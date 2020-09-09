Obituaries 9.9.20

Lawrence James White

On Sunday, August 30, 2020, Lawrence James White, 90, died surrounded by his family in Newport.

Larry was born on December 18, 1929, at the Rocking Rock Farm in Greensboro to Alton Royal and Bertha Jane (Young) White. He graduated at age 16 from Greensboro High School and received degrees in agriculture and poultry management from the Vermont Agricultural College in Randolph and the Farmingdale New York School of Agriculture.

In his younger years, he worked at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and on the McCullough estate in Bennington. Besides raising up to 20,000 chickens at one time, Larry worked as a lineman for Citizen’s Utilities for 32 years, retiring in 1985. Then he worked as a self-employed electrician for the next ten years before retiring altogether to enjoy life with Joyce.

Larry married Kathleen Tate on September 30, 1950. They raised four children.

He married Joyce (Tate) Gohlich on December 15, 1979, and was a devoted stepfather and grampa (he was also known as “Bugga”).

Larry was a hardworking man who liked to keep busy and a man who chose his words carefully. He grew up on the farm and biked eight miles to school, “uphill both ways.” He climbed utility poles in all kinds of weather to keep the lights on in the Northeast Kingdom, and was always available to help with a neighbor’s need, or community event.

Larry rebuilt and maintained a ball field on his land so he and others would have a place to play baseball and softball. He always had time to take his family on Sunday drives and epic snowmobile rides, play catch, teach his kids to fish, hunt, raise animals, swing an axe, and run a chainsaw. He also usually beat his kids in H-O-R-S-E with either his patented under the leg shot, or his between the legs “wilty” free throw. He drove his family across the country twice to California and was very proud of the fact that he had visited all 50 states.

Larry was one of the founders of the Glover Fire Department and he served there for over 40 years. He also served ten years on the school boards of the Glover Community School and Lake Region Union High School. He also served as a selectman and cemetery commissioner for the town of Glover. He was a caring father and a devoted citizen as well as an expert candlepin bowler and cribbage player.

Larry was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Joyce; his sisters: Dorothy Ling, Clara Wells, Leona White, and Josephine White; his brother Irwin White; his stepsons: Robert Gohlich, Ronald Gohlich, and Dean Gohlich: and his grandsons Andrew Easterbrooks and Richard Poginy.

He is survived by his kids: Lawrie Kay Easterbrooks and her husband, Robert, Edward A. White and his wife, Maggie, Vickie Lynne Poginy and her husband, Denis, and Brent Royal White and his wife, Beverly; his stepson Rick Gohlich and his, wife, Sandy; his 15 grandchildren; his 16 great-grandchildren; his one great-great-granddaughter; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” As Larry would say, “Very good.”

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home on 12 Elm Street in Barton with the Reverend Bruce Comiskey officiating. Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery in Glover. Please follow CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joan L. McDonald

Loving mom, grandmother, and great-mama, Joan L. McDonald, 81, of Derby, died peacefully at Maple Lane Nursing Home on the early morning of Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Joan was born on Sunday, July 16, 1939, in Barre to the late Weltha Magoon and Forest Ormsbee.

Joan spent her childhood years in Barre, and waitressed in her younger days. She met her first love, Leland Kennison, and they married on October 17, 1957. He predeceased her in November of 1971.

Joan worked at Slalom and Bogner of America in Newport for years sewing and mending clothes. She knitted hats and mittens that she donated to local elementary schools and the Ronald McDonald Foundation for children. She also made teddy bear outfits for the sheriff’s department.

Joan met her second love, Kenneth McDonald, and they married on May 28, 1982. He predeceased her in October of 2017.

