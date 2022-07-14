Obituaries & Service 7.13.22

Michael Joseph Roy

Michael Joseph Roy, 69, of Durham, North Carolina, died peacefully with his children by his side on October 22, 2021.

Michael was born on August 29, 1952, to Bernard and Marie Anna (Lariviere) Roy. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1971, before attending and graduating from the University of Vermont.

On May 26, 1979, he married Mary Esther Round of Newport, living in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, before settling in Florence, Kentucky, in 1987.

Working hard to provide for his family, Michael had an outstanding career as a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer for over 40 years.

In 2006, Michael and Mary returned to Vermont for a few years before moving to Durham, North Carolina, to enjoy their retirement (and the weather!), hiking and riding bikes, something they enjoyed doing together. While during the day, Michael could be found swimming at the pool, helping a neighbor, or simply enjoying a neighborhood walk; his early mornings always included a nice cup of coffee (or two) and his evenings ended with a drink and the news.

However, his true joy and passion were his daily workouts at the gym and his long adventurous bike rides throughout Durham and neighboring towns. Whether it was with Mary, biking buddies from the neighborhood, or simply alone with his thoughts, it was truly his favorite place to be. Out on his bike!

For those who knew Michael, he was kind and caring — a friend to all. He loved his family fiercely and was a wonderful provider and caregiver. Although always up for an adventure and a trip, it was home and the simple things in life that truly made him smile: watching a baseball game with his son, running with his daughter, or sitting on the porch with friends.

Michael is survived by his children: Adam Roy and his wife, Jhena, of Falls Church, Virginia, and Elizabeth Roy and her fiancé, David Shilot, of Louisville, Kentucky; by his grandchildren: Layla, Hunter, and Nolan; brother Francis (Sonny) Roy; sister, Monique Herlocker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Roy; his father and mother, and siblings: George Roy, Alene Judd, Gilberte Bennett, Marriette Moeykens, and Joette Lantagne.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Mary’s cemetery in Newport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Green Mountain Club (www.greenmountainclub.org), 4711 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont 05677.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Elizabeth E. Diette

Elizabeth E. “Betsy” Diette, age 82, died at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, with family by her side on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Betsy was born in Barton on April 5, 1940, daughter to the late Lawrence Sr. and Dorothy (Labor) Sicard. She grew up in Barton, graduating from Barton Academy in the Class of 1958. She married Armand Diette on May 20, 1961, sharing 55 years at the time of his death on January 2, 2017. Over the years she worked with Armand in the family plumbing business, and also at Barton Cleaners.

Betsy, Armand, and their children moved to Bradenton, Florida, in 1972, but were drawn back to Vermont in 1978. In later years, Betsy and Armand spent their winters in Summerfield, Florida, and their summers in Vermont. They enjoyed driving back and forth together. Traveling was always a joy for her, no matter the destination, and just last month she was able to attend her great-granddaughter’s high school graduation in Virginia.

Betsy enjoyed her gardens and playing cards, especially cribbage, but most of all, she enjoyed beginning her days with a cup of coffee and a game of solitaire. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton. She will be greatly missed by her friends both in Florida and in Vermont, but most deeply by her loving family. May she rest in peace.

Betsy is survived by her five children: Kathy Devereaux and her husband, Chris, of Sutton, Peter Diette and his wife, Teresa, of Barton, Kevin Diette and his wife, Jennifer, of Berkshire, Tracy Dupuis and her husband, Richard, of Guildhall, and Jeffrey Diette and his wife, Stephanie, of Brighton, Colorado; nine siblings: Barbara Perkins of Barton, Shirley (Lawrence Jr.) Sicard of Westmore, Michael Sicard of Bradenton, Susan Sicard of Irasburg, Judy Fitzpatrick of Mooresville, North Carolina, Terry Sicard of Westmore, Patrice Royer of Lyndonville, Priscilla (James) Sicard, and Penny Sicard (David), both of Florida; nine grandchildren: Brandi, Matthew, Joel, Corey, Carlie, Kevin Jr., Kaitlyn, Lauren, and Erin; and eight great-grandchildren: Jacob, Joshua, Meghan, Gabriel, Madison, Briahna, Ella, and baby Colt coming soon; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Betsy was predeceased by three brothers: James, David, and Lawrence Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Randolph. There will be no calling hours.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.

Ione G. Armstrong

Ione G. Armstrong, 81, of Albany died peacefully on July 8, 2022, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born in Au Sable Forks, New York, to Howard and Ione (Mason) Sawyer.

Ione received an associate’s degree from the North East Regional School of Cosmetology in St. Johnsbury. After earning her degree, she worked in Newport at Pat’s Beauty Shop until she was able to open up her own shop — Ione’s Beauty Shop — located in Barton. She also had a small shop located at her home where she was able to serve the local community in her hometown of Albany.

One of Ione’s favorite things to do was to go camping with her partner, Doug, and their cat, Sammy. Ione and Doug enjoyed going for rides, going out to eat, and attending all of the local fairs. Ione was a wonderful cook and was most happy at the holidays with her family surrounding her. Ione’s homemade rolls were amazing and it was tradition to have fried dough the morning of the holiday for everyone to enjoy.

Ione loved being a beautician and spending time visiting with all of her clients. She enjoyed crocheting, building puzzles, and watching the news. Most of all she loved her family and her cat Sammy.

She is survived by her children: Sheila Cowles, Dennis Cowles and his wife, Kelly, and Sherry Cowles and her partner, Ken Ross, all of Albany. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ryan Chayer, Sarah Colburn, Zachary Chayer, Jordyn Cowles, and Corey Cowles; as well as the newest addition to her family tree: great-granddaughter, Addison Lou Chayer. Her brother Donald Sawyer and her sister Betty also survive her.

She was predeceased by Douglas Bowen in 2016. He was her partner of 29 years and the love of her life. She was also predeceased by her mother, Ione Sawyer; brother George; and her sister Beverly.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Albany Village Cemetery with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the Albany Methodist Church.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Feline and Friends Foundation, P.O. Box 1316, Newport, Vermont 05855.

On-line condolences at Curtis-britch.com.

Theresa F. Adamonis

Theresa F. Adamonis, 69, of Island Pond, died July 6, 2022, after a 13-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Batavia, New York, on September 1, 1952, to Carl and Marilyn (Schoonmaker) Annucci.

Terry spent her childhood on her family’s farm on Hunter Mountain, New York. After graduating from high school she moved to Worcester, Massachusetts, and went to work at the Hermitage Nursing Home. Later she went to work at Allegro Microsystem as a microchip inspector, where she retired in 2009. While in Island Pond, she continued her nursing work at the Derby Green Nursing Home.

Terry leaves behind her husband of 39 years, Philip Adamonis; a daughter Elizabeth Irwin; and two grandsons: Robert Irwin Yapor and Alex Irwin Yapor, whom she adored. A son, Jeff Adamonis, predeceased her.

Before settling in Island Pond, Phil and Terry spent many years traveling the world and making great memories with their family. She enjoyed traveling, but would avoid airplanes anytime she could.

As someone who loved animals, Terry especially enjoyed watching the wildlife that would wander into her back yard close to the Clyde River in Island Pond. She was a diligent feeder of birds.

There will be a celebration of her life at the Brighton American Legion on Saturday, July 16, at 1 p.m.

At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

SERVICE

Raymond and Jeannine (Auger) Paquin

A service for Jeannine (Auger) Paquin will be held Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery for Jeannine and Raymond Paquin.