Obituaries August 1, 2018

Luc P. Quirion

Luc P. Quirion, 59, of Newport, died suddenly on July 23, 2018 at his home. He was born on April 5, 1959, in La Guadeloupe, Quebec, to Marcel and Monique (Prevost) Quirion.

On October 28, 1978 he married Rhonda Dutton, who survives him.

Mr. Quirion was co-founder of Kingdom Construction and co-owner of Orleans and Newport Subway stores with his wife. He enjoyed flying, scuba diving, traveling with Mrs. Quirion to their home in Florida, and their camp in Irasburg. He was a loving father and grandfather, and supported his children in all their endeavors. He also enjoyed photography, loved to tell stories and jokes, and enjoyed meeting people and making new friends. His favorite sports in the winter were spending hours snowmobiling, skiing, and ice fishing. He loved going for rides in the Corvette with the top down.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda of Newport; by his children: Jennifer Davis and her husband, Jeremy, and Michael Quirion and his wife, Moira; his grandchildren: Myra and Mitchell Davis, and Gavin and Hudson Quirion; his siblings: Louis and Leigh, Roger and his wife, Christine, Robert and his wife, Tracie, Helene Chilafoux and her husband, Rance, Julie Carrier and her husband, Peter; by his brother and sisters-in law: Andre and Gail Poutre and Donald and Susan Dutton; and by many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his little dog, Maxie.

He was predeceased by his parents, Marcel and Monique Quirion; his brother Gilles; his sister Suzzane; and by his in-laws: Robert and Joyce Dutton.

Funeral services were held on July 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a mass of Christian burial was celebrated. Interment followed in Irasburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation.

Norma Addie Locke

Norma Addie Locke, 87, of Irasburg, died on July 24, 2018.

She was born on September 29, 1930, in Westmore, to Errol and Nattie (Colburn) Hinton. She married Richard Locke on September 29, 1957, who predeceased her on March 22, 2013.

She graduated from Brighton High School and Lyndon State College with a bachelor’s degree in education. Her first teaching position was in Ticonderoga, New York, and she ended her teaching career in the ’70s in Westfield. She retired from Ethan Allen Manufacturing in the finishing department, where she worked for 21 years.

She loved her annual family gatherings and going to horse shows with her daughters. She was a member of the Orleans County Fair for many years, organizing the annual horse show.

Mrs. Locke was very motherly to her daughters’ friends, with advice and concern over the many years of their growing up and would not hesitate to express displeasure if they were not behaving themselves.

She enjoyed woodworking and oil paintings, resulting in very attractive gifts for family members. She also enjoyed gardening and reading, and she volunteered at the Leach Public Library in Irasburg and Goodrich Memorial Library in Newport.

She is survived by her children: Sandra Lincoln and her husband, John, of Jay, Valarie Kreutz and her husband, Lawrence, of Tehachapi, California, Kathy Whitehill and her husband, Bradley, of Troy, and Cindy Chaffee and her husband, Gordon, of Barton; by eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, three brothers, and two sisters.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Maple Lane Nursing Home Activities Fund, 60 Maple Lane Barton Vermont 05822, or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1083 Upper Quarry Road in Newport.

H. E. Degreenia

H. E. Degreenia, 89, of Newport, died on July 27, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Barton on November 24,1928, to Albert and Irene (Decoteau) Degreenia.

He graduated from Barton High School in the class of 1947, at which time he began his working career doing small jobs with his own backhoe and dump truck. This experience led eventually to the energy pipeline industry, primarily with Tennessee Gas, where he helped engineer and manage the installation of high-pressure pipelines throughout North America and the high Arctic.

In 1950 he married Madeleine Fournier, who predeceased him in 2014. He was also predeceased by his parents; and by a sister, Pearl Wentworth.

He is survived by his sister Erlene Degreenia of Maine, and by several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport on Friday, August 3, at 11 a.m.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Jody Paul Berard

Jody Paul Berard, 60, of Newport, died on July 20, 2018, at The Newport Health Care Center with family by his side. He had been courageously battling liver cancer for more than a year.

Jody was born in St. Johnsbury on November 8, 1957.

He lived in Peacham with his father, Paul Raymond Berard, his mother, Nila (Sargeant) Berard, and his sister, Patricia Alice Berard, until the age of three when they moved to West Danville to their home beside his aunt Martha (Sargeant) Sevigny, his uncle Bob, and his five Sevigny cousins. He enjoyed biking, fishing, playing baseball with his cousins, and occasionally eating aunt Martha’s famous onion rings. Mr. Berard’s maternal grandparents, Neal Sargeant Sr. and Emma (Stocker) Sargeant lived only one-half mile away. He enjoyed many happy hours playing there with all of his Sargeant cousins and they all enjoyed sugar-on-snow, strawberry shortcake, Gramma’s pies, and swinging from the tall maple tree. He also enjoyed family gatherings with his Berard cousins where there was always singing, guitar and harmonica playing and lots and lots of laughter. Joseph Berard and Hattie Maude (Woodward) Berard were his paternal grandparents. The Berard homestead still stands at the top of Thaddeus Stevens Road, just up the hill from the covered bridge. It was while attending Danville school that Mr. Berard became very interested and very good at basketball. Mr. Berard, Patty and their mother moved to Greensboro when she married William Thompson.

They were all welcomed into the Thompson family by Mr. Thompson’a five children: Audria, David, Billy, Ginger and Vicki. The Ethan Allen Furniture Factory was one of his places of employment, but one of his favorite jobs was bartending at The Valley House in Orleans where his patrons loved him because of the friendly, caring way he treated them. He would often greet his customers with “How ya doing buddy?” Rural Community Transportation Inc. (RCT) was another favorite job of his. He was nice to everyone.

Steven Berard is Mr. Berard’s son, and he was his pride and joy. He was the happiest when he was sharing (bragging) about his son’s accomplishments. Some of Mr. Berard’s happiest memories were when they vacationed with his sonat York Beach in Maine.

Mr. Berard is survived by his son, Steven Berard and his girlfriend, Jessica Brinkerhoff, of Sheffield. Surviving siblings are: Patricia (Berard) Wakeham and her husband, Reginald, of Williston, Audria (Thompson) Cleveland and her husband, Henry, of Craftsbury, David Thompson of Sutton, William Thompson and his wife, Mary, (Richardson) of Hardwick, Ginger (Thompson) Hall and her husband, Arnold, of East Hardwick, and Vicki (Thompson) Hudgens and her husband, Matt, of Hardwick.

He is also survived by his uncle Theodore Sargeant and aunt Joan Sargeant; aunt Marilyn (Sargeant) Graham; and many nieces and nephews. All who were blessed to have known Jody, will miss him dearly until meeting again.

There will be an informal family gathering at The Peacham Cemetery.

There will be an informal family gathering at The Peacham Cemetery.

In appreciation of the excellent care Mr. Berard received, memorial contributions marked in his name for "Employee Activity Fund" could be directed to the Newport Health Care Center, 148 Prouty Drive, Newpor Vermont 05855.