Obituaries 9.2.2020

Karla M. Tortorino

Karla M. Tortorino, 45, died after a long and courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

She was born on May 7, 1974, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

She leaves behind her mother, Joan Emmons, of Biddeford, Maine; her son Tony Stuart and his wife, Brianna; her grandsons Tanner and Nathan of Newport Center; her son Ricky Tortorino and his partner, Carmen; her grandson Axel of Holland; her daughter Sammy Hill and her partner, Cameron; her granddaughter Ember of Newport; her brother Anthony Tortorino; her niece Julia of Goffstown, New Hampshire; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her father.

Karla had a zest for life, living in the moment and, despite her constant pain, could always put a smile on her face. Barb Stuart had the honor and privilege of spending much time with her during her final few months of life. She deeply loved her children and grandchildren and loved to go for long rides and stop at snack bars along the way. They had many deep conversations and reminisced about all her life’s adventures. She always referred to Karla as her almost daughter-in-law. They fulfilled one of her final wishes and ventured off for a long weekend in Maine so she could see her mother and friends and the ocean. She truly loved the ocean.

A graveside service will be held for the family on Friday, September 11, at the Albany Village Cemetery with the Reverend Mickey Richards officiating.

She will truly be missed, and bring a smile with the many fond memories people have.

On behalf of the family, Barb Stuart.

Mary C. Smith

Mary C. Smith, 89, of Westmore died peacefully Monday, August 24, 2020, at her beloved Willoughby Lake home. A longtime summer resident before retiring to Vermont in the early nineties, Mary was known for her indomitable spirit and great love for Willoughby Lake.

Born in Mount Kisco, New York, on November 30, 1930, to Michael J. and Beatrice (Mitchell) Cawley, Mary spent her summers at Willoughby from an early age and often regaled family and friends with stories of the days when traveling on the old lake road was a distinctly frightening experience, where you’d pray not to meet another car for fear of ending up in the deep water below.

A graduate of Packard Junior College in New York City, Mary was proud of her fine-honed secretarial and administrative skills, first serving, before starting a family, as an executive secretary in Manhattan and afterward, once her children were grown, as secretary to the vice principal of the Robert E. Bell School in Chappaqua, New York, for over 20 years. Post retirement, Mary was Westmore’s assistant town clerk.

Over the years, Mary was a Red Cross Grey Lady at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, a member and past president of the former Book and Thimble Club at the Jones Memorial Library in Orleans, a longtime member of the Orleans Country Club, (where Mary had a hole-in-one on the third hole in 1999) and an active member of the Trinity Parish.

Mary was predeceased in 1979 by her husband of 25 years, Gerard John Smith.

She is survived by her daughters Deb Smith of Westmore and Missy Smith of Cambria, California; Missy’s son Gailen M. Sprague of Georgetown, Colorado, and his wife, Ally (Walcott) Sprague, and their son Landon Sprague; and her son Gerard James Smith of Boxford, Massachusetts, and his wife, Trish (Graham) Smith, and their daughters Skyler and Keegan Smith.

A celebration of Mary’s life is planned for 2021. Due to COVID-19 constraints and restrictions, a private family service and burial was held on Friday, August 28.

For those wishing to make a donation in Mary’s honor, please consider The Westmore Association, P.O. Box 143, Orleans, Vermont 05860; www.westmoreassociation.org

Ronald “ Jack” J. Rhye

Ronald “ Jack” J. Rhye, 83, formerly of East Charleston died on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in St. Johnsbury.

He was born on August 17, 1937, in North Carolina.

Ronald worked at Ethan Allen for many years. He also most recently worked as a janitor at North Country Union High School.

He is survived by his sister Betty Lighthall of North Carolina; Crystal and Keith Langmaid of East Charleston; Nikki Provencher of Jay; Nicholas “Pete” Rhye; a very special friend, Sherry Walker, of Newport; and many others.

He was predeceased by his first wife; his second wife, Betty; his son Travis; and by his brother-in-law Joe of Essex.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Sunday, September 6, at 2 p.m. at 579 Hudson Road in East Charleston. All are welcome.

Memorial contributions in Ronald’s name may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Mulunesh “Mulu” Lulit Kidane

Mulunesh Lulit Kidane, 26, died unexpectedly at her home in Lowell on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Mulu was born January 23, 1994, in Berlin. She lived in Manchester where she attended the Southshire Day School. She spent two years living in Tucson, Arizona, where she attended the Sam Hughes School. She completed her high school education homeschooling while attending North Star — Self Directed Learning for Teens in Hadley, Massachusetts.

Although not a professional performer like her father, Mulu inherited his talent for entertaining with a fantastic sense of humor. The family all loved it when she danced. She had an amazing ear and could listen to a song once and sing back the lyrics. She loved poetry and narrative. While at the Southshire school in first grade she recited word for word scenes from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the school’s dramatic production that year. She had a gift for writing and wordplay.

