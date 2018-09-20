Obituaries September 19, 2018

Charles E. Girard

Charles E. Girard, 86, of Jay, died at his home on September 11, 2018.

He was born on October 25, 1931, in Montgomery to Earl and Elizabeth (Sylvester) Girard. In 1959 he married Donna Hawes, who predeceased him.

Mr. Girard was employed by the state of Vermont. He and his late wife enjoyed being members of the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe and attending their many events and functions. He loved the outdoors, and spent much of his life at outdoor jobs. He and his wife made dream catchers, jewelry etc. that they sold at powwows.

He is survived by his children: Heidi Libby and her companion, Jeff Rouleau, Olida Dorais and her husband, Claude, Scott Girard and his wife, Debbie, and Rudy Hawes and his wife, Donna; by eight grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; by his siblings: Janice Ladue and her husband, Richard, of Gardner, Massachusetts, Shirley Chaffee and her husband, Dick, of Derby, and Julie Warner and her companion, Bob; by his sister-in-law Gail Girard of Barton; and by several nieces, nephews, and friends in the Gardner, Massachusetts, area.

He was predeceased by his brother Earl “Bud” Girard and by his sisters Lucille, Betty and Joyce.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Missisquoi Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 131, Troy, Vermont 05868, or to the family in care of Heidi Libby, 1257 North Jay Road, Jay, Vermont 05859.

Joyce Urie Hanson

Joyce Urie Hanson died on August 31, 2018, at the Sunrise Manor in San Ramon, California, surrounded by her daughters and caring hospice workers.

She was born on a small farm near Shadow Lake in Glover on June 15, 1929, to Will and Ada Drew Urie. She attended the White School where she rode a pony early in the morning to build the fire in the one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Barton Academy, Concord, New Hampshire, Cosmetology School, and Lyndon State College.

Dean Hanson and Joyce were married in June 1948. They raised their four children in Bennington, where they ran the Weybridge Funeral Home. She was an active church member in that community.

After 32 years of marriage, Mrs. Hanson moved to Texas to be near her daughters. She worked at J.C. Penney’s until becoming sensitive to chemicals, which caused unbearable head pain. She moved back to Vermont to seek medical help and gradually was able to manage the pain.

She was active in the Barton community, helping where needed, and making many friends. She was a great part of opening the Anglin’ B and B on Crystal Lake with her sister Fay Valley. She was a resident at Belview Campground, helping in many ways. It was there she became known as “Little Joyce.” During the winter she traveled in her small RV to 48 states. Her hands were never idle. She made wall hangings, quilts, throws, and other crafty items, which she delighted in giving to friends.

She is survived by her children: Diane Barnes of Fresno, California, Bonnie and John Dwyer of San Ramon, California, Beth and David Lathrop of Silsbee, Texas, and Jeff and JoAnn Hanson of Palmetto, Florida; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; by two sisters, Olive Griffin of West Glover and Fay Valley of Barton; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Urie, of Lyndonville.

She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Marion; her brother Alan; and son-in-law Allen Barnes.

A celebration of her life is planned in July of 2019 near Crystal Lake. In honor of her love of learning, donations can be made to the Barton Public Library, P.O. Box 549, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Ruth B. Joseph

Ruth B. Joseph died on September 11, 2018, at the age of 70, after a nearly four-year courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born on May 10, 1948, in Newport to Kenneth Barnes and Barbara (LaBay) Barnes. On August 26, 1967, she married Al Joseph, who predeceased her on May 14, 1989.

She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters: Cindy Shepardson and her husband, Matt, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Koslowsky and her husband, Daryl, of Fountain, Colorado; and her two grandsons: Nathan and Zach Shepardson. She leaves behind two sisters: Dorothy Lougee and her husband, Richard, of Naples, Florida, and Gloria Barnes of Burlington; a brother, Maurice Barnes, of Island Pond; and many other close family members and friends.

Mrs. Joseph was an extremely dedicated worker. She was employed at Butterfields, Agway, and finished her career as a trust officer at Community National Bank in Derby. She enjoyed gardening, crafting, and baking, and was a supportive, loving friend to many within her community. She became a snowbird, traveling back and forth between Vermont and Florida for nearly two decades. She was confirmed into the Catholic faith in 2001 and became an active member of both the St. Edward’s Church in Derby Line and St. Thomas More Church in Boynton Beach, Florida. She found great satisfaction in serving as a lector for 14 years and enjoyed sharing her faith with others, even throughout her battle with cancer.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church in Boynton Beach on Saturday, September 22, at noon. A rite of committal will take place at the Derby Line Cemetery on Baxter Avenue in Derby Line on Sunday, October 7, at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the St. Edward’s Parish Hall located at 59 Elm Street in Derby Line.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Thomas More Church, 10935 South Military Trail, Boynton Beach, Florida 33436-4815, or Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Suzanne Faye Leavitt

Suzanne Faye Leavitt, of St. Albans, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Ethan Allen Residence.

