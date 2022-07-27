Obituaries & Service 7.27.22

Harold George Kelley

Harold George Kelley, 71, of Derby and Kissimmee, Florida, died July 19, 2022, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness.

He was born on August 24, 1950, in Winthrop, Massachusetts, to Harold and Patricia (Marino) Kelley.

Harold was a family man and loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, especially at the house at Lake Salem. He was very proud of his property and enjoyed working to make it look perfect. Harold was a lifelong fan of the Boston Red Sox, and he enjoyed traveling, cruising was his favorite, and was fortunate to have visited many diverse places. Harold loved his cat Bleu who was his constant companion.

Harold is survived by his wife, Sharon Hunt Kelley, whom he married on April 4, 1970. He is also survived by his children: Philip Kelley and his wife, Amanda, of Orlando, Florida, and Christa Kelley Goodwin and her husband, Shawn, of Deltona, Florida; by two grandchildren: Zachary and Ethan Kelley, both of Orlando; by sister Marie Ortolani and husband, Steve, of Guilford, New Hampshire and sister Pattie Ricci of Salem, Massachusetts; by his brother- and sister-in-law Roger and Janet Cartee of Derby; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Harold was predeceased by his parents and by a sister Ann Silck.

Harold and Sharon lived in Newport during the early years of their marriage where Harold worked at the Newport Daily Express and the Chittenden Trust Company. He was an active member and a distinguished past president of the Kiwanis Club of Newport, as well as a distinguished past Lieutenant Governor of the New England District of Kiwanis. They moved to Florida in 1991 where Harold worked in retail management for Walt Disney World Resorts and Publix Supermarkets.

Funeral arrangements will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations in memory of Harold are being requested for the Salem Lakes Preservation Association, online or by mail to P.O. Box 134, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Mary Ann Haskins

Mary Ann Haskins, 70, of St. Johnsbury, died on July 25, 2022, in St. Johnsbury.

She was born on September 8, 1951, in Newport to Jules and Albertine (Twofoot) Fortin. She married Roland Haskins, who predeceased her in 2009.

Mary graduated from North Country Union High School in the class of 1970. She was employed by Brookside Nursing home in Bradford for many years and also the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.

Among her hobbies, she enjoyed needlepoint, long drives around the mountain, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed dancing, doing lawn care, and caring for the elderly.

She is survived by her children: DeeDee Bourtelle of South Carolina, Allex Grenier and his wife, Crystal, of West Charleston, and also children of Stanley Pope and Larry LeClair; she is also survived by her grandchildren: Kyle Bourtelle, Natascha Bourtelle, Alysha Grenier, Devin Grenier and Dustin Tardif; and by her two great-grandchildren: Kohen Lemery and soon-to-be Chantler Humphrey; by her brother Ernest Fortin and his wife, Rolanda, and her brother Dennis Fortin and his wife, Jackie, of Newport Center; and by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and-nephews.

With great respect to the caregivers who were by her side day in and day out: grandson Kyle, Pam Grimes and her husband, Jim, and Christina Jones.

She was predeceased by her parents Jules and Albertine (Twofoot) Fortin; by her siblings: Joseph “Junior” Fortin, Roger Fortin, Paul Fortin, and Linda Lucas; and by her husband Richard Grenier, by her partner Stanley Pope, by her husband Larry Leclair, and her husband Roland Haskins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Cutis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday July 28, from 9 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Cemetery, Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vermont Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences at www.curtis-britch.com.

Doris Gertrude (Caouette) Dickinson

Doris G. Dickinson of Southbridge, Massachusetts, then Rockville, Connecticut, and most recently of Derby Line and Newport, died and ascended to be with the Light — God — on June 27, 2022, at 4 a.m. She finally knows unconditional love and lasting peace.

As a Daughter of Isabella in Massachusetts, a member of St. Bernard’s Church in Rockville, and a former aspiring nun, her faith kept her going. She blessed windows with holy water during thunderstorms and said prayers to St. Anthony whenever something was lost. St. Christopher protected those in automobiles who sought his assistance.

One of ten children, Doris left Massachusetts to settle in Rockville with Everett Carlton Dickinson Jr. and raise three children: Irene, Jeanne, and Paul. No one could have asked for a better mother. She taught her children to sew, pick and process vegetables, and persevere through life’s challenges. Doris didn’t speak English until first grade, being raised in a Canadian French family. She nursed her mother through bone cancer, and lost hearing in her right ear during her thirties.

Having married later in life, she learned to drive when her children were in elementary school. She took adult swimming lessons with one of her daughters and learned to cross-country ski while in Vermont.

Doris enjoyed a sense of adventure. She loved to travel. Trips to Vermont to see her daughters, to Georgia to meet a new grandson, and bus trips with her good friend Mary Paakkonan were highlights.

Doris took her marriage vows to heart and would have won as a 1950s housekeeper of the year. She kept the family home spotless and knew the best way to get stains out of clothes, make the copper bottoms on pans shine, and polish furniture. She made the best blueberry pies from backyard bushes.

Making sure her children did their homework and chasing after them with a toothbrush paid off. Few can say that they still have their own teeth at 97-and-a-half, but she did!

She insisted on taking care of her husband alone until she was 90. Then health issues increased for both of them. She moved to Vermont to be closer to her two daughters. Everett predeceased her in 2017.

Doris had amazing resilience and more than nine lives! She survived congestive heart issues, and three brain bleeds from a fall in the driveway resulting in a cracked pelvis (both requiring ten days on a ventilator). Additionally she was positive, but asymptomatic, for COVID this year, needed to have her hip pinned from a fall this past December (the bones were mending), and suffered from foot ulcers that wouldn’t heal this last time. Her body kept going, but she was getting tired. She knew she was paving her way to heaven.

Most memorable are her sweet smile and kind words for everyone. She always put others before herself. Her active letter writing into her nineties will be missed, as will her impeccable long-hand, for which she won a writing contest in elementary school.

She leaves behind her daughters Irene and Jeanne (both in Vermont); and son Paul (residing in Georgia). Doris has five grandchildren: Frederick and Heather Murphy in Vermont, Spencer Murphy in Massachusetts, Bailey Dickinson in Georgia, and Samuel Dickinson, in California. A very dear nephew and godson, Joseph Maynard, is also left here.

Charitable contributions may be made in her honor to the donor’s choice.

Funeral services were held, at St. Bernard’s Church in Rockville. Burial was held at St Bernard’s Cemetery in Rockville.

Service

Jacques Racine

Graveside service for Jacques Racine will be held on August 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Saint Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery on Tanguay Lane, off the Barton-Orleans road in Barton.