Obituaries December 20, 2017

Lorraine F. Caouette

Lorraine F. Caouette, 94, of Island Pond, died on December 9, 2017, at her home.

She was born on March 27, 1923, in Island Pond, to Harry and Irene (Davis) Osborne. On July 5, 1941, she married Herbert Caouette, who predeceased her on November 26, 2003.

She graduated valedictorian from Brighton High School. At one time she was librarian for the town library in Brighton.

Mrs. Caouette and her late husband enjoyed traveling, gardening, knitting, sewing, and watching birds. She was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond and the church choir. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Island Pond. She was very active in her community with many different organizations as well as various committees in her church; however her biggest joy and love was her family and their get-togethers. She was very proud of all her children and grandchildren and all their accomplishments, and her greatest concern was that her family was all okay and in good health.

She is survived by her children: Richard Caouette of Rutland, Linda Goulet and her husband, Craig, of Island Pond, Janis Barnes and her husband, Burton, of Island Pond, Christine Hill of Fair Haven, and Eileen Bailey and Teresa Caouette, both of Island Pond. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; her brother Lynwood Osborne and his wife, Helen, of Alabama; and her sister Ruth Perrier of Burlington.

She was predeceased by three brothers: Maynard, Donald, and Robert; and by her sister Joanne Hill.

A Mass was celebrated on December 14 at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond. Spring interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 191 Clermont Terrace, Newport, Vermont 05855; or to the Brighton Rescue Squad in care of Derby Line Ambulance, P.O. Box 105, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Roy C. Cote

Roy C. Cote, 66, of North Troy, died suddenly on December 12, 2017, in Newport.

He was born on February 25, 1951, in Newport to the late Levi and Sylvia (Jones) Cote.

Mr. Cote was the owner of Roy Cote’s Taxi for many years. He enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, hunting, and using word search books. He shoveled walkways for St. Vincent de Paul Church in North Troy and he also took people on errands and appointments. He also shoveled driveways for elderly people and delivered meals in North Troy on Christmas. He helped his great friends Donald St. Onge and Durward Starr with many things. He was always on the road but rarely for himself. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone if needed, even to a stranger. He was always willing to help, and he loved to pick and joke with everyone. He had a heart of gold.

He is survived by his siblings: Beverly Morse of Jay, Grace Gardner of Millbrook, New York, Ross Cote Sr., and his companion, Janet Pepin, of Quebec, Russell Cote and his companion, Mary, of Sutton, Quebec, Roger Cote and his wife, Jessie, of Mansonville, Quebec, and Rupert Cote and his wife, Jeannette, of Manchester, New Hampshire; by two aunts: Ruth Hastings of Knowlton, Quebec, and Esther Jones of Vale Perkins, Canada; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two sisters: Charlotte Linton and Margery Page; three uncles: Buddy Hastings of Knowlton, Kenneth Jones of Mansonville, and Lawrence Jones of Vale Perkins; two brothers-in-law: Freddie Morse of Jay and Roswell Gardner of Millbrook; and by his sister-in-law Sandy Leavitt Cote.

Funeral services were held on December 16 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home in Newport with Pastor Rick Shover officiating.

Spring interment will be in Jay Village Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Church, 18 North Pleasant Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Michael John Hamer

Michael John Hamer, 69, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Newport Center, died peacefully in his sleep on December 10, with his longtime friend Amy Hazard by his side.

He was born June 6, 1948, to Aline Fortin and Bill Hamer. He and his sister, Joan Hamer, grew up on their family dairy farm in Newport Center.

Mr. Hamer graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport in 1966. He studied for the brotherhood at Oblates of Mary Immaculate in Essex, New York. He attended Johnson State College and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Vermont in 1973.

He joined the VISTA anti-poverty program, serving first in New Orleans and then Greenville, where he settled in the mid-1970s, and became an integral force in the local music scene and volunteer community. He was among the first to become, in 1983, a Witness for Peace in Nicaragua.

After a diving accident that left him a quadriplegic, he completed rehab at Pitt Memorial Hospital. In 1986, he joined the English faculty at East Carolina University, where he taught until 2013.

He lived for many years on Park Avenue, where his home was the site of frequent celebrations that centered around good food, music, and his large cast of friends.

Despite being confined to a wheelchair for 33 years, he remained active as a singer-songwriter-band leader and as a community volunteer in many organizations, including Greenville’s Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the Support Team for Adaptive Recreation, the Friends of Greenville Greenways, ReLeaf, and the Pamlico Tar River Foundation. Friends may remember him by contributing to one of these organizations or to the nonprofit of their choosing.

