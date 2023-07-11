Obituaries & Service 7.12.2023

Beverly Vivian Young Winslow

Beverly Vivian Young Winslow died and went home to be with Jesus on June 19, 2023, passing peacefully at home in her sleep after battling a brain tumor.

She was born September 11, 1937, in Ridgewood, New Jersey, to Louis J. and Helen Young.

Beverly loved cats, especially Casey O’Toole the third, church gatherings, gardening, golfing, baking cookies for people, and enjoying game days with friends and family. She never met a stranger. She made friends everywhere she went. She was always willing to help people and gave to many charities.

She worked at Sam’s Maple Grove in New Jersey, where she met the love of her life, Butch Winslow. In Vermont she worked at The Pines nursing home for many years. Beverly was a member of the St. Johnsbury Women’s Club, among other clubs and groups throughout her life, and volunteered every election day at the Wheelock town hall.

Beverly is survived by her daughter Donna Arnold and her husband, Ray; by her husband’s children: Larry Winslow and his wife, Kim, Renee Winslow and her husband, Ralph, and Tim Winslow and his wife, Diana; by her grandchildren: David Arnold, Sarah Dirosso, Brian Arnold, Jonathan Arnold, Victoria Kennett, Jessica Winslow, Justin Winslow, Becca Winslow, Falon McMahon, Megan McMahon, T.J. McMahon, Kullen McMahon, Jamie Winslow, and Liam Winslow; by her great-grandchildren: Louis Dirosso, Hunter Dirosso, Ella Kennett, Dave Arnold Jr., Gabriella Arnold, and Dominick Arnold.

Beverly’s nieces and nephews were very special to her: Carol Underriner, Laura Clark, Paul Casaleggi, Mark Casaleggi, Lois Diamond, Elaine Bradford, Brenda Mowery, and David Young.

Beverly also leaves one cousin Arlene Seiz.

Beverly will be joining in heaven her husband, Butch Winslow, her sister Lois Casaleggi, her stepchildren John C. and Edwin Winslow, and her cousin Barbara DeBrulye.

The family welcomes people to share memories of how Beverly touched their lives. There will be a celebration of Beverly’s life with a memorial on Sunday, August 6, at 2 p.m., at the Solid Rock Assembly of God Church, 132 Church Street in Barton.

Online condolences can be shared at awrfh.com.

James Elroy Simpson

James Elroy Simpson, 60, died June 30, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, due to multiple health complications.

He was born September 2, 1962, in St. Johnsbury, to Bernard “Bernie” and Brenda (Bailey) Simpson. Jimmy (Jim, Dad, Paw, Uncle Jim, Big Jim) grew up in Sutton. He attended Lyndon Institute and was a member of the class of 1980.

He was married to Lori Jo (Ruggles) Simpson on May 3, 1981, in California, and together they raised their two sons. The family lived and moved back and forth between Northern Vermont and Southern California for a time before settling permanently in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Jimmy worked a variety of jobs over the years including working the family farm, concrete work in California, and driving truck.

At the time of his death, he was employed with Granite State Truck Center, B&B Towing and Recovery, something new and different that he enjoyed. There wasn’t a piece of equipment he couldn’t figure out how to operate. The jobs he enjoyed the most were those that allowed him to be outside, meet new people, see new places, and make new friends.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father, Bernie, his mother, Brenda, and his stepfather, Steve.

He leaves to mourn his wife of 42 years, Lori, of Sutton; his son Chad and his wife, Jessica, and their children Trent, Lucas, Anna, and Brooke of Lyndonville; his son Andy and his wife, Jen, and their children Taylor and Linkin of Sutton; his brother Jeff Simpson of Brownington, and his children: Josh and his partner, Katrina, and family; Emmitt and his wife, Mariah, and family; Tabatha and family; his sister Jane Simpson and her husband, Jeff Strogney, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Jane’s children Meagan and Spencer Howard and family; Katy and Micah Seneca and family; Zach Newland and his paternal aunt Nancy (Simpson) Vincent, along with several foster daughters and tons of cousins; his in-laws, Peter and Gloria Ruggles, and brothers- and sisters-in-law David Ruggles and family, Lisa and Rick Jackson and family, Lynn Ruggles, and Lana and Bill Luhmann and family.

