Obituaries 9.8.21

Jon C. Woods

It is with heavy hearts that the Woods family shares news of the peaceful death of Jon C. Woods of Essex, on August 28, 2021, at the age of 66.

Jon fought a courageous battle with cancer. He was a pioneer in a clinical trial at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He bravely volunteered to be the first patient in a groundbreaking effort to help cure head and neck cancer, and he remained hopeful that his participation would one day help cure others.

Jon was born on June 13, 1955 in Newport, to Dale Woods and Beverly Peck (née Wright). Growing up in the Northeast Kingdom instilled in him a love for the outdoors, the beauty of nature, and the great state of Vermont.

He was a man of many interests and skills, including fishing, hunting, skating, swimming, kayaking, card games, and playing guitar.

With his father as his coach, he spent countless happy hours on the baseball field as the star catcher for his youth baseball team. He was thrilled to see his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox, win championships in recent times.

Jon was also an avid bowler, where he met many wonderful friends and bowled a career-high 299 game.

His most beloved sport, however, was golf. He played at many of the beautiful golf courses in the places where he lived and loved to visit: Newport, Essex Center, and Citrus Springs, Florida. He introduced his wife and son to the game and took great pride in sharing it with them. He was delighted that they were there to witness each time he made a hole-in-one.

He valued time spent with his friends and especially enjoyed their many fun poker nights and games of cribbage.

One of Jon’s greatest joys in life was music. He loved playing his guitars and going to concerts. He always had a blast jamming with his friends and family, and was elated to share this passion with his son, who loved to play the drums along with him.

His proudest accomplishment, undoubtedly, was his son Dan.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 35 years, Jennifer; his beloved son, Dan, and his wife, Danielle; his brothers: Peter and Dale Woods; his parents-in-law, Jim and Kathy Goodrich; his brother-in-law Andy Goodrich and his wife, Kathi; and many more cherished cousins and nephews. He is also survived by his little pup Zoey who gave him so much comfort and companionship.

Jon will always be remembered as a hard-working, generous man who was tirelessly dedicated and devoted to his family and friends. He worked for over two decades with the U.S. Postal Service and was blessed to work alongside many people who would become dear friends.

Jon wanted to extend his warmest appreciation to all those who cared for him. He and his family are forever grateful for all the incredible nurses, doctors, and staff at the UVM Medical Center and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their unwavering care, support, and love. They truly are a shining light in dark times.

Should you wish, donations can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Jon’s name. Jon would have loved knowing that his friends and family helped to make a difference in the world by contributing to the fight against head and neck cancer.

Lisa D. Willson

Lisa D. Willson, 62, of West Charleston, died on Friday August 13, 2021, at North Country Hospital in Newport.

She was born on April 20, 1959, daughter of the late James and Jean Dasconio.

Lisa was a very dedicated LNA who enjoyed helping the residents of the nursing homes she had worked for. For a few years she had worked for Michaud Manor, Newport Health Care, and had provided her excellent services to the residents of Derby Green Nursing Home for over 20 years.

Besides being the best wife, excellent LNA, and hardworking woman, she enjoyed fishing.

She married Ronald Willson on August 9, 1998, and they had just celebrated their twenty-third anniversary together. In addition to her husband, she leaves her two children: Nichole and Adams Brooks of North Carolina; four grandchildren; and her siblings.

Lisa will be missed by all those who truly knew and loved her. Per her wishes there will be no visiting hours or services held. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Pauline Lina Routhier

Pauline Lina (Roberge) Routhier, 68, of Newport, died on August 3, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 20, 1953, in Granby, Quebec, Canada, to Raoul and Rejeanne (Gagnon) Roberge. On April 12, 1975 she married Roger Routhier, who survives her.

Pauline was a self-employed seamstress and employed by Newport City School where she baked in the kitchen for many years. Her hobbies included making ceramics, sewing, baking cookies, taking care of children, gardening, and spending time with friends and family. She worked for the Newport Recreation Department for 13 years.

