Obituaries January 3, 2018

Gilles M. Blais

Gilles M. Blais, 85, of Derby Line, died on December 29, 2017, in Franconia, New Hampshire, in the company of his immediate family.

He was born on June 28, 1932, in Holland, to Antonio and Jeannette (Duquette) Blais. On September 7, 1957, he married Rachel Ferland, who predeceased him on March 12, 2014. They were married for 56 years and raised a family of five sons together.

After graduating from Sacred Heart High School in Newport, he joined the Army and served during the Korean War. Following his graduation from UVM with a civil engineering degree in 1961, he worked on major road construction projects including various stages of the I-91 interstate highway in the Derby and Newport area. Upon his father’s retirement as superintendent of the International Water Company in Derby Line, he took over the same position, which he held for the next 23 years.

In 1974, he and close friend Dick Rivard started Do Drop ’N, a swimming pool installation and service company that was a part-time endeavor for both men, which employed younger family members and provided a means for assisting with many college educations. He continued to work on swimming pools well into his retirement years.

He enjoyed listening to French-Canadian music and playing cards with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling to visit his children and grandchildren, and going to Florida to spend time with family and friends. He was an active member of the community having served as a Little League coach, Boy Scout scoutmaster, and timekeeper for North Country Union High School hockey games. He was also a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Derby Line Fire Department, the Elks, and the Northeast Rural Water Association, where he held various positions.

He is survived by his fiancée, Aura Hodge, of Littleton, New Hampshire; and his children: Donald Blais and his companion, Francine Brandolino, of Clifton Park, New York, Bernard Blais and his wife, Bernadette, of Randolph, New Jersey, Paul Blais and his wife, Diane, of South Burlington, David Blais and his wife, Dale, of Danville, New Hampshire, and Patrick Blais and his wife, Cynthia, of Hudson, Massachusetts. He is also survived by eight grandchildren. He is survived by his four siblings: Doris Poirier of Barton, Pauline Sanville of Barton, Sylvia Lauzon and her husband, Phil, of Fort Covington, New York, and Gerald Blais of Newport. He is also survived by numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 8, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, in Newport. Funeral services will be held that afternoon at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. An interment with full military honors will be held in the St. Edward’s Cemetery later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North Fund, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756; or by going online at www.dartmouth-hitchcock.org/donate/norris-cotton-cancer-center.html. Online condolences may be viewed at curtis-britch.com.

Lawrence Scott Castro

Lawrence Scott “Lar” Castro, 56, of Twin Falls, Idaho, formerly of Newport, died on November 27, 2017, from a heart attack following a medical procedure, with his longtime companion Debbie Folan at his side.

Mr. Castro was born December 22, 1960, in Roseville, California, to the late Penelope (Kenyon) Wheeler and Peter Castro. He, and his sister and brother grew up in Newport on Field Avenue. He graduated from North Country Union High School in 1978. He enjoyed going to rock and roll concerts, paint ball activities, spending time with friends at Four Corners — a popular swimming spot, and gathering with friends.

Earlier in his life he worked as an oil burner technician and an electrician, and later he installed and monitored security systems for businesses and homes in California and Idaho. He would go on to co-own a security alarm company.

Mr. Castro was a cancer survivor, but he enjoyed outdoors activities and sharing his experiences while mentoring others in Awana and other church groups. He truly enjoyed assisting others with the study of the gospel of Christ, and Bible verse study along with the prayer at the beginning and ending of the night.

He is survived by his companion, Ms. Folan; and her children: Christopher Folan and Jennifer Fletcher and her husband, Johnny, and their child Aurora. He is also survived on his maternal side by his siblings: Debbie LaMadeleine and her husband, Darryl, their son Brandon and his girlfriend, Melissa, and their daughter Madison. He is also survived by his brother Scott Castro and his wife, Lisa. On the paternal side of his family, Mr. Castro is survived by his aunt Mary and her children: David Rodriguez and his wife, Tina, Diana Rodriguez, Virginia Martinez and her husband, Julian, Consuelo Montano and her husband, Juan, Jessica Williams, and AnnaMaria Mendoza; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins who collectively have 26 children and 32 grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to Mr. Castro’s sister Debbie or brother Scott at [email protected] and [email protected] and will be forwarded to his loving partner Ms. Folan.