Mulu was a foodie through and through. She never worked in a professional kitchen, but she did, however, study with the greatest chefs on YouTube, and all the family ate well as a result. When she started watching Brad Leone’s “It’s Alive,” she delved into the world of fermented food, with stoneware crocks full of kimchi, and her refrigerator was full of her experiments; much to her husband’s consternation (kimchi stinks!). She fantasized about growing turmeric and ginger to add to her ferments. Just the other week she was delighted because she had a new source of black garlic.

As a bi-racial child growing up in Vermont, Mulu had a first-hand experience with racial prejudice. Those life experiences, among others, showed her the importance of compassion and fairness and created in her a deep sense of social justice. She believed that everyone has the basic human right to shelter, food, clean water, and health care. Her focus was on food, ministering to people who are currently in need.

For eight years, she volunteered for the Christ Church Full Ladle Community Lunch. She spent Tuesday afternoons in the kitchen cooking lasagna, or three cheese macaroni, or chicken potpie; the list goes on. On Wednesdays she worked with the full ladle crew to get the meal ready; spicing up soups, arranging deserts, and helping with the setup. What she loved even more than the cooking was interacting with everyone who came to the luncheon. She knew everyone’s name, their story, and took the time to speak with them. She offered laughter, hope, and love.

Mulu’s love and compassion extended beyond the two-legged in her community to the four-legged as well. Her beloved dog, Pickle Pie, predeceased her. Munchkin, her big red Pitbull, was her rock. He always viewed himself as a puppy and a lapdog and despite his significant size would manage to sit on her lap.

Last year she branched out to raising pigs that she spoiled mercilessly, scratching their backs until they fell over with joy. She didn’t just spoil her own pets, she was auntie Mulu to all the pets of her friends and family, bringing them presents, gushing over their photos, taking them on walks, and so much more. She also rescued injured animals. There were many shoebox emergency rooms.

Mulu’s life was transformed when she met and married Ken. They started to travel together. They had dreams of eventually going to Hawaii. Last winter, they traveled to Fort Myers, Florida, and to Las Vegas to visit with Mulu’s sister and brother-in-law. Here in Vermont, they enjoyed taking the boat out and going fishing together, raising their pigs, and spending time with their family. Mulu loved Ken dearly and would beam and refer to him as “my husband” with pride.

Mulu and Ken bought the Lowell General Store at the beginning of August. She was happy to be living in a small town where she felt so welcomed and looked forward to doing what she did so well: feeding her new community. She had visions of a greenhouse, hoop houses, berry bushes, and raised beds in their sunny backyard where she would grow food that she could use in her culinary creations to provide take-out meals for the store.

Mulu is survived by her husband, Ken Charbonneau, of Lowell; her step-daughter Katie Ballard and her husband, Dwayne, and their three children Zoey, Peyton, and Noah; her mother, Elizabeth Parker, of Montpelier; her father, Kiflu Kidane, and his wife, Molly; her brothers Kasu and Berhan of New London, New Hampshire; her brother Jeff Parker and his partner, Lila Brooke, of Northfield; her sister Laura Baker and her husband, Peter, of Montpelier; her sister Becca Lang and her husband, Rob, and their daughter Nadine of Ridgway, Colorado; her uncle Malcolm Parker and his wife, Jaqui, of Lunenburg, Massachusetts; and her beloved dog, Munchkin.

Mulu’s funeral was Saturday, August 29, at the Memorial Garden at Christ Church. The service was also streamed via a Facebook event page named Celebrating Mulu’s Life.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Mulu, please consider creating the habit of using your time, talent, and treasure to connect with your community to help create food security for all. Please consider donating to the Full Ladle Community Lunch, Christ Church, P.O. Box 394, Montpelier, Vermont 05601, or to the National Eating Disorder Association, www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.

Evelyn M. (Poutre) Guillette

Evelyn M. (Poutre) Guillette, 67, of Coventry died at her home on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Evelyn was born in Barton to Maurice and Lucille (Girouard) Poutre. She grew up with her six brothers on the family farm in Irasburg. She loved her family dearly and emulated her mother Lucille’s, fortitude and can-do attitude.

On October 30, 1971, she married Gary Guillette, who survives her.

She lived her life with an abundance of spirit, joy, and love. Her smile was contagious and she laughed easily and often. She was kind and generous to everyone. Her incredible work ethic and desire to be of service to others was seen each and every day at Guillette’s Service Station, where she wore many hats: Co-owner, greeter, gas attendant, bookkeeper, and car detailer.