She is survived by her children: Dana Kennison of Derby, Kim Dupuis and her husband, Raymond, of Irasburg, and Tracy Costa and her husband, Dave, of Island Pond; her grandchildren: Tina Royer and her husband, Derek, of Newport Center, Michelle Aiken and her husband, James, of Derby, Amanda Hastings of Derby, David Hicks of Michigan, Shaun Hastings of Derby, Eric Dupuis and his wife, Sarah, of Irasburg, Dominic Costa of Newport, and Joshua Kuhaneck of Island Pond; her great-grandchildren: Kristopher Aiken, Jayden Aiken, Henry Bean, Landen Dupuis, Noah Dupuis, Harper Dupuis, Avery Royer, Kensi Royer, Bentley Cartee, and Adalynn Jones; her brothers Kenneth and his wife, Rose Ormsbee, of Paris, Texas, and Francis and his wife, Millie, of Newport; her sister Janice and her husband, Earl Heath, of Montgomery, Alabama; her many nieces and nephews; and her very special brother-in-law Gary Carter of Plainfield, who would always take the ladies out for special Sunday lunch.

She was predeceased by her sister-in-law Opal Judd; her special niece Marilyn Nadeau; her parents, Weltha Magoon and Forest Ormsbee; her brothers: Elroy Davio, Robert Davio, and Elwood Davio; and her sister Alma Blay.

She enjoyed her knitting, crocheting, and spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport, with services held by Chaplin Michel “Mickey” Richards. Please follow CDC guidelines, and please wear a mask.

Donations in memorial can be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 37 Elmwood Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Stephen Raymond Falconer

Stephen Raymond Falconer, 68, of Newport died on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in St. Johnsbury.

He was born on March 22, 1952, in Newport to the late Raymond and Emily (Wormsley) Falconer.

On August 27, 2010, he married Sandra Stevens, who survives him.

In 1970 he graduated from Sunnyside High School in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada. After high school he enlisted in the United States Army serving as a medic in the Vietnam War, from 1970 to 1973. Upon his discharge, he became a truck driver for many different companies. He was very outgoing, loved talking, and being with people.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Wheeler, of Newport; his sons Christopher Falconer from British Columbia, Canada, and Stephen Falconer of Burlington; his daughters Dorothy Wheeler of Claremont, New Hampshire, and Donna Chizmar of Derby Line; his sisters: Lisa Durocher and her husband, Paul, of Stanstead, Mona Jarvis and her husband, Gordan, and Barbara Falconer, both of British Columbia; his brother Gary Falconer of Lake Worth, Florida; his sister-in-law Fleurette Falconer of Brownington; his brothers-in-law Garry Rolleston and Hollis Crawford of Stanstead; and his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters Gwen Rolleston and Margaret Crawford; his brothers Geoffrey and Rick Falconer; and his brothers-in-law Gordy Smith and Gordon Jarvis.

Funeral services were held on September 3 with the Reverend David Lisner officiating at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Dwane Austin

Dwane Austin, 83, died at the McClure Miller Respite House on Thursday, August 27, 2020, following a long battle with COPD.

He was born on March 21, 1937, in Orleans, the son of Gordon and Ida (Lathe) Austin.

After graduating from Orleans High School in 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for 20 years.

In 1962 he married Shirley Hoyt, also of Orleans, and they have one son named Mark.

He thoroughly enjoyed the military life and his 20 years of service took him, and his family, to many areas of the country and world — Quonset, Rhode Island; Rota, Spain; Norfolk, Virginia; and Pensacola, Florida, where he worked with the Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstrations team.

Proud of his Vermont heritage, upon his retirement in 1975, there was no question that he would retire to Vermont and he and his family moved to Jericho, where they still reside. For the next 23 years he served as a custodian at Browns River Middle School, retiring from there in 1998.

“Yard work” was his relaxation and he could be found on any nice day, mowing and trimming his lawn and engaging in conversation with anyone who happened by.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his son Mark and his wife, Jackie, of Hinesburg; and his several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters: Avi, Evelyn, and Wanita; and his brother Dale.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Donations in his memory may be made to Essex Rescue, 1 Educational Drive, Essex Junction, Vermont 05452, or the University of Vermont Home, Health, and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Death notice

Renald J. Messier

Renald J. Messier, 91, of Newport died on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 11, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass will be celebrated. Interment will follow at St. Mary Star of the Sea’s cemetery. Please follow CDC guidelines and please wear a mask.