Anyone who knew Jimmy knew that he loved his family. This love for family extended well beyond the walls of his home. He was heavily involved in the Simpson reunion, which not only brought the Simpsons together but many members of the NEK community together, as well. During fair season Jimmy could be seen pulling his ponies when he had them or watching the free-for-all classes. Jimmy’s experience driving over the road was a resource to many. Let’s just say that there was a “JimJim” before the TomTom came into existence.

At Jim and Lori’s house, people are guests only once. The second time someone came to the house they didn’t need to knock and they knew where to hang their hat. The conversations had at the “kitchen table” will be remembered and the personalities that sat with Jimmy will never be forgotten.

Jimmy was an avid sports fan and especially loved football. He was a huge supporter of Lyndon Institute Vikings football, the LI Football Brotherhood, and anyone who beat St. Johnsbury Academy. He played on Robert K. Lewis and later watched his sons, grandsons, and many family members play football there. He could also be seen along the third baseline at James Patrick Brown Memorial Field watching his nieces, granddaughter, and cousins play softball. His passion was to watch family play as a “Viking” in their respective sports. Jimmy was a God-fearing man who loved his veterans and his country.

Per Jimmy’s wishes, a celebration of life for fellowship and for sharing memories made with him will be held on Saturday, August 5, at the Caledonia County Fairgrounds, McGill Pulling Ring, in Lyndonville, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a pig and corn roast and potluck.

Condolences to Jim’s family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends to consider honoring the life of James E. Simpson class of ’80 and the Simpson family legacy with a generous gift that will directly support the Lyndon Institute football team and athletics department. Please designate the gift in the comments section at lyndoninstitute.org/support-li/give-online, or donations may be mailed with comments to Lyndon Institute, P.O. Box 127, Lyndon Center, Vermont 05850, Attention Melissa Hall.

Nathan R. Houghton

Nathan R. Houghton of Lyndon died June 20, 2023, at the Jack Byrnes Center in Hanover with his family by his side. He was born in Red Village on January 17, 1934, to Milo and Mary Houghton. He attended the Red Village School and Lyndon Institute, where he graduated in 1951.

He worked for a year on the railroad and then signed on to serve his country in Korea in the Army, where he served for three years. In 1955, he married Francelia Perry and moved to Boston, where he attended the New England Institute of Anatomy. They returned to Vermont in 1956, and Nate began work as an undertaker. Nate worked many other jobs as well to support his growing family and eventually gave up undertaking as it didn’t suit well with family life.

Nate and Fran moved to Derby in 1964, bought a house and raised a family there. In his early years there he worked the third shift at Butterfields and morning chores at Hackett Farms.

After educating himself as a bookkeeper, he left Butterfields for bookkeeping at several local businesses. He also did some undertaking and drove the school bus for twelve years. In the summers the family ran the Lions Club beach on Lake Salem. Then in 1969, he grew the gardens and ran Kelly’s fruit and vegetable stand with his wife and children.

Fran and Nate moved their family back to the farm where he was born in 1975, to be near his widowed mother. With the help of his wife, he built a new home on that farm where they lived together until his death. Nate started work for Orleans County Council of Social Agencies, but soon became a mail carrier for the town of Lyndonville, where he also worked as a facilitator in later years.

A full-time job was never enough for Nate and his entrepreneurial spirit led him to open an ice cream stand across the road from the post office. Carmen’s Ice Cream employed many family members and young people for 19 years. It was a popular place for the public as well as family and friends to meet, and many family gatherings and celebrations were held there as Fran and Nate could seldom get away. Fran also ran a travel agency in the same building for a number of years.

Somehow, Nate found time to grow acres of corn and other vegetables to sell wholesale, picking and delivering early in the morning and late in the evening with the help of his family, and, as in all his businesses, workers who would become friends, and friends, who would become workers.

After retiring from the ice cream business, Fran and Nate could be seen during harvest season selling vegetables from their cart in the same yard. As he retired from his other endeavors, he continued to work and love his gardens there on the farm where he was born and raised. His wife, children, grandchildren, and now great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members, have also worked by his side in the garden. They continue to meet there to tend the pumpkins that he left for them, planting to the end with a hoe and a cane, leaving a legacy and love they will carry with them always.

Nate and Fran did a lot of traveling in retirement and spent many winters in Florida with dear friends and family. Nate loved to read. He was keen on history, especially that of his ancestors and the community he loved. For over 45 years he served on the board of Northern Communities Investment Corporation, working to strengthen the economic future of the state he loved. Since he was a boy, Nate loved walking in the woods and enjoying all that nature had to offer, but most of all he loved his family.

He leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Francelia (Perry) Houghton, and three children: Vicki Okeefe of Island Pond, Buba Houghton and his wife, Claire, of Morgan, and Carmen Houghton of Littleton, New Hampshire. He also leaves four grandchildren: Matthew and Tara Houghton and family of Derby, Dan and Missy Houghton and family of Derby, Tom Okeefe and friend, Kate, of Alameda, California, and Mollie Ducharme and family of Charlestown, New Hampshire, as well as a special niece Alison Raymond of Claremont New Hampshire, foster daughter Barb Kilborn of Derby, and many loved nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Silas Milo, sister Carolyn Johnson of Ascutney, and brothers Silas of Derby and Joe (Walter) of Kirby.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., on July 22, at the Methodist Church in Lyndonville.

Donations may be made to the Methodist Church for support of their continued growth and charities, or the Lyndon Institute Alumni Association.

Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.

Gerard F. Gamache

Gerard “Gerry” F. Gamache died at the ripe old age of 88 on July 4, 2023, following a long battle with cancer.

Gerry was a character, and carried on with living life to the fullest extent possible, right to the end. He always had a smile on his face for family and friends.

Gerry was born into a family of nine brothers and sisters to Theodore and Fernand (L’Ecuyer) Gamache in Winooski.

Upon graduating from high school, Gerry worked as a meat cutter and meat manager for Grand Union and Shaw’s, and he was in the Air National Guard for 40 years.

He was predeceased by his parents, by eight siblings, and by a niece and three nephews.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Jane (Cadieux) Gamache, of Beebe Plain; by his son Kevin Gamache of Concord, New Hampshire; by his daughter Carmen (Gamache) Cook and her husband, Christopher, of Orleans; and by four grandchildren: Emma, Annalise, Shayla, and Isaiah.

A private memorial will be held at the family’s convenience.

Anne Johnson Alexander

Anne Johnson Alexander died on June 29, 2023, with John, her loving husband of over 67 years, by her side. It is a Herculean effort to create a full picture of a life well lived over nearly 84 years. Her family has attempted to weave glimpses of experience and memory to tell a story of their spouse, mother, grandmother, and sibling.

Anne, born September 14, 1939, began her 67-year journey with her husband, John (“Johnny” to Anne), born March 14, 1939, while still in high school, where they were voted “cutest couple.” Anne, the “navigator,” a loving, generous wife and mother, shared her values and sensitivity with her children as well as her 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Anne’s life was devoted to her family, her dear friends, her community, and her vocation of teaching. Anne served on a multitude of community boards, as well as supporting those with special needs. The values she instilled in her family have resulted in all her children pursuing careers in education as well as in social services.

One of her children vividly remembers Anne saying, "It is not enough to be kind. You must also take action." She steadfastly modeled this throughout her life.

Robert Aldrich Sr.

Robert “Bob” Aldrich Sr., 86, of Derby, died on July 6, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 22, 1937, in Newport, to Ira and Beatrice (Coutts) Aldrich. On October 12, 1959, he married the love of his life, Betty Corkins, who survives him.

Bob took care of his toddler brother Dean when their mom died, and then when their dad died a few years later, Bob became the father figure for Dean. When Dean married and had children of his own — Ben, Chad, and Elizabeth — he became Grandpa Bob to them.

Bob’s happiness grew when Dean and his wife, Christie, moved back into the neighborhood. As Bob’s health declined, Dean reversed the roles and with much patience let Bob help him in the woods and with his sugaring. Bob’s niece Beccy Hardy held a special place in his heart. He loved it when she would bring the kids down to see him and his tractors. Bob appreciated all the help he received from Beccy and her husband, John, throughout the years and especially these last few years when his health was failing.

He worked on the family farm for many years. Retiring from farming, he went to work at Agway, delivering grain and spraying farmers’ fields. Agriculture was always close to his heart. Retiring from Agway, he started his own business doing odd jobs with his tractors and chainsaws. One of his favorite hobbies was cutting firewood.

Bob was the kindest, friendliest, and most caring person. He would give the shirt off his back if he thought someone needed it more. Anyone who moved into the neighborhood, Bob and his wife, Betty, would lovingly adopt them and they would become part of the Aldrich family.

