 1993, he married Leona Hawkins Theroux, who survives him.

Bill was a night watchman at Ethan Allen for many years. He was the fire chief of Brighton Fire Department from 1999-2000. He enjoyed golfing, listening to music, and dancing, playing cornhole and horseshoes, as well as going camping. Above all else, Bill loved spending time with his grandchildren. In his final months he received great joy from visits with his baby great-granddaughter Madelynn Harmon.

He is survived by his children: Laurie Glover of Pompano Beach, Florida, Michael Glover and his wife, Bri-Anne, of Milton, Florida, William M. Glover and his companion, Bobbi Ricciuti-Seter, of North Borough, Massachusetts, Roland Theroux and his companion, Jane Lapierre-Carpino, of Colebrook, New Hampshire, Reggie Theroux of Island Pond and his companion, Meghan Dupuis-Thebarge, and Rosalie Gauvin and her husband, Dan, of Coventry; by his grandchildren: Tristin Glover, Trenton Glover, Nathan Glover, Wyatt Glover, Faith Glover, Ashley Gallardo, Alex Theroux, AJ Theroux, Amie Gauvin, Ethan Theroux, Audrey Theroux, Courtney Rivers, Cameron Bowen, Desiree Harmon, Natasha Bowen, Craig Daniels, and Amanda Daggett. Bill is also survived by his brothers: Wayne Glover and his wife, Lori, and Bruce Glover and his companion, Betsy, and by his sisters-in-law Katie Glover and Mary Glover, and by many great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, by his son William Ray Glover, by his sister Sharon Dukette and her husband, Philip, and by the following brothers: Lawrence Glover, Reginald Glover and his wife, Joanne, and twin brother Willard Glover. He was also predeceased by the mother of three of his children, Bernice Morey.

Bill’s family would like to acknowledge the care he received during his stay at Maple Lane Nursing Home, where he was affectionately known as “Grandpa Bill” by all.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on August 30, at the Derby Center Cemetery, with the Reverend David Lisner officiating.

If friends desire, memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495, or Maple Lane Nursing Home, 60 Maple Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Reginald “Joe” Stevens

Reginald “Joe” Stevens of Hopkinsville, KY, passed away with his family by his side Sunday, August 27, 2023 at his home.

He was born February 16, 1936 in Barton to the late John Stevens and Eunice Labor Stevens. Joe was a farmer and raised beautiful Black Angus. He was a member of the Green River Baptist Church in Cromwell, KY.

Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Hoadley.

Joe married the love of his life, Margaret “Betty” Davis Stevens, and together they raised two children, Holly St. Clair of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Gary John (Amy) Stevens of Horse Branch, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Jasmyne Stevens, and two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah & Korbyn Johnson.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2023 at William L. Danks funeral home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Brother Mike Dougherty officiating.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Reginald “Joe” Stevens by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com

Service Announcement

Sandra Worth

There will be a celebration of life service for Sandra Worth at 2 p.m. on September 3, at the Lakeside Cemetery in East Charleston.

Immediately following the graveside service will be a continuation of the celebration at the American Legion hall in Island Pond.