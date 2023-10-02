Obituaries 9.27.2023

Rolf Koob

Rolf Koob died at his home in Lowell on September 19, 2023. Rolf was born in Kassel, Germany, on October 27, 1947, the son of Rudolf Koob and Ursula Enzeroth Koob.

After completing his education and trade school as a cabinet maker he immigrated to the United States in 1965. In 1967, he joined the Memphis, Tennessee, fire department. He obtained his U.S. citizenship in 1970. Rolf had a total of 55 years in the fire service around the country, ending this year as a volunteer on the Lowell fire department.

During his retirement years Rolf worked in the bakery at Price Chopper in Morrisville and in the Walmart deli. He was a F.O.L.K. volunteer in Lowell.

Rolf was predeceased by his parents, Rudolf Koob and Ursula Enzeroth Koob; by his brother Hansi Koob, sister Erika Koob Sutton, brother-in-law Michael Sutton, and half-brother Richard Rabe.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol; by his daughter Cristina Freeman and her husband, Eric, of Texas; by his son Jon and his wife, Tara, of Tennessee; as well as by five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, with another expected any day. He was very proud to be a great-grandpa.

He is also survived by his brother Karl and his wife, Beverly, of Louisiana; by his sisters: Margaret Rains and her husband, Kyte, of Tennessee, and Angelika, Annemarie, and Martina in Germany; by three half-sisters: Ute and her husband, Rodney, of Florida, and Petra and Andrea in Germany; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.

Rolf also had three stepchildren: Daniel Greer, Lori Greer, and Clayton Greer, as well as three step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rolf’s name may be made to the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Lowell, Vermont 05847, or to the Orleans Essex VNA, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Vivian Constance Desrochers

Vivian Constance “Connie” Desrochers of Newport Center died peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her family on September 17, 2023. Connie was born in Newport on March 7, 1933, to the late George and Georgiana (Brien) Morin. On August 23, 1958, Connie married Claude Desrochers.

Claude and Connie were familiar faces on the Lake Road. Their home was always open to everyone and anyone who stopped by, day or night. And visitors seldom left their home without something to eat that Connie prepared and of course brought to visitors at the table while they sat and chatted. Her most popular meal that many in the area had the privilege of enjoying was her breakfast, and she always knew everyone’s favorite.

Connie’s whole purpose and her greatest joy was her family — her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Memere/Old Memere. The moments that brought her most joy were holiday gatherings surrounded by her family. Connie’s greatest accomplishment, according to her, was that her grandchildren never saw a day care. The only day care they went to was Memere’s house. She even played a significant role in raising numerous grand dogs.

In her younger years she enjoyed going to Florida for a week to see her sister and brother-in-law, playing bingo, and going to Vegas.

She is survived by her children: Denise Daigle and her husband, Jim, Dennis Desrochers and his partner, Mary Blake, and DeAnn Meunier; by her grandchildren: James Desrochers and Sam, Nicholas Daigle and Kealey, Benjamin Meunier and Jessica, David Desrochers and Amber, Katelyn Meunier and Justin; by her great-grandchildren: Brody Daigle, Nora and Robert Meunier, Emmett, Oliver, and Aiden Desrochers, Waylon and Lacey Shattuck, and Penelope Longe.

She is also survived by her her sister Lillian Wheeler, brothers-in-law Richard and Real Desrochers, and her sister-in-law Rita LeBlanc.

She was predeceased by her husband, Claude; by her son-in-law Robert Meunier; by her siblings: Jay Bennett, Homer and Ernest Morin, sister-in-law Claudette Chaput, and brother-in-law Roland Desrochers; and by her mother- and father-in-law Oscar and Yvonne Desrochers.

Connie was one of the most unselfish, kind, caring, forgiving women on this planet and she will be remembered and missed for years to come.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, September 27, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rotary Club of Newport for the Warm the Children program, P.O. Box 166, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Robert Bergeron

Robert “Bob” Bergeron, 87, of Newport, died on September 16, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, New Hampshire. His children and his childhood friend Worthy Reynolds and his wife, Jackie, were by his side. He was born on August 31, 1936, in Barton, to the late Leo and Rachel (Pudvah) Bergeron. On January 25, 1969, he married Marilyn Ross (his sweet pea), who predeceased him.

Bob was a graduate of Sacred Heart, voted best-looking in his class of 1954. He worked on his family farm for many years. There were many farm life stories, the family proudly, compassionately caring for the cows. Additionally, Bob was the cattle dealer, trucking the cows to market. Bob loved his parents, Leo and Rachel, immensely, long after they were gone. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and fishing with friends. He was well loved by many in the community, and many referred to him as the mayor of Newport and enjoyed visiting with his adopted family at West Side Deli in Newport. Bob was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church.