David Lloyd George

David Lloyd George, 94, died on December 9, 2017, at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.

He was born October 24, 1923, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, Canada, the son of Maxine Elliot Riley and Arthur Emlyn George.

He was predeceased by his wife, Doris “Dot” R.F. George; his son David Kirk George; his brothers: Roy and Albert George; his sister Maxine George; and his beloved aunts: Sadie, Cora, and Mary Riley.

During Mr. George’s childhood he had a fond love for music and was an avid pianist. As he grew up, he followed in the footsteps of his father, working in the steel mills in Sydney. He was a tool and die machinist in the steel mills. He then went on to be a pilot in the Canadian Air Force where he met his darling wife, Doris, overseas, during the end of World War II. She was an airplane mechanic in the British Royal Air Force, and they were married after the war ended.

After several booms and busts of the steel mill, Mr. and Mrs. George moved to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1961, where he was a tool and die machinist for an industrial plastics company. In Quincy, “Lloyd” found his love for tennis and cribbage. He spent many vacations traveling to Aruba with his family and loved being on the beach. In 1992, he retired to the hills of Vermont, where he and Mrs. George lived in a schoolhouse on the Baird Road in Barton. He continued to capture the memories of his family in photography. Mr. George was a beloved father, grandfather, and husband, and he showered everyone with loads of love.

He is survived by his grandchildren: Arthur Emil George, Celeste Jones and her husband, Bobby, Jesse George, Willow Seely and her husband, Mike; and his great-grandchildren: Ezra, Ira, and Olivia George, Jada, Dylan, and Ethan Jones, Madelyn Lucas-George, and Ryder and Koa Seely.

The family will have a ceremony in the summer of 2018 to celebrate Mr. George’s life.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

William T. Hawkens Jr.

William T. Hawkens Jr., 93, of Newport, died on December 25, 2017, at the Bel-Aire Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Hawkens was born in Jay, Maine, on November 4, 1924, the son of Irene and William Hawkens. He attended Kennett High School in Conway, New Hampshire, where he proved to be an excellent student athlete.

In the fall of 1942, he enrolled at Columbia University in New York City. After completing the first semester, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and sent to Camp Blanding, Florida, for basic training with the 66th Division. He was later selected for Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Georgia, and upon completion was commissioned a second lieutenant in U.S. Army. After receiving additional advanced training, he was shipped to the Pacific Theater of operations.

When released from active duty in September 1946, he enrolled at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, and in February 1949, graduated with a bachelor’s degree. It was during this time that he married Shirley L. Atwood who was to be his partner and companion for the next 63 years.

His first employment was with the W.T. Grant Company in their management training program. Things were going well with his work, and the family had two additions: Robert and William.

Then in December 1950, he was recalled to active duty and was soon on his way to Korea. His last assignment there was as a prisoner of war inspector for the Eighth Army. When finally released by the Army, he returned to work for the Grant Company. During this time there was another addition to the family, Mary Ellen. A later promotion to senior buyer position gave him the opportunity to make several trips to Hong Kong and Formosa. His next move was to accept the position of vice-president of operations for Gerard Industries, a large furniture manufacturer located in Puerto Rico. Later when Anderson Manufacturing Company, a small furniture plant in Vermont came up for sale, he and an associate made the purchase. He ran the plant with success and in late 1967 sold his interest. He then joined Ethan Allen, Inc., where for the next 18 years he had many assignments — the last as vice-president of the distribution division. Finally health problems forced him to retire.

He is survived by three children: Mary Ellen Maclure and her husband, Yves, of Newport, William and his wife, Judy, of Warwick, New York, and Robert and his wife, Julie, of St. Louis, Missouri; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his special friends: Ron, Cindy, Eric, and Wayne.

His beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley, died on May 15, 2009; and he was predeceased by his brother Munroe in 2016.

One thing that Mr. Hawkens really enjoyed was working with people. They were always treated as adults and were expected to act accordingly. His rules were simple: play to win, do your best, show respect, work to improve, be a good loser, and most important have fun. He followed his own rules, still playing softball at age 65.

Mr. Hawkens was a member of the Kennett High School Hall of Fame, American Legion Post #28, and Maine Lodge #20 both at Farmington, Maine.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, located at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Lakeview Cemetery in Wilson, Maine.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, P.O Box 1510, Ransom, West Virginia 25438-1510.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Michael F. LaBounty Sr.

