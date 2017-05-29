Obituaries May 31, 2017

Roger E. Badger

Roger E. Badger, of Sutton died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

He was born in Marlborough, Massachusetts, July 29, 1928. He grew up in Orleans County and graduated from North Troy High School in 1947.

Mr. Badger enlisted in the United States Army in 1948 where he served in Germany until 1952. After his discharge, he married Virginia Sheltra of Lowell in August of 1952. They moved to West Burke and then to Sutton where they raised their three children.

Mr. Badger worked as a mechanic for various businesses before opening his own garage in West Burke in 1959. He and his partner, Marshall Bingham, operated West Burke Garage, Inc., until Mr. Bingham retired in 1984. Mr. Badger went on to operate Badger’s Auto Repair in Sutton, continuing 24-hour wrecker and snowplowing services, until he retired in 1990.

Throughout his lifetime, he was a member of the Freemason Society, a lifetime member of the VFW Post #10038, a former volunteer for the West Burke Fire Department, and a member of the Yankee Waters Travelers Club. He was also a founding member of the West Burke Drift Skippers Snowmobile Club.

After retirement, from 1990 until 2005, Mr. and Mrs. Badger traveled across the country in their RV, spending their winters in Arizona, California, and Florida. During the summers at home, their time was devoted to their grandchildren, camping, hiking, boating, and fishing. Finally settling down at their home, Mr. Badger enjoyed gardening, photography, winning at cribbage or any other card game, and was a self-taught computer guru. He loved passing along e-mails to his “e-mail jobbers,” signing LFO (Little Fat One).

He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Virginia; and their canine companion, Rex; by his children Gail Badger and her fiancé, James Larose, of Port Richey, Florida, Audrey Stone and her husband, Dale, of Sutton, and Neil Badger of Sutton; by his grandchildren Rodney McCoy and his wife, Michaell, of McIndoe Falls, Micheal Stone and his wife, Hillary, of Concord, Jonathan Badger and his wife, Naomi, of Irasburg, Bobbie-Jo Badger and her fiancé, Mike Davis, of West Burke, Jillian Knight and her husband, David, of Waterford, and Neil Badger Jr. of St. Johnsbury; by several great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; by his sister Blanche Abbott and her husband, Edward, of Ashley Falls, Massachussetts, and several nieces and nephews.

At Mr. Badger’s and the family’s request, there will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 1, at the Sutton Village Cemetery with Barbara Dwyer officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Badger’s name to the North Troy High School Association, care of Nancy Allen, P.O. Box 368, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Patricia A. Doherty

Patricia A. “Patty” Doherty, 52, of Albany, died on May 23, 2017, in Barton.

She was born on March 17, 1965, in Newport to John and Charlotte (O’Keefe) Hall. On May 5, 2012, she married William Doherty, who survives her.

Ms. Doherty was a helpmate to her husband in his plumbing business. She was a member of the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg where she was a very active volunteer. She also volunteered with the River of Life corn maze and the Gopher’s Youth Group. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, swimming, sewing, quilting, gardening, all animals, and she adored cheeseburgers, doughnuts, and coffee.

She is survived by her husband, William Doherty, of Albany; by her children: Derrek White and his wife, Arianda, of Denver, Colorado, Desiree White and her fiancé, Adam Chaput, of Newport, Tina LaBarre and her husband, Matt, of Dover, New Hampshire, Bryan White and his companion, Courtney Farrar, of Newport; and by her stepson Kyle V. Doherty of Albany. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Joshua, Owen, and Avery; and by her siblings: Jacqueline Griggs and her husband, George Greenwood, of Brownington, Lin Ball and her companion, Michael Comstock, of Barton, Sidney Hall of Newark, Cathy Fortin and her husband, Andre, of Coventry, Laurie Lazakovits and her husband, John, of Falls Church, Virginia; by numerous nieces and nephews; and by a special friend and caregiver, Julie McKay, of Barton.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Charlotte Hall; and by her sister Jill Hall.

Funeral services were held at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg on May 27, officiated by the Reverend George Lawson. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Heart of Change Home in care of New Hope Bible Church, 1145 Route 14, Irasburg, Vermont 05845.

Larry T. Labor

Larry Labor, 75, of Brownington died on December 23, 2016, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on September 5, 1941. He set a true example for how to enjoy life. Mr. Labor liked making people laugh and smile. He enjoyed talking about the history of the community and the people who live in it. He loved hunting for antiques with his wife, Katie. He liked tending to his chickens and walking his dogs. He was a hard worker and a true do-it-yourselfer, even if that meant the project ended with a few cuts and bruises.

Mr. Labor’s favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He did not want any formal funeral arrangements, however, such a great person who lived an amazing life needs to be recognized.

Mrs. Labor will host a celebration of life on June 3, at 3 p.m., at their house at 3417 Schoolhouse Road, Brownington. The ceremony will start with military honors and will be followed with a barbecue.

All are welcome to come, share memories, and celebrate the life of a wonderful man.

Nicholas James Leithead

Nicholas James Leithead, 21, of Newport Center died suddenly on May 23, 2017, at his home.

He was born on December 5, 1995, to Janet Leithead and David Humphrey.

Mr. Leithead was an equipment operator for Couture’s Sand and Gravel of Newport Center. He was a member of the Troy Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors and with his family and friends. He would help anyone who needed it.

He is survived by his mother, Janet Leithead, and his stepdad, Michael Sheltra, of Newport Center; by his father, David Humphrey, of Newport; by his brother Andrew Morin of Newport Center; his sister Hanna Morin of Newport Center; by his grandparents William and Rachel Leithead of Newport Center; his uncle James Leithead and his wife, Jennifer, of Newport; his aunt Karen Humphrey of Colorado; his cousins Meghan, Jude, and Ezra Leithead; and by several aunts and uncles. He is also survived by special friend Brandyn Harmon, who he always said was “a brother from another mother.”