Bob had a heart of gold. He shared his childlike wonder and contagious humor with everyone. His spontaneity lit up any room. He was friendly to all. Bob was sincerely nonjudgmental, approaching everyone, whether strangers or friends, with the same lighthearted dignity and respect. He just met people where they were at.

He is survived by his brother James (Melevav) Bergeron and his wife, Mary (Niflaah); by his daughters: Jennifer Bergeron-Bowers and Caroline Bergeron and her partner, Caleb Marriott; and by his grandchildren: Emma Bowers, Noah Bowers, Esmé Marriott, and Eli Marriott.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother Richard Bergeron.

Funeral services were held on September 22, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport, where a Mass of Christian burial was celebrated, with Father Leo Bilodeau officiating.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Joshua House, Inc., P.O. Box 291, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Barbara A. Bartley

Barbara A. Bartley, 86, of Derby, died peacefully September 23, 2023, at her son Jim’s home surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1936, to Anna (Kelly) and Sylvester McCann in Manchester, Connecticut. Barbara graduated from Manchester High School in 1954, and from Bay Path College in 1958, earning her bachelor of arts in executive business. Barbara was married to Winston Bartley Sr. on September 7, 1957.

Leaving Connecticut after being married they headed to Cleveland, Ohio, where Winston worked as a salesman and Barbara being a stay-at-home mother after her firstborn, Brian, in 1959. Winston and Barbara went on to have three more children, Winston Jr., Elizabeth, and Jamie. Winston and Barbara did not like to be separated since they had four children that she had to manage on her own.

Since Barb had a degree as a business executive and Winston having a master’s degree in economics, they looked into owning their own business where they could work together. Along came a McDonald’s in Derby that they offered Winston to build, they packed up the kids and off to Vermont they moved. Barbara went through a culture shock when all she saw was vast cornfields, instead of malls and store-lined streets. Barbara did the bookkeeping while Winston ran the restaurants, and after purchasing five more McDonald’s, Barb took a step back and hired a bookkeeper to help her keep up.

Barbara took great pride in all her flower beds, working endlessly to make them beautiful and perfect.

Barbara loved to cook and was excellent at it. The grandchildren always had decorated cookies for every holiday to bring to their fellow classmates. She worked endlessly at St. Edward’s kitchen, cooking for funerals, bazaars, any other functions held at the hall. Barbara had the best time delivering dinner to all the priests at St. Mary’s parish, they would be waiting at the door for they were so excited to see what the menu was.

Barbara loved to do crafts and they were all beautiful with lots of thought being put into them. The church bazaar would end, and she started working right away for the next one. In between working on her crafts, she made quilts for each one of her children and grandchildren, putting in lots of love.

Barbara was a very devoted Catholic becoming a Eucharist Minister, no matter what the weather was, she always made sure to bring communion to the sick and the shut-ins. Barbara was lovingly called Saint Barbara, because she went to church seven days a week, and was willing to help with anything the church needed.

Summertime, besides working in her flower gardens, she could be found at antique auctions all over the state of Vermont. The antiques she collected furnished all four kids’ homes. Barbara made many friends at these auctions and had so much fun. Usually, she would be the last one bidding and got her deals.

Barbara did so much for the city of Newport, from working at the chamber of commerce, to making a winter wonderland out if the ice-skating shack at Gardner Park. There were endless hours turning the shack into Santa’s house. The children were welcomed with hot chocolate and a gift. Barbara played Mrs. Claus and Vern Barry played Santa, and they both loved it and had lots of laughs.

Christmas was a special time for her, from cooking huge meals, lots of baking and spending endless hours shopping for a special gift for her children and grandchildren with lots of love and thought going into each gift.

Barbara was loved by so many with her smile, laugh, and a brilliant sense of humor. She so loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After talking to her people walked away smiling or laughing; she had a way to spread some cheer. Barbara was a kind soul, but sometimes she had to watch that Irish Catholic temper when she didn’t agree.

Barbara is survived by her children: Brian of Derby, Winston Jr. and his wife, Tammy, Elizabeth of Derby, and James and his wife, Denise, of Derby; by her grandchildren: Travis, Logan, Drew, Austin, Meagan, Alyssa, Matthew, Brooke, Bailey, Alexis and Spencer; and by her great-grandchildren: Madison, Colton, Denver, Carver, Paislee, Paul, and Henry.

Barbara is also survived by her sister Allison Averill of California and by several nieces and nephews, too many to count.

Barbara was predeceased by her loving husband, Winston Sr.; by her parents, Anna and Sylvester McCann; and by her grandson Ronald Kennedy.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Malk for the care and compassion shown to Barbara, and to her son James and his wife, Denise, for letting the family care for her in their home, a place where they would congregate in large numbers.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on September 27, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 28, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, with Father Rijo Johnson celebrating a Mass of Christian burial.

Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery in Derby Line.

Memorial contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.