She is survived by her husband Roger Routhier of Newport; by her three children: Sooner Routhier and her husband, Chris Glatfelter, of Nashville, Tennessee, Adam Routhier and his wife, Maryanne, of St. Albans, and Nathan Routhier and his fiancé, Amanda Lessard, of North Hampton, New Hampshire; by two grandchildren: Lily and Samuel Routhier of St. Albans, by her siblings: Bertrand Roberge and his wife, Gisele, Lise Hickey and her husband, Jim, Claudette Starr and her husband, John, Jacques Roberge and his wife, Sue, Omer Roberge and his wife, Rhonda, Gaetan Roberge and his wife, Lori, Guy Roberge and his wife, Faye, and Gaetane Patenaude and her husband, Marcel; her sister-in-law Trudy Roberge; and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother Claude Roberge and by her sister Claudette Jacqueline Roberge.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 275, Winooski, Vermont 05404 or at https://act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Raymond C. Patenaude

Raymond C. Patenaude, 95, of Newport, died on September 2, 2021, in Newport.

He was born on January 6, 1926 in Holland, Vermont, to Rufus and Dorilda (Lussier) Patenaude. He married Jeanne D’Arc Fauteux who predeceased him on March 25, 1969. He then married Lorraine Carbonneau who predeceased him on June 6, 2008.

Mr. Patenaude was a self-taught licensed plumber, electrician, and carpenter. He loved doing puzzles. He built many houses in the Newport area and trained several apprentices.

He is survived by his children: Angele Patenaude and her husband, Robert Stalilonis, of Biddeford, Maine, Madeleine “Lyn” Brids and her husband, Jeffrey, of West Roxbury, Massachusetts, Bernard Patenaude and his wife, Suzanne, of Fairfield, and Guy Patenaude and his wife, Cynthia, of West Lebanon, New Hampshire; by his step-daughter Judy O’Connor of Newport; by his grandchildren: Christopher, Daniel, and Gregory Stalilonis, Jamie Brids-Wood, Roger Patenaude, Amanda Forbes, Grant, Gabriel, and Goel Patenaude, and April O’Brien-Roberts; 16 great-grandchildren; and by his siblings: Jeaninne Lague of Concord, New Hampshire, Anita LaFleur of Newport, Rose Gravel of Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, and Rita Gobeil of Derby; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his son Roger, and by five brothers: Joseph, Omer, Leo, Larry, Peter, and by two sisters: Marielle Morin, and Cecile Wheeler.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mater Dei Parish for the St. Mary’s roof project fund, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Cheryl Lee Lafaso

Cheryl Lee Lafaso, 68, of Craftsbury, died peacefully on September 6, 2021, in Glover.

She was born on March 23, 1953, in Wolcott, to Oliver and Lillian Duprey.

Cheryl is survived by her children: Patrick Lafaso of Albany, and Colleen Longe and her husband, Leo, of Pittsfield, Maine; and by her grandson J.D. of Maine. She is also survived by her brothers: Walter of Maine, Roger of Vermont, and John of Maine, and by many nieces, nephews, and several friends.

She was a member of the Church of God, and Adult Day Services. She loved playing bingo, doing crafts, and gardening.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Lillian, and the love of her life Wendell Rivers Jr. in 2012.

A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis and Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common with the Reverend Curtis Miller officiating. Friends may call from 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, at the funeral home until the hour of the serve.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Lois Cardwell

Lois Cardwell of Newport, died on September 5, 2021, at the age of 103.

She was born on November 6, 1917, to Will and Olive (French) Gardner in East Charleston.

She graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1935 and then moved to the north shore area of Boston where she worked at the First National Bank in Malden, Massachusetts, for many years. On June 19, 1971, she married Brooks Cardwell, who predeceased her.

While retired, she spent her winters in Florida and her summers in Newport. She enjoyed playing cards with her close friends.

She is survived by a brother, Raymond Gardner, of Reading, Massachusetts; and a sister, Beulah Griffes, of Newport. She is also survived by two stepchildren: Brooks Cardwell and Pamela Weeks.

Lois did not have any children, but she was like a mother to many nieces and nephews who also survive her.

She is now walking with her savior Jesus in heaven because of her walk with God, in faith on Earth.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 10, at Pinegrove Cemetery in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois’s memory may be made to East Charleston Church of the Nazarene or the United Christian Academy, care of Beulah Griffes, 426 Farrant Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.