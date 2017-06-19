Obituaries June 21, 2017

Dexter M. Bennett

Dexter M. Bennett, 89, of East Charleston, died suddenly on June 13, 2017 at his home.

He was born on July 19, 1927, in Charleston, to Clinton and Hazel (Morse) Bennett.

On August 22, 1948, he married Pauline Gray who survives him.

Mr. Bennett was the owner and operator of the family farm in East Charleston for many years. He was a charter member of the Charleston Fire Department and was a member of many agricultural organizations. He was a cemetery commissioner and justice of the peace for the town of Charleston. He was an avid snowmobiler and hunter, and collected old antique engines.

He is survived by his wife, Pauline Bennett, of Charleston; by his sons: Don Bennett and his wife, Diane, and Dean Bennett and his wife, Jeannine, all of Charleston. He is also survived by his granddaughter: Julie Wilson and her husband, Heath, of Maryland; by his great-grandson Jeffrey Wilson; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Joyce Bennett in 1950; and his grandson Brian Bennett in 1982.

A graveside service will be held at a later date. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Old Stone House Museum, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington, Vermont 05860. Online condolences can be share at curtis-britch.com.

Peter J. Campbell

Peter J. Campbell, 71, of Newport, died on June 11, 2017, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on October 15, 1945, in Newport to Bernice (Gour) Campbell and the late John Campbell.

Mr. Campbell was a 1965 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He attended Reich American School of Auctioneering in Iowa with his brother Dave. They ran Campbells’ Auctioneering Service for many years. He was also a realtor owning his own business, Memphremagog Realty.

Mr. Campbell was owner of Peter Campbell’s Nationwide Insurance Agency, which he retired from in April 2017.

He was a member of the Newport Elks Club #2155 and the Eagles Club. His biggest joy was riding his motorcycle, and playing Texas hold ’em. He could be seen in the winter on his John Deere tractor plowing out the neighborhood. He loved his dog Cesar.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Sheila Taylor, of Newport; by his mother, Bernice Campbell, of Newport; by his children: Debbie (Doucet) Collins of West Falls, New York, and Christopher Sanville and his wife, Desirae, of South Burlington; by his grandchildren: Hunter and Meadow Sanville and Tawnee and Taylor Collins. He is also survived by his siblings: David Campbell and Nancy Baker of Derby, Jim Campbell and his wife, Kim, of Newport Center, Joan Green and her husband, Bob, of Newport Center, Janice Urie and her husband, David, of Coventry, Karen Bacon and her husband, Bart, of Melbourne, Florida; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, John Campbell, on December 6, 2016.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford funeral home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 26, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, Vermont 05855; or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Vernal O. Larabee

Vernal O. Larabee, 80, of Albany, died on June 15, 2017, at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on November 14, 1936, in Hanover, New Hampshire, to the late Alvin and Sarah (Duckless) Larabee.

He graduated from Orleans High School in 1954. In 1956 he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years.

On June 14, 1964, he married the love of his life, Luciene Cubit.

He spent most of his life working as a dairy farmer in the Albany area. He was a member of the Maple Valley Grange and Pomona Grange, a selectman for 13 years for the town of Albany, and a member of the Farm Bureau.

He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, bowling, playing cards with family, mowing his lawn, and being outdoors. He was loved for his sense of humor. He was especially a very hard worker.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Luciene Larabee; his children: Tim Larabee and his wife, Melissa, of Albany, and Alvin Larabee and his wife, Christina, of Albany; his grandchildren: Richard, Heather, Cheyenne, Jessica, Carolyn, and Justin; four great-grandchildren; his sister Sally Bedard and her husband, John, of Albany; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Vernon Larabee; his sister Vernice Goodwin; and by a grandson, Lance Larabee.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 11 a.m., at the Albany Village Cemetery with Pastor Nathan Strong officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Larabee’s memory to the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Simone J. Meunier

Simone J. Meunier, 97, of Troy, died on June 10, 2017.

She was born on July 19, 1919, in Manchester, New Hampshire, to the late Ludger and Olivine (Daigneault) LaPalme.

She married Gerard Meunier on June 24, 1940. Mr. Meunier predeceased her.

She was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was a very active member of the Ladies of Sacred Heart. She helped her husband run Gerry’s Midway Store for many years in Newport Center.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, cooking, sewing, quilting, and handiwork.

She is survived by her children: Dianne Souza and her husband, Chris, of Mission Viejo, California, Paul Meunier and his wife, Jeanette, of Troy, Rita Wheeler and her husband, Gerald, of Derby, and Jane Powell and her husband, Robert, of Quechee; and by her daughter-in-law Margaret Meunier of Newport Center. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Gerard; her son Richard Meunier in 2000; by her grandson Robert Meunier; and by her sisters: Laurette Meunier and Rita Campbell.

A Mass was celebrated at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy on June 19 officiated by the Reverend Roger Charbonneau. Interment followed in the St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church: Sacred Heart Church office, 18 North Pleasant Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859; or to the Troy Fire Department, P.O. Box 51 Troy, Vermont 05868.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Vernon Warner

Vernon Warner, 71, of Lowell, died on June 11, 2017, in a nursing home in Barton.

He was born on June 15, 1945, in Lowell, to Vercil and Barbara (Hyde) Warner.

He enjoyed owning and operating his own business of repairing and selling used cars in Lowell. He also worked for many years operating heavy construction equipment for several different construction companies, and he worked at the cheese factory in Troy.

In 1990, he became heavily involved with building and installing computerized bowling scoring systems throughout New England for several years. He enjoyed traveling whenever the opportunity arose, and even though he occasionally displayed an unpredictable demeanor, those who knew him well, knew that he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.

Mr. Warner served his country in the Vermont Army National Guard, and was a member of the American Legion in North Troy. He was also a member of the Masonic Union Lodge #16 in Troy.

He is survived by his beloved, Rose Barry; and by his children: Melissa Grace Archer of Jericho, and Vercil Warner of Lowell. He is also survived by his brothers: Roy and Gary Warner; his sisters: Suzie Arel and Connie LaPlume; his stepsisters: Amy Gray, Florence Verge, and Arlene Pettengill; and by his grandchildren: Seth, Ryan, and Brandon Lynn.

He was predeceased by his brother Austin Warner; and by his half-sister Jackie Gosselin.

Services will be held for immediate family members only. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post #28, 254 Dominion Avenue, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.