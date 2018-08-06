Obituaries August 8, 2018

Philip A. Sanville

Philip A. Sanville, 70, of Derby, died suddenly on August 3, 2018, in Portland, Maine.

He was born on August 4, 1947, in Barton, to Bernie and Gertrude (Diette) Sanville. On July 15, 1967, he married the former Marie Anaskowich, who survives him.

Mr. Sanville was a foreman for the former Newport Plastics Company in Derby. His hobbies and interests included hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR, woodworking, all sports, loved all animals, and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved life and especially his family.

Mr. Sanville would lend a hand to anyone, loved to joke, and lived life with lots of humor. He loved doing things with his wife, including going on several trips to Maine and up and down the East Coast. He will be missed by his cat Mickey.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Sanville, of Derby; his children: John Sanville and his wife, Jennifer, and Kerry-Lynn Bowman and her husband, Steven; by his grandchildren: Joshua Sanville and his companion, Caitlin Smith, Kayla Sanville and companion, Randy Gleason Jr., Zackary Sanville, Ryan Bowman, and Mariah Bowman; and by his great granddaughter Hanna Rose Sanville. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joanne Brown.

He was predeceased by his grandson Tyler and brother Raymond.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, at the Derby Center Cemetery with the Reverend Laurence Wall officiating.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Derby Fish and Game Club, in care of Loreli Lewis, P.O. Box 187, Derby, Vermont 05829 or to the Derby Line Fire Department, 239 Elm Street, Derby Line, Vermont 05830. Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Muria Ann Roberts

Muria Ann Roberts, 73, died peacefully on July 31, 2018, at Heartland Healthcare Center in Austin, Texas.

She was born on August 20, 1944, in Orleans, to Maurice Roberts and Evelyn (Roberts) Jenne.

She was a 1962 graduate of Orleans High School and continued her education later in life by attending Goddard College, Champlain College, and eventually graduating from the University of Vermont with a master’s degree in psychology. Ms. Roberts was a mental health crisis worker at the UVM Medical Center and was later employed by Howard Mental Health (now the Howard Center) as a therapist. She was also an ombudsman at the Area Agency on Aging and advocated for the elderly. She moved to Austin, Texas, in 1996 and grew to love Texas life and the people. Her life reflected her spiritual nature that impacted many, and her love for animals, especially her cats. She was truly visual and artistic and it showed in her surroundings.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Forcier of Williston, and her partner, David Fernandez; a son, Anthony Forcier of Bowdoinham, Maine; her mother, Evelyn, of Newport; her brother, Peter Roberts and his wife, Nancy, of Orleans; her sister Barbara Roberts and her partner, Jim Webb, of Hinesburg; and her brother Philip Roberts of Boston, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her stepsister, Norma Jean Satow and her husband, Clay, of Framingham, Massachussets. She was predeceased by her father Maurice, step-father Norman Jenne, and step-brother Merrill Jenne. Her family would like to extend their gratitude to Heartland Healthcare Center, Hospice Austin, her friends through her church and especially her friend, Hope.

Deborah A. Lefebvre

Deborah A. Lefebvre, 68, of Island Pond, died on August 1, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on May 16, 1950, in Island Pond, to Calvin and Laura Weatherstone.

She attended Sacred Heart High School in Newport. She was a member of the Paradis Mountain Road Baptist Church in Island Pond where she enjoyed attending church. Her family was very important to her.

Mrs. Lefebvre was postmaster for the Town of East Haven.

She is survived by her children: Leslie Osfuryk and her husband, David, of North Derby, Jared Lefebvre and his wife, Shamitra, of Newport, Adam Lefebvre of Indiana, and Aaron Lefebvre of Derby; and by many grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother Laura Weatherstone of Island Pond; and by her sister, Pamela Newland, of Elliott, Maine.

Funeral services were held at noon on Monday, August 6, at the Paradis Mountain Road Baptist Church in Island Pond with the Reverend Arthur Estes officiating.

An interment followed in Lakeside Cemetery, Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory can be made to Norris Cotton Cancer North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences are welcome at curtis-britch.com.

Lyle J. Hedges

Lyle J. Hedges, 71, of Prospect, Ohio, died peacefully at home in Timberville, Virginia, surrounded by his family on July 21, 2018.

He was born in Marion, Ohio, on November 18, 1946, to the late Ruby and Fred J. Hedges from Prospect, Ohio. He is also preceded by his two brothers: Daniel Hedges and William Hedges.

Mr. Hedges graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin, Illinois, where he was a proud member of the Comets marching band and played the drums. He married Linda Howald on September 10, 1967, and has lived in Ohio, Vermont, Maryland, Arizona, West Virginia, and Virgina. He was thankful for the life that he had and was an active member of the Episcopal Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Linda Howald Hedges; his children: two daughters, Rebecca Warren and her husband, David Warren, of Barre, and Katherine Showalter and her husband, Chris Showalter, of Fulks Run, Virginia, and one son, Samuel Hedges and his wife, Mary-Pat of Hampstead, Maryland; his grandchildren: one grandson in Vermont, Aaron Hedges, one granddaughter in Vermont, Cindi Stanbough, and two granddaughters in Virginia, Abigail and Mikaylah Showalter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, July 31, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Jeanne R. Bigelow

Jeanne Roe Bigelow, 90, died peacefully at her home at The Gables in Rutland, on July 31, 2018.

She was born on June 29, 1928, in Mount Vernon, New York. She was the daughter of Phyllis Hartman and Arthur Gillespie Roe. She was raised in Crestwood, New York, and then moved to Rochester, Vermont.

At the age of 16, she was proud that she had her pilots license and could fly with her father in his plane. She attended and graduated from Northfield School for Girls and Endicott College. In 1940 the family moved to Newport, where she met her next door neighbor and future husband Bob, whom she married in 1948. In 1957 they moved to Rutland where they raised their daughters.

Mrs. Bigelow enjoyed skiing, golf, tennis, bridge, cribbage, traveling, music, and especially summers on Lake Memphremagog.

She is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Barrett (Jack), Nancy Canfield (Bill) of Rutland, and Pat Ritchey (Stan) of Carbondale, Colorado; her grandchildren: Sara McClallen (Greg), Ryan Canfield (Kaity), and Lyndsey Canfield (Josh); and six great-grandchildren: Bryn, Erin, Kaulah, Lex, Jared and Lena Jeanne.

She was predeceased by her husband of 69 years in September 2017.

A committal service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport on Monday, August 6.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Sunshine Fund at 1 Gables Place in Rutland, or to the VNA and Hospice of the Southwest Region at 7 Albert Cree Road in Rutland.