He is survived by his sister Joan, who lives at their home; his nephews Bill and Dan Cellucci; his niece Colleen Rush; several cousins; and many excellent caregivers, including, most recently, Patricia Williams.

There was a celebration of life, led by the Reverend Bob Clyde, on December 15, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Greenville.

Reginald Dean Hunt

Reginald Dean “Reg” Hunt, 97, a longtime resident of the St. Albans area, died on December 12, 2017, at the Northwestern Medical Center with his family and friends at his side.

Born in North Troy, on August 25, 1920, he was the son of the late Oliver Hazard Perry Hunt and Anna Gertrude (Goodwin) Hunt. In 1940, he married the former Ruth Esther Ladd who predeceased him in 1987.

Mr. Hunt was a 1938 graduate of North Troy High School and then owned and operated Hunt Gas and Appliance from 1949 to 1965, after which he was employed at R.L. Vallee. Later he joined Vermont Gas Systems, which was bought out by the Gas Company of Vermont, first working in St. Albans then in Barre. He retired in 1982. After his retirement, he moved to Island Pond where he managed the municipal water system. He retired from that position at the age of 92 in 2013. In 2013, he moved back to St. Albans and resided at the Holiday House.

He was a former member and Deacon of East Charleston Congregational Church and was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans. He was a proud and longtime member of the Kiwanis Club in Barre, a past master of Franklin Lodge #4 of the Free and Accepted Masons in St. Albans and a member Island Pond Lodge #44. He also was an officer with VAST and had served on the St. Albans Town School Board. Mr. Hunt enjoyed wintering at the Pelican Pier in Ellenton, Florida, and the adventures with his good friend, Gene Boren.

He leaves two children: Patricia King and her husband, Edward, of Benson, and Richard Hunt and his wife, Marlene, of Newport Center; three grandchildren: Tom King and his wife, Beth, of New London, Wisconsin, Karen Shields and her husband, Kirk, of Benson, and Heather Hawa and her husband, Kemal, of Vienna, Virginia; three great-grandchildren: Elizabeth and Katherine Hawa, and Emily Shields; and his very close friends Gene and Marge Boren and their family of St. Albans; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Hunt was predeceased by his son Dean in 1948; and his siblings: Carlton P. Hunt, Bert Hunt and Barbara Fauchs.

Funeral Services were held on December 18, at the First Baptist Church in St. Albans, with Pastor William Simmons officiating. Spring interment will be held in the North Troy Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 29 Congress Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Mr. Hunt’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory please go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.

Aimee Rose Laplume

Aimee Rose Laplume, 95, of Newport Center, died on December 13, 2017, in Newport.

She was born on September 16, 1922, in St. Odilon de Beauce, Quebec, to Anselme and Albertina (Boily) Boily. On July 4, 1939, she married Armand Laplume who predeceased her on April 12, 1975.

Mr. and Mrs. Laplume lived in Derby Line, where they raised their four children, while Mr. Laplume worked for Earl Hackett Farms. In 1960, they purchased a farm on the City Farm Road in Newport Center, where they lived until 1990.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church of Newport, and the Daughters of Isabella, the Ladies of St. Anne of Newport, and St. Edward’s Ladies Altar Society.

Mrs. Laplume loved to play bingo, and loved snowmobiling, canning, gardening, and going to the senior meals.

She is survived by her children: Roger Laplume and his wife, Lucille, Paul Laplume and his wife, Pauline, and Pauline Raboin and her husband, Gerard, all of Newport Center; by her grandchildren: Peter Laplume, Susan Leclerc and her husband, Philippe, Marielle Brown and her husband, Chris, John Raboin and his wife, Violet, Alan Laplume and his wife, Rachel, and Diane Laplume; by her great-grandchildren: Danielle and her husband, Joe Demers, Crystal Leclerc, Alan and Zackrey Laplume, and Nicholas, Ryan, Kyle, and Alexander Brown.

She is also survived by her siblings: Simone Laplume and her husband, Adrien, of Magog, Quebec, and Bernadette Fortier of Courcelles, Quebec; her stepbrother Andre Clouthier and his wife, Jeanne d’Arc, of St. Joseph de Beauce, and Arsene Clouthier and his wife, Desneiges, of St. Marie de Beauce; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her son Gerard at the age of three; by her brother Armand Boily; and her sisters: Lucienne Carrier, Irene Bauglois, and Rita Clouthier; and by her brothers-in-law: Leandre Clouthier, Edmond Carrier, and Leandre Fortier.

A Mass was celebrated on December 18, at the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, officiated by the Reverend Rijo Johnson. Spring interment will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences may be sent to curtis-britch.com.