Michael F. LaBounty Sr., 61, of West Charleston, died peacefully at his home on December 21, 2017, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on January 1, 1956, in Newport, to Kenneth and Pauline (Blay) LaBounty.

On October 22, 2017, he married Arlean Decker, who survives him.

Mr. LaBounty was a mechanic by trade and enjoyed driving trucks. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and watching his grandsons race stock cars.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by his children: Michael LaBounty Jr. and his wife, Julie, of Irasburg, Joseph LaBounty of West Charleston, and Jessica Judd and her husband, Eric, of Morgan; his six grandchildren: Cameron, Braxton, and Zander Judd, and Garrett, Kyle, and Mia LaBounty; his stepchildren: Dustin Hillis and his wife, Anna, of East Merideth, New York, Aaron Hillis and his wife, Felicia, of East Charleston, and Neal Hillis of Newport.

He is also survived by his siblings: James LaBounty and his wife, Linda, Brian LaBounty, Dennis LaBounty, Rick LaBounty, Barbara Cain and her husband, Michael, Gloria Pinkerton and her husband, Jim, Linda Pion and her husband, Armand, Mary Petit and her husband, Gerry, and Joanne White and her husband, Jerry; by his dear friend Dean Gonyaw of West Charleston; and by numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

He was predeceased by his parents and an infant sister, Patricia LaBounty.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. LaBounty’s memory to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Rita Grace Leduc

Rita Grace Leduc, 94, of North Troy, died peacefully on December 22, 2017, in Barton.

She was born on June 12, 1923, in Lowell, to Elphege and Arphena (Ruel) Lamarche. On October 30, 1944, she married Rosaire Leduc, who predeceased her on February 28, 1997.

She is survived by her son Norman Leduc and his longtime companion, Madeline Leary, of North Troy; her daughter Meghan Turner and her husband, Tyson, of Winooski; her brother-in-law Raymond Poliquin; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Rene and Joseph Lamarche; and her sister Gloria Poliquin.

Mrs. Leduc worked at a couple of small stores in North Troy. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and flower gardening, and was always ready to give a hand or help someone out without hesitation. She was very community oriented and spent many hours helping her husband make and sell wooden gift items at their store in North Troy.

Funeral services were held on December 28 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport with the Reverend Timothy Naples officiating. Spring interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Janine E. Robillard

Janine E. Robillard, 87, of Orleans, died on December 23, 2017, in Newport.

She was born on June 21, 1930 in Brownington, to Claude and Gladys (Marshall) Houston. On June 28, 1949, she married Florian Robillard who predeceased her May 9, 2007.

She worked for over 57 years on the family farm with her late husband. She was active with every aspect of their farm. She also enjoyed cooking, knitting, bowling, and traveling to Florida.

She is survived by her daughter Jane of Westfield; by her son-in-law Armand Brunelle of Brownington; by her grandchildren: Gabriel Brunelle of Alburg, Adam Brunelle and his wife, Debbie, of Brownington, and Heather Lucas of Troy. Mrs. Robillard is also survived by her great grandchildren: Erin Brunelle, Bethany Lucas, Alex Brunelle, Kierra Miskiman, Caylin Miskiman, and Ryan Martel; and by many nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law Billie Houston.

She was predeceased by her son Rene Robillard in 1974; by her daughter Janet Brunelle in 2006; and by her siblings: John and Merton Houston and Monna Marotte.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Brownington Center Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Morris Alden Rowell

Morris Alden Rowell, 85, of Craftsbury died peacefully on Thursday, December 28, 2017.

He was born at home on the family farm in South Albany on January 13, 1932, the fifth of eight children of Harry and Helen (Urie) Rowell. He attended Craftsbury Academy, where, in addition to his high scholastic achievements, he established a reputation for fast driving that would continue for the rest of his life. (A ditty from his yearbook: “That cloud of dust that just whizzed past/is Morris, — as usual, driving fast.”)

Upon graduating in 1950, he farmed until 1957 with his brother Marvin in South Albany. He and his brothers Marvin and Hollis, and their cousin Alan Urie operated the Shadow Lake Pavilion, also known as Urie’s Dance Hall, during those years, providing a very popular Friday night entertainment spot throughout the summer months.