She was born July 31, 1939, to Vernon and Audrey Leavitt (Pettengill) in Newport. She graduated from North Troy High School in 1957.

She had a passion for life. She always found the good in everybody who crossed her path. Her priority was being our mom, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Equally important was her compassion and dedication to many people with developmental disabilities (beginning in 1973) or anyone who she thought needed a helping hand.

She loved cooking, gardening, photographs, travel (especially to Maine), shopping, fishing with her life partner, Henry Girard, fresh turkey dinners with her brother’s family on Lincoln Mountain, Dud’s maple syrup, celebrating the holidays, and Willie Nelson. After retirement, Red Hats became her social focus. She and Pat Gratton formed the “Forever Young” group in St. Albans. Mom knew she was aging and downsized (again) to Victoria Lane, where she loved Skip-Bo and a glass of wine with her friends. And then she decided it was time to move to Ethan Allen Residence.

Mom leaves her son Scott Currier and Joni of Milford, Maine; her daughter Deb Currier of Essex; Dudley Leavitt and Fay of Lincoln; her granddaughter Amy and Steffan Ross; her great-granddaughter Brooke Ross of Milford; her nieces and nephews: Jodi and Jason Lathrop of Bristol, Jill and Jason Booska of Leister, Dudley Jr. and Candie Leavitt of Lincoln, Jason and Kim Leavitt of Williston, and Ben and Sara Leavitt of Glenville, New York; her great-nieces and nephews: Melinda and Jordan, Emily, David, Delaynah, Emmet, Oliver, Arriana, Jeramiah, Gracie, Isaiah, Alexa, Gracie Ann, and Hunter the golden retriever.

Mom’s family treasures the memories of 22 years with the entire Henry Girard Jr. family.

The family wants to thank Dr. Terri Nielsen and St. Albans Primary Care, Bayada Hospice, and Franklin County Hospice for their time and compassion for Mom, as well as the staff, residents, and volunteers at Ethan Allen Residence in Burlington.

A graveside service was held in the family lot in St. Albans Bay Cemetery on September 12. The family invites people to share their memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Fabienne Lessard

Fabienne Lessard, 89, of Newport, died on Monday, September 10, 2018, in Newport.

She was born December 16, 1928, in St.Martin, Quebec, a daughter of Charles Veilleux and Claudia (Boucher) Veilleux.

On August 9, 1951, she married Jean Lessard, who predeceased her on October 19, 1994. In 1958, she and her husband moved from Canada to the Newport area to start a new life in the U.S. and to raise their family.

She was a gifted seamstress. Throughout her life, she sewed for her family and friends, and later in life did alterations of formal wear and bridal dresses for many local residents. She took pride in the intricate work and time spent with the brides-to-be. She also volunteered as a yoga instructor for the Wellness Center for many years, even teaching the course in her non-native language. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and was a volunteer for many church-related activities. In her later years, she made many new friends and was active in the senior community in the area. Throughout her adult life, she continued to improve her grasp of the English language, always keeping her lovely French accent.

She loved spending time with her many friends and family. She was always there for anyone needing help or reassurance. Later in life she had the opportunity to travel in the U.S. with her Community Circle friends, a dream of hers since she was a child growing up in Quebec.

She is survived by her children: Rejean Lessard and his wife, Janet (Poutre) of Newport, France Lessard of Davie, Florida, and Suzie (Lessard) Wheeler and her husband, Richard, of Derby; her grandchildren: Matthew Lessard and partner, Ryane Davis, and Ashlee Lessard and her fiancé, Joseph LaRose; and one great-grandson, Evan Michael-Yves Lessard; She leaves behind a brother, Victor Veilleux and his wife, Lise, of Laval, Quebec; and many special nieces and nephews in Canada. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers: Clement Veilleux and Ephrem Veilleux; and her sisters: Jeannette Gagniere, Blanche Lessard, Rosee Veilleux, and Marie-Reine Veilleux.

Funeral services were held on Monday, September 17, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home.

Interment followed at St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Newport.

Peter “Pete” J. McMahon

It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of a true gentleman, Pete McMahon, 70, of North Troy, after losing his courageous battle with cancer in Tombstone, Arizona, on August 19, 2018.

Pete chose to make his last “ride” in Arizona, where his heart truly lay. He was born on Mother’s Day, 1948, to Loring and Maryellen (Sullivan) McMahon in St. Albans. He is a 1966 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans, and a graduate of the Universal Technical Institute in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Upon graduation in 1969, Pete headed out in his 1962 “Vette” to Arizona, which became his home for almost four decades. He wore many hats (most always a “cowboy hat”) working in the building trades. He was honored to be asked by the Native American tribe Pascua Yaqui to build homes for them. He was also the owner of a cattle ranch east of Tombstone in Gleeson.

