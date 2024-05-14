Obituaries & Committals 5.15.2024

Larry A. Young

Larry A. Young was born on November 24, 1946, and he died on May 5, 2024. He was a proud, life-long Vermonter and a loving husband to Lucy Young of 55 years, father, and grandfather.

Larry was a veteran who served two tours in the Vietnam war. He served on the selectboard in Charleston for many years and he cared deeply about his community.

He loved playing in his gardens, growing tomatoes, and he enjoyed his apple orchard adventures. Larry was an amazing orchardist who always found joy in watching his trees grow and thrive each season. He loved being out in nature, hunting, and he always enjoyed the little things in life. Larry will be greatly missed, but his orchards and his legacy will live on for many more generations.

Arland Roy Stone Jr.

Arland Roy Stone Jr., 71, of Glover, died in the comfort of his home on May 6, 2024. He was born on August 29, 1952, in Glover, the son of Arland Stone Sr. and Shirley (Neil) Stone.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School in 1970. He attended Champlain College. He was known for his strong work ethic, infectious smile, and his kind compassionate spirit.

He had a love for learning and nature. Arland came back to the Northeast Kingdom to start Stone’s Timber Harvesting Service, which included the log yard on Route 16. Logging was his life and his joy. He established a gentleman’s farm with white-faced Hereford cattle and horses.

If you didn’t find him at the farm you could find him in the woods. One thing Arland enjoyed most was spending time with his siblings, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. His door was always open to family and friends. He thought of all his nieces and nephews as his own children and was a role model for them. He was predeceased by his father, Arland Roy Stone Sr., and his nephew Keith Ryan Stone.

Arland is survived by his mother, Shirley Stone, and his sister Gail, and her husband, Ron Chasse, of Colchester; his brother Brian and his wife, Micheline, of Barton; his sister Diane Landry and her husband, Clement, of Irasburg; his brother Bruce of Barton; his brother Terry of Barton; his former sister-in-law Rose, of Barton; and his sister Candy Bacon and her husband, Doug, of Barton; by 18 nieces and nephews; 28 great-nieces and great-nephews; and 5 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and his close friends the Hoadleys .

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, at the Andersonville Cemetery in West Glover at 2 p.m. with Pastor Robert Trombley officiating, followed by a celebration of life gathering after, which will be held at Arland’s Farm.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Alpha One Foundation at Alpha-1 Foundation, Attention: Development Office, 3300 Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Coral Gables, Florida 33134, or to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road Unit 10, West Glover, Vermont 05875.

Darryl J. Robbins

Darryl J. Robbins died and left this world peacefully on April 16, 2024, following a brief illness.

He was born on March 20,1949, in San Diego, California. He lived part of his earliest years in Australia, where his mother was from, and the remainder of his childhood in San Diego. He attended SW Junior College there, majoring in science, before moving to Arizona. There he pursued his love of gardening, landscaping, and exploring the mountains and the deserts. He became well-acquainted with the Hopi Indians on the Reservation and was eventually accepted into their tribal community. This held great significance for him, and he lived there with them for several years.

He moved to Vermont in 2020, where he lived out his remaining years.

Darryl will be remembered for his love of science, his love of the outdoors, his strong convictions, and his passion for conservation. He will also be fondly remembered by many people who were entertained by him playing harmonica, accompanied by his two beloved dogs: Ebany and Nuva.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leroy and June Robbins. He is survived by his cousin Robert W. Brown, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and his friends Melissa Smith of Orleans and the Kevin and Mandy Aubin family of Newport.

To honor his request, there will be no services.

Delia A. Lemieux

Delia A. Lemieux, 81, of Newport, died and went to her eternal reward on May 3, 2024, following her courageous battle over the past several years with multiple health issues. She was born at the family homestead on Irish Hill in Lowell, January 28, 1943, to Wilfrid St. George Sr. and Georgianna (Gadoury) St. George.

The family moved to Troy where she attended elementary school and Delia worked on the family farm with her brother Wilfrid Jr. and her sister Yvette.

Delia met her soulmate, Louis Lemieux, in the early ’60s when he worked as a farmhand for her sister and brother-in-law Yvette and Roland Limoges after moving from Canada to the U.S. Delia and Louis were married May 25, 1963.

During her life, Delia worked at the former Slalom Skiwear as an inspector. She also worked at Rozelle Cosmetics, Hedma, Jay Peak, and the former Scenic View Community Care Home.

Of her hobbies which included snowmobiling, traveling, and camping, her favorite pastime was camping. She shared many stories and laughter around the campfire with Louis and their friends Rachel and Frank Rowe, John and Ellen Brault, and many others.

Delia is survived by her husband, Louis; son Roger Lemieux of Coventry; her grandson Joe Lemieux of West Charleston; as well as many nieces and nephews. Delia was predeceased by her brothers: Yvan, Gaston, Wilfrid Jr.; her sister Yvette; and her parents.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 130 South Pleasant Street, Troy. A holy Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Roger Charbonneau at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, located next to the Parish Hall. Interment will take place at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell following the holy Mass.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in memory of Delia.

COMMITTALS

Ronald Benson

Funeral services for Ronald Benson will be held on Thursday, May 16, at the United Church of Newport at noon with the Reverend Peter Hammond officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, May 16, from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral at the church. Full military honors will follow at 3:15 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Francis E. Cheney Jr.

Committal services for Francis E. Cheney Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 17, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with Reverend James Butts officiating. Full military honors will be held.

Donna LaCross-Benedict

A graveside service for Donna LaCross-Benedict will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Coventry Cemetery with Reverend Micky Richards officiating.

Jeffrey Vinton

A graveside service for Jeffrey Vinton will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Coventry Cemetery with full military honors. A luncheon will follow at the Newport City Motel banquet room.

Don Young

Committal services for Don Young will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Orleans. Following the burial, a celebration of his life will be held at the Municipal Building in Orleans.

Elsie Abel

A graveside service for Elsie Abel will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 20, at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

John Ward Sr.

Committal services for John Ward Sr. will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, at the West Village Cemetery in West Charleston.

David Judd

A graveside service will be held for David Judd on Friday, May 17, at North Troy Village Cemetery with Pastor David Dizzazo officiating. Full military honors will be held.

Zakeyah Ferguson

Committal services for Zakeyah Ferguson will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Lake Road Cemetery in Newport Center.

Sarah Hedger English

Family and friends are invited to attend the interment services for Sarah Hedger English at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Sarah died on December 3, 2023. Father Richard LaMorte of Marist College will be officiating.