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Emerson and Ruth Humphrey and Roger and Lois Morin.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with the Reverend Allan and Janet Bishop officiating.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Troy Fire Department, 6850 Route 100, Troy, Vermont 05868 or to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center; Center for Health and Learning Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, 28 Vernon Street, Suite 319, Brattleboro, Vermont 05301.

Wanda L. Reed

Wanda L. Reed, 59, of Barton, died on May 13, 2017, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

She was born on March 8, 1959, in Newport to Malcolm and Mary (Stevens) Reed. She was a member of the Glover Community Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #76 in Barton. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and helping the community with various services.

She is survived by her brothers: Terry Reed and his wife, Sheila, of Waterbury, and Malcolm Reed of Wolcott.

She was predeceased by her daughter Lynn Reed; and by her companion for over 35 years, Lyle Degreenia.

Peter M. Saulters

Peter M. Saulters, 71, of North Troy and formerly of Montgomery Center, died on May 26, 2017, in Newport.

He was born on February 14, 1946, in Richford to Merle and Margaret (Leamy) Saulters.

On June 1, 1966, he married Linda Morse, who survives him.

Mr. Saulters was a groomer for Jay Peak Ski Resort for 17 years. He held membership in, and was a very active member with, the American Legion Post #28 and was also a member of the DAV Chapter #22.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and riding his Honda Gold Wing Tryke, which he and his wife both enjoyed. They also both enjoyed going out for breakfast, listening to music and watching NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Saulters, of North Troy; by his siblings: Prudy Ryea and her husband, Richard, Mary Richardson and her husband, David, and Alexander “Jay” Saulters; by his brother- and sister-in-law Maxine and George Douglas; and by several of Ms. Saulter’s cousins and friends who have given her much support over the last several weeks during Mr. Saulter’s illness. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Merle and Margaret Saulters; and by his brother Michael Saulters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road in Newport with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in St. Isadore Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post #28, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859, or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Catherine (Fleming) Talty

Catherine (Fleming) Talty died peacefully at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on May 24, 2017.

She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald B. “Jerry” Talty. They had a wonderful, loving relationship for almost 60 years.

Born on October 27, 1919, and raised in the Centralville section of Lowell, Massachusetts, a daughter of the late James and the late Mary (McQuarrie) Fleming, Mrs. Talty was a longtime parishioner of the Immaculate Conception Church in Lowell before moving to Hudson, New Hampshire.

She and her husband spent many happy years at the seacoast of New Hampshire and were also parishioners of St. Theresa Parish in Rye, New Hampshire.

She is survived by their six children: Gerald F. Talty and his wife, Deborah (Ruggles), of Jay, Linda (Talty) Barboza and her husband, Robert, of Methuen, Masachusetts, Catherine (Talty) Plunkett and her husband, Robert, of Salem, New Hampshire, Michael Talty and his wife, Joanne, (Taylor) of Methuen, Marianne Talty of Salisbury, Massachusetts, and Christopher Talty and his wife, Debra, (Bellefeuille) of Hudson; by 12 grandchildren: Gerald B. Talty II and his wife, Melissa (Carberry), Kathleen (Talty) Martino and her husband, Rohn, Carole (Barboza) Martin and her husband, Kevin, Robert Barboza and his wife, Veronica (Smith), Stephen Plunkett and his wife, Susan (Healy), Jennifer (Plunkett) Alban and her husband, Robert, attorney Michael Talty, Matthew Talty and his wife, Denise (Barrett), Christopher Shipulski and his wife, Linda (Robinson), John Shipulski and his wife, Jillian (Spencer), Sarah (Talty) Kuhl and her husband David, and Stephanie Talty and her fiancé, Brian White. She also had 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Alice (Fleming) Lessard of New Ipswich, New Hampshire; and by many nieces and nephews.

She was the grandmother of the late Kristine (Talty) Miller, who died on December 19, 2015, and sister of the late Rita (Fleming) Bowen, who died on May 6, 2017.

The family is grateful to their Mom and Dad for providing a truly wonderful family life.

Friends may call at the O’Donnell Funeral Home in Lowell from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass to be celebrated Thursday morning at the Immaculate Conception Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by committal services at St. Mary Cemetery in North Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Those wishing may make contributions in her memory to the Community Hospice House, Attention: Development Office, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, New Hampshire, 03054.

Margaret A. Willis

Margaret A. Willis, 89, of North Troy, died on May 24, 2017, in Newport.

She was born on September 25, 1927, in Troy, to Sanford and Agnes (Guilbault) Cota. On June 21, 1947, she married Milton Willis Sr., who predeceased her February 28, 2005.

Mrs. Willis was a splicer for the North Troy Veneer Company for 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of North Troy. Her hobbies included sewing and quilting, and she loved to cook. She enjoyed family gatherings, and she liked to help her neighbors when they may have been having trouble. She also liked the several pets that she had over the years, especially her dog Gidget.

She is survived by her children: Milton Willis, Jr. and his wife, Sue, Linda Driver and her husband, Everett, and Danny Willis; by ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Sanford Cota Jr., Marvin Cota and his wife, Sandi, and Shirley Alix and her husband, Tony; by several nieces and nephews; and by special friends Patricia Halik and Linda Santaw.

She was predeceased by her son Neil Willis; and by her sisters: Beatrice Young, Madeline Doe, and Betty Dobler.

Funeral services were held on May 30 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport, officiated by the Reverend Roger Charbonneau. Interment followed in Troy Village Cemetery.