As a youngster, Pete skied Jay Peak when the mountain first opened, and in later years gave private lessons. He was also on the ski patrol at Mt. Lemmon in Arizona. He was a passionate horseman and especially loved riding his horse Moon in Eagle Creek, Arizona. Pete considered Eagle Creek to be one of God’s most beautiful creations. An accomplished musician and poet, he was especially remembered for playing his Fender guitar upside down and left-handed, in addition to reciting from memory colorful true stories of cowboy poetry. His love for his motorcycle took him on his Harley, “Geronimo,” to Sturgis with his friend Fred Brown in 2011, where enroute he was thrilled to meet one of the Harley Davidson’s owners, Bill Davidson.

He was a Hog member and a Legion rider for American Legion Post #28, North Troy. He also looked forward to hunting camp in Marshfield for the annual February Fish Fry in the company of his cousins Larry, Lane, and Lloyd Larrow.

He is survived by his three children: Kerry Batres of Williston, Karson McMahon of North Troy, and Kolton McMahon of Tucson. He also leaves four grandchildren: Alejandro and Jerry Batres of Williston and Austin and Jaxson McMahon of North Troy. He was blessed to have his two youngest grandsons, Austin and Jaxson, growing up next to him. He will be forever missed by his loving fiancé, true friend and caregiver, Jeannie Lawson, of Newport Center. Jeannie and his children were devoted to Pete’s bedside until the end. He will be laid to rest at the Gleeson Cemetery in Arizona, facing his beloved cattle ranch.

The American Legion Riders are planning a memorial ride in Pete’s memory on Sunday, September 30, at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck luncheon for family and friends at 1 p.m. at the North Troy American Legion hall.

Donations in his memory may be made to: American Legion Post #28, Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859, or to the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, Derby Time Square, 5452 U.S. Route 5, Suite A, Newport, Vermont 05855. (Note: please specify the Orleans County Area Fuel Fund or Meals on Wheels programs.)

Condolences for family may be sent to: Jeannie Lawson, 4394 Bear Mountain Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857, or Karson McMahon, 51 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Howard F. Odette

Howard F. Odette, 70, of Newport died on September 7, 2018, at his home.

He was born on July 29, 1948, in Hartford, Connecticut, to George and Marion (Kirchhof) Odette.

Mr. Odette was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and the Vietnam War. During his lifetime he was a toolmaker for Lydall in St. Johnsbury and Hitchiner in Littleton, New Hampshire.

He enjoyed fishing and camping.

He is survived by his children: Misty Workman of Kissimee, Florida, Christopher Odette of Holiday, Florida, and Matthew Odette and his wife, Brianna, of West Burke; by his grandchildren: Tiffany and Ashley; and by one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings: Linda Langtagne of Connecticut, Paula Aseltine of North Carolina, Kerry Mulkern of Connecticut, and Heidi Bradrick of Connecticut; his former spouse, Tina Odette, of Barton; and by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Randolph on Thursday, September 20, at 1 p.m. with full military honors.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Matthew Odette, 2951 U.S. Route 5, West Burke, Vermont 05871 to help with his Dad’s expenses.

Carroll H. Stevens

Carroll H. Stevens, 69, of Johnson died peacefully at his home Saturday, September 15, 2018, with his loving family and special friends by his side.

He was born in Montpelier on December 18, 1948, the eldest son of Carroll W. and Nellie Hodgdon Stevens. He married his soulmate, Irene Marie Archambault, on May 4, 1968, in Barton and raised two daughters. She predeceased him on September 20, 1989.

Mr. Stevens was employed as a granite cutter at Rock of Ages for 20 years. He was also the manager at Pratt & Reed in Morrisville for a number of years. Most recently he was employed at Johnson Elementary School.

He graduated from Barton Academy in 1967 where he was a standout baseball player. As a pitcher, he helped lead the team to the 1967 Vermont State Championship. He enjoyed fishing and loved to play the guitar. Mr. Stevens had a gift for storytelling. He enjoyed sharing stories about his childhood adventures and youthful shenanigans. His love of nature was evident and he especially loved the wind and rain.

He is survived by his children: Kim Bruchu of Johnson and Pamela Allaire and her partner, Neil Martin, of Johnson; his grandson Anthony Allaire and his partner, Jen D’avignon; his siblings: Florence Stevens LaRow and her husband, Roy, of Hardwick, Nancy Stevens Willey and her husband, Dennis, of Hardwick, Robert Stevens and his wife, Terri, of Hardwick, James Stevens of Wolcott, Roger Stevens and his wife, Bonnie, of Hyde Park, and Donna Gauthier and her husband, Ron, of Hardwick; his special friend, Dedra Dolan, of Johnson; his close friend of over 30 years, Bill Trainer, of Hardwick; longtime friend Roger LaRoche of Jeffersonville; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters: Sandra Willey and Ann Howze; his brother, Donald “Donnie” Stevens; his nephew Clayton Willey; and his nieces Christie and Whitney LaRow.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 22, at 1 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home at 165 Brooklyn Street in Morrisville. Visitation will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. until the beginning of the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