In January 1957, Mr. Rowell married Carol Johns, with whom he started a family that would grow to five children. Also in 1957, he moved from South Albany to East Craftsbury and began farming at Brassknocker Farm. Over the next 30 years, he grew and modernized the farm, introducing a milking parlor and free-stall system in the 1960s, expanding the Jersey herd and tillable acreage, and introducing state-of-the art silage and manure management systems.

In 1970, Mr. Rowell and his brothers Marvin, Hollis, and Wilbur purchased Slayton Motors in Hardwick. The business was renamed Rowell Brothers, Inc., and operated continuously for more than 40 years, at one point being one of the largest Ford tractor dealerships in New England. Farmers throughout the region came to Rowell Brothers for tractors, farm equipment, milking systems, and all manner of parts and repairs. Mr. Rowell was well known and respected for his encyclopedic knowledge of parts as well as his sage advice on how to fix every type of farm equipment. After retiring from the business in 2013 at the age of 81, the loss of Morris’ knowledge and service to farmers across the region was lamented in an article by Ben Hewitt in Yankee Magazine.

Mr. Rowell was deeply involved in the Craftsbury community. He served on the Craftsbury Academy school board from 1965 to 1980 and was instrumental in preserving the independence of the Craftsbury school in the late 1960s during a time of statewide consolidation into larger, union schools. He served on numerous town committees as well as on the boards of the East Craftsbury Cemetery and the John Woodruff Simpson Memorial Library. He was a lifelong member of the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church, where he was ordained as an elder, served numerous terms on the session, and contributed his excellent tenor voice to the choir for many decades.

Mr. Rowell’s wife, Carol, died in October 1973 after a long illness. Late the following year, he married Mary Anthony Cox, a family friend who headed the ear training program at the Juilliard School. Over the more than 40 years of his marriage to Mary Anthony, he was able to nurture his deep love for music as well as travel to Europe multiple times with her and eventually his grandchildren. He was a dedicated supporter of the Craftsbury Chamber Players, of which his wife was a founding member and director. He was regarded as a second father to many of the musicians who stayed in his home each summer during the concert season. His innate musical talent was a gift he passed on to all of his children.

Mr. Rowell was famous for his pie-making and inspired many to learn how to master the art of a good crust. He hosted a Sunday dinner after church every week for family and friends. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his family members. His grandchildren knew that he always had a treat on hand for them, and they could count on him showing up at their concerts and athletic events.

Although he never had the opportunity to go beyond a high school education, he was a voracious reader of history and biographies. Mr. Rowell was widely known for his loyalty, wisdom and kindness — and for his lifelong habit of humming as he went about his daily business. Until his health began to decline, he was considered one of the first people to call if someone needed help. He was a living example of his strong Christian faith and what it means to be a good man.

Mr. Rowell is survived by his wife, Mary Anthony Rowell; siblings Louise Kinsey of Albany, Eunice Kinsey of Craftsbury, Marvin Rowell and his wife, Georgette, of Albany, Wilbur Rowell of Irasburg, and Harriet Grenier and her husband, Charlie, of Waterbury; sisters-in-law Ruth Rowell of Glover and Alta Rowell of Crossville, Tennessee, and Saxtons River; his children: Margaret Rowell and her partner, Saul Treviño, of Craftsbury, Mary Rowell of Craftsbury, Frances Rowell of North Bergen, New Jersey, John Rowell and his husband, James Blue, of Craftsbury and Washington, D.C., and David Rowell of Craftsbury; grandchildren: Katie Rowell and her fiancé, Tim Oswald, of Keene, New Hampshire, Annie Rowell of Craftsbury, Carolyn Rowell and her partner, Elijah Mayhew, of Hardwick, Alden Blue of Craftsbury and Washington, D.C., and Effie Blue of Craftsbury and Washington, D.C.; and great-grandchildren: Eden Mayhew of Hardwick and Zoë Oswald of Keene. He also leaves 24 nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and first wife, Carol; brothers George and Hollis; sister-in-law Ruth (McBride) Rowell; brothers-in-law Fred and Bob Kinsey; and several nieces and nephews. He was especially close to Fielda Calderwood, a dear family friend of more than 50 years.