He was always there for the town he lived in, volunteering with his tractor and chainsaw doing anything they needed help with. He was the first to offer his many services to anyone in need.

Bob’s love for his family was evident to everyone. Betty was the love of his life and he flirted with her to the very end. His granddaughter Amanda and grandson Brent had a special bond. From the time he could hook up their car seat in the tractor they rode with him for many hours.

Bob’s kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids were his pride and joy. Anyone he could get to listen was told with a story about them.

Bob looked forward to when his son Robbie would visit, as then his family dinners were complete with all his kids home. There was nothing that made him happier than to be with his wife and kids.

Along with Betty, Bob is survived by his children: Ruth Aldrich and her partner, Rob Gunn, of Island Pond, Rob Aldrich Jr. of Wainscot, New York, and Amy Patenaude and her husband, Luke, of Newport Center. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Amanda Hughlock and her husband, Blake, Brent Patenaude, Jennifer Royea and her fiancé, Kevin Taylor, Carolyn Smith and her husband, Albert, Katie Holt and her husband, Eric, and Robyn, Emma, and Corey Gunn.

He is also survived by his great-grandchildren: Alek and Ashton Royea, Kaeden, Brie and Isaac Hughlock, Lucas Holt, and Kayde and Kolton Maxwell; by his brother Dean Aldrich and his wife, Christie; by his sisters-in-law Gail Corkins, Sandy Judd, and Judy Theberge and her husband, Andre; and by his brothers-in-law Bobby Corkins, Ricky Corkins, Keith Corkins, and Kenneth Corkins. He also leaves behind an abundance of nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, Ira and Beatrice Aldrich; by his brothers Jim Aldrich (Joyce) and Bill Aldrich, and by his sister Beatrice Nelson (Roger).

There will be no calling hours per Bob’s wishes. A celebration of life will be held on July 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Amy and Luke’s camp located at 800 Aldrich Lane off from Herrick Road in Derby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to Siskin Coutts, P.O. Box 565, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

70s, Anne was active in her church, as well as the Sara Holbrook Community Center in Burlington. Later, she juggled parenting her five children while earning her master of arts degree from Johnson State College. This led to her teaching at Browns River Middle School in Underhill and Concord High School in Concord. The notion of “taking action” led Anne and John to the Northeast Kingdom, where together they founded Eagle Eye Farm Rehabilitation Center, a therapeutic community for individuals with traumatic brain injuries.

Anne also encouraged her “five” to be active, supporting them in pursuing horse riding, tennis, soccer, and skiing, among other activities. She and John helped their kids get their start on skis at the Underhill Ski Bowl and joined them when they had the rare spare moment. Anne carried this energy into her later years as well, even skiing with her grandchildren into her mid-seventies.

She possessed many gifts, including that of storytelling; she had the ability to remember the finest of details, crafting stories that captured innocent moments and exchanges with neighbors, family members, and even strangers, showing how the most common of experiences can be compelling. She was a wise, understated individual who took notice of her surroundings with a keen eye.

For as long as the siblings remember, their parents signed even the simplest of notes to each other, such as grocery lists, with a “5,” a reminder to each other of the primary focus in their lives, their five children.

Recently, Anne shared with one of her children that she went to sleep each night only after thinking of each of her children, each of her grandchildren, and her one great-grandchild; only then could she rest. This is the love and dedication that her family experienced and cherished and will so dearly miss. Although Anne’s journey on earth has ended, her values will live on through her children and grandchildren.

Anne was predeceased by her brother Charlie, grandson Ian Alexander, and son-in- law Earl Whitmore.

She leaves behind her children: John (Michelle), Jennifer, Steve (Devon), Sarah Jane, and Eben (Karlie); her grandchildren: Zachary (Brooke), Jesse, Gwyneth, Benjamin, Gaylen, Aine, Rohan, Ezra, Annie, and Karter; and her great-grandchild Ephraim, as well as nieces and nephews. She also leaves her Johnson family siblings Donald Jr., Ellen, Margaret, Jean, and Kathy.

A lover of poetry (especially by Irish writers), mythology, and Irish folktales, the family leaves this farewell:

Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine.

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal.”

A private service will be scheduled at the family’s convenience. A celebration of Anne’s life will be held at a date yet to be determined.

Funeral notice

Roger Lague

A funeral service for Roger Lague will be held at St. Andre Bessette Parish in Troy, on July 14, at 11 a.m.

Lunch will follow the service.