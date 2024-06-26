Obituaries & Committals 6.26.2024

Stephen Glen “Toke” Fairbanks

Stephen Glen “Toke” Fairbanks died on June 1, 2024, at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer.

He was the son of Pliny and Teresa (Paquette) Fairbrother. He was born on October 27, 1954.

He attended St. Paul’s School and graduated from Lake Region Union High School, class of 1972.

He worked for Ralph Moore and Al Cole, where he was trained to be a meat cutter, a job he loved. He then moved to Bradenton, Florida, where he was also a meat cutter.

His good friend Roger Brow always made sure Steve came home to see his family whenever Roger came to Vermont to see him. He also took Steve to Red Sox games in Florida. A big thank-you to Roger and the Brow family.

Steve was predeceased by his parents and brother Ernest.

He is survived by his brothers: Raymond and his wife, Peggy, from Orleans, and Keith and his wife, Dru, of Arlington, Virginia; and by nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans on July 2 at 11 a.m. with Reverend Chris Rossell officiating.

DEDICATION SERVICE

Armand Couture

A dedication service for Armand Couture who died on November 30, 2023, will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at the Mountainview Cemetery in Lowell with the Reverend David DiZazzo officiating.

DEATH NOTICE

Jack “Pat” Sloan

Jack “Pat” Sloan, 71, of Coventry, died on June 24, 2024, at his home. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Derby. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the United Church of Newport, 63 3rd Street, Newport, with Reverend Peter Hammond officiating. Full obituary to follow in a later edition.

COMMITTALS

Debrough Bratti

A graveside service for Debrough Bratti will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Derby Line Cemetery with Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Rita Gobeil

Committal services for Rita Gobeil will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.