Mr. Rowell’s family would like to express sincere gratitude to the excellent caregivers who made it possible for him to live at home despite physical challenges in his last years, and to the kind and compassionate hospital staff for all they did to ease his passing.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to the Craftsbury Chamber Players at P.O. Box 37, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826, or online at www.craftsburychamberplayers.org and the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church at 1097 Ketchum Hill Road, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

A celebration of Mr. Rowell’s life will be held at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 13 at 11 a.m., immediately followed by a reception at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. In his honor, those who would like to bring a homemade pie to be served at the reception are invited to do so.

Mary Jane (Dextraze) Talbot

Mary Jane (Dextraze) Talbot, 85, of Barton, died unexpectedly on Christmas Day, 2017, in Burlington, after celebrating with her loving family.

She was born in Eden, on April 10, 1932, to the late Wilfred and Armenie (Richer) Dextraze.

She lived with her family in Williston and surrounding towns until the age of 17 when they moved to Barton where her father made and sold furniture. It was in Barton where she met Leo Talbot, who she married on September 24, 1955. She loved going out dancing with Leo and “the crew,” playing card games with family and friends, and being on the bowling league. Several years after her husband Leo’s passing, she married Roger Talbot in 1981. Throughout her life she worked at the Barton Progressive Furniture Company, The Dress Shop in Barton, Barton Dry Cleaners, and Colonial Manor Nursing Home.

Mrs. Talbot loved being on the road, wherever the road took her. There were few roads in the Northeast Kingdom that she may have not traveled. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, especially on Sundays, birthdays, holidays and every day. She spent the last three months at Newport Health Care Center where she shared a room with her dear sister-in-law Collette Boutin. She loved it there, was grateful for the assistance and care of the dedicated staff and enjoyed participating in the activities.

She leaves her two loving daughters and their families: Jo-Ann (Talbot) Hudson and her husband, Bill, and Claire Talbot and her husband, Robin Lacoss; her grandchildren: Derrick Hudson and his wife, Anna, Heather (Hudson) Girard and her husband, Justin, and Joel Lacoss and his fiancé, Lynsey Hartshorn; her treasured great-grandchildren: Skyler Pike-Girard, Khloe Girard, and Finley Hudson. She also leaves her baby sister Theresa Smith of Massachusetts, her sister-in-law Collette Boutin; and her brother-in-law Claude Talbot of Connecticut; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Talbot was predeceased by her loving husband, Leo, in 1973, her husband, Roger, in 1994; by her great-grandson Kyle Pike-Hudson; and by her siblings: Norman, Raymond, Leo, and Eli Dextraze, Maggie Lampron, Yvette Poirier, and Annette Potter.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton, on Saturday, January 6, at 11 a.m. Interment will take place in the family lot in St. Paul’s Cemetery in the spring. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Talbot’s memory may be made to St. Paul’s Church, 85 St. Paul’s Lane, Barton Vermont 05822. The family also invites people to share their memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Harold G. Vincent Jr.

Harold G. “Hal” Vincent Jr., 92, husband of Adeline Hamersley Vincent, died in Bradenton, Florida, on November 22, 2017.

He was born April 14, 1925, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Harold G. Vincent Sr. and Helen Cook Vincent. He grew up in Barton and North Conway, New Hampshire. He graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, New Hampshire in 1943. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the infantry in World War II. He was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds suffered at the Battle of the Bulge.

After the war, Mr. Vincent attended Bowdoin College where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. There he enjoyed membership in the Zeta Psi Fraternity and played inter-fraternity sports. He subsequently received a master’s degree in education from Harvard University.

He spent his entire professional career as an educator. He worked first as a teaching principal and coach in Chester. In 1956 he moved to Springfield, where he taught English and coached junior varsity basketball and golf. He was athletic director for several years.

When awarded a Ford Foundation grant, Mr. Vincent took a leave of absence from Springfield High School. With his first wife, Rachel Buck Vincent, he toured the United States observing alternative teaching methods and also spent time studying film at the Canadian Film Board. Upon his return to Springfield High School, he incorporated some of the concepts he had learned into a social issues course using contemporary music, poetry, and film.

He was active in the Springfield Rotary Club and its annual Penny Sale fund-raiser. He prided himself on many years of perfect attendance wherever his travels took him.

He retired from Springfield High School in 1982. Thereafter he and his wife divided their time between Bradenton and Shadow Lake in Glover, until Mrs. Vincent’s death in 1999.

Mr. Vincent married Adeline Hamersley in 2001. She survives him and was dedicated to his care as dementia and a series of infections got the best of him over the last few years.

Mr. Vincent enjoyed a long, active, and mostly healthy retirement. He exercised his keen competitive drive with a robust outdoor schedule of golf and tennis. He partnered with his wife, Adeline “Lyn” Vincent, for regular bridge games in Vermont and Florida. He spent lots of time in the quieter pursuits of bird photography, writing poetry, and his memoirs. For a number of years he immersed himself in genealogical studies.

Besides his first wife, Mr. Vincent was preceded in death by his parents Harold G. Vincent Sr. and Helen Cook Vincent; his brother James A. Vincent; and his sister Rosemary Vincent Shirley Clay; and her son Brian Shirley.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter Laurel Vincent of Danville; his son Ralph Vincent and his wife, Nancy Birkett Vincent, of Sutton; and two granddaughters: Lilla B. Fortunoff and Robin B. Vincent. He also leaves his nieces: Helen Bryant, Joyce Woolson, and Nancy Adams; and nephews: James A. Vincent Jr., Arthur Shirley, and Dr. Owen Buck. He is also survived by three stepsons: Victor, Paul, and Michael Van Etten. Michael was of great help to Mr. Vincent over the last fifteen months, and Paul’s daughter Erin became a staunch advocate for his health care in his final months. He is survived by an adoring extended family as well as his special caregiver Gwen.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Anyone who wishes to honor Mr. Vincent’s memory should give to the charity or association of their choice.

Maurice M. Vincent

Maurice M. Vincent, 86, of North Troy, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 30, 2017.

He was born in North Troy to George and Myrtle Vincent on April 22, 1931. He grew up one of ten children and lived most of his life in North Troy. He joined the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He worked in the plywood/veneer industry his entire career, retiring from Columbia Forest Products as a plant supervisor in 1996.

Mr. Vincent went by several names: Maurice, Moe, Dad, but none he loved to hear more than Papa. He dedicated his entire life to his wife, his children, and especially his grandchildren. He was a hard-working man who dedicated long hours to his job, but he always made time for his grandchildren. Most of them would come on a Friday night and hated to go home on Sunday night every weekend. After his retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Vincent’s nightly routine consisted of going from house to house visiting their four boys and grandchildren. It was a very rare occasion that he missed a night but if he did he always called to check in and tell them he loved them. He took great pride in helping educate his grandchildren by providing them with the gift of tuition. He loved to spend time with his boys hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to their yearly fishing trips to New York with his sons and close friends. He was a member of the American Legion Post # 28 where he frequented often to socialize with his many friends in his younger years.

Mr. Vincent had a strong faith in God and the Catholic religion, and he belonged to the St. Vincent de Paul and Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. He married his soul mate Gloria Hart on September 6, 1954. She was the other half that completed him and the love of his life. In their 63 years of marriage they provided a loving home to their four sons. Their door was always open to their family and friends. Mr. Vincent’s world was changed forever when his youngest son Chris died unexpectedly in 2007. That fateful day in August, he lost part of his heart. He never quite got over it and it was never the same thereafter.

Mr. Vincent is survived by his wife Gloria (Hart) Vincent of North Troy; by his sons: Steven and his wife, Carmen, of Newport, Brian Vincent of Newport, and Dennis and his wife, Sandra, of Troy; and his daughter-in-law Cindy Vincent-Goodyear of Jay. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Nathan Vincent and his wife, Andrea, of Newport, Elizabeth Fogg and her husband, Chuck, of Saco, Maine, Chad Vincent of Newport, Brooke Gosselin and her husband, Roger, of Westfield, Zachary Vincent and his fiancée, Jasmine Pion, of Westfield, Seth Vincent and his fiancée, Melinda Ryea, of North Troy, and Jenna Watkins and her husband, Joseph, of Coventry; by his great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Madeline, Jaxson, Zoey, Ivy, Ava, Sydney, Mack, Harper, Zara, and another to arrive in June. He is also survived by his sister Madeline Dingman of North Troy; his sister-in-law Virginia Drown of Newport Center; and very special friends Leroy and Trudy Pickering of Tupper Lake, New York.

He was predeceased by his son Christopher; his parents George and Myrtle Vincent; his in-laws: Raymond and Bertha Hart; and by eight of his siblings.

Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 5, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, in Newport. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 6, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy where a Mass will be celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.