She genuinely enjoyed taking care of her customers — her friends and community. She had special friends at Community National Bank Newport, North Country Hospital, Hoagies Newport, Martha’s Diner, The Junction, and Wayne’s. She loved them all and would want everyone to keep smiling.

At 14 years old, Evelyn started singing and playing guitar partly motivated by the need to make money to attend Sacred Heart High School, and partly because she was a natural born entertainer eager to be in front of a crowd. This was the start of decades of playing in a country and western band with her brother Donald, her husband, Gary, and Bob Rushlow — all while working full time, and raising three kids. These were some of the busiest, yet best years of her life. Many recall her talent and fondness for singing “Harper Valley PTA.”

Evelyn was playful, creative, and a master storyteller. Her favorite people in any room were always the youngest. She would often be rocking a baby, playing games, or spinning tall tales that captivated audience. Her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren: Garrett, Ava, and Olivia Guillette. She came to be known by different generations of family and friends as “Taunte.” She shared her love unconditionally and received a multitude of love back in return.

Her family will miss her every moment of every day. Her family marveled at her strength and spirit during her seven-year battle with cancer, and in the end are thankful she is at peace. She left them as she had lived her life, with a smile. The family knows she has found her joy with God, her mother and father, her brothers: Henry, Donald, and Phil, and the donkey she always wanted.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Guillette; her mother-in-law Julia Guillette; her son Maurice Guillette and his wife, Lisa; her daughter Anne-Marie Gray and her husband, Jason; her daughter Christina Guillette and her spouse, Kendall Dewey; her sister-in-law Nancy Baker and her spouse, Dave Campbell; her brother Fred Poutre and his wife, Patty; her sister-in-law Paulette Poutre; her brother Denis Poutre and his wife, Carol; her brother Andre Poutre and his wife, Gail; her brother-in-law Peter Guillette and his wife, Jacqui; her sister-in-law Ann Gosselin and her husband, Rick; her many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families; and her dear friend Mary Francis Trow.

A special thank-you to Dawn Marie Poutre who brought so much laughter and love into her life. She also leaves behind many loved friends and loyal customers.

Evelyn was predeceased by her father, Maurice Poutre; her mother, Lucille Poutre; her father-in-law Andre Guillette; her brother Henry Poutre; her brother Phil Poutre and his wife, Sandy; and her brother Donald Poutre.

A special thanks to her healthcare team at North Country Hospital: Dr. DiSanto and team; Dr. Sisson; Dr. Meredith; Dr. Veronica Jedlovszky and team; the Littleton Regional Oncology: Drs. Kubica and Devitskiy; and RNs Carrie, Patti, and Katrina; the 2013 Chris Grenier Scavenger Hunt and The Halo Foundation; Orleans/Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice — especially Carolyn, Jene, Melanie, and Shari for their in-home care; and Sharon, Lyne, and Bev for their after-hours support; and to Father Curtis Miller of St. John’s Parish in Irasburg.

Per Evelyn’s request there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Halo Foundation. Family also invites other to share their memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Pauline Cecile (Elliott) Guay

Pauline Cecile (Elliott) Guay, 97, of Island Pond peacefully passed into the arms of the Lord, when she died Friday, August 28, 2020.

She was the youngest of nine children. Born prematurely at home on April 14, 1923, in the Island Pond “beehive,” her chances of survival were very slim. Thanks to the quick thinking of her father, she was wrapped in flannel, given a little brandy, put in a turkey roaster, and slid behind the warm wood stove. She survived. They named her Pauline Cecile. Cecile being the patron saint of music, stayed with her for her entire life.

Her aunt lived in the apartment next door and she had a radio. The young Pauline would visit on Saturday nights to hear “The Hit Parade” of Big Band songs. On these nights, she wrote down as many of the lyrics to the great songs as she could, learning them and practicing them on her own. All of her life, Pauline could recall any of the lyrics to most of the songs from the Big Band era and was often asked to perform them whenever there was a dance, talent show, or a get together among friends.

She began singing in church choirs starting at the age of ten. The nuns at St. Mary’s Academy noticed the talent of this ten-year-old and trained her as a soloist. From then on, but especially starting in the 1950s, her beautiful soprano voice, accompanied by the brilliant talent of organist Theresa Goulet, brought comfort at funerals, joy at weddings, and celebrations at holidays to the parishioners of St. James. Her signature song was Gounod’s “Ave Maria,” but she would occasionally settle for Schubert. For at least half a century, Christmas at St. James’s Church, included her beautiful “O Holy Night.” She last performed it at age 96.

Dancing also brought her great joy. Throughout her life, she cut the rug at dances wherever she lived. Dancing brought her together with the wonderful, charming Gerry Guay who would become her husband of thirty years. Their children grew up in a household full of love, laughter, music, and dance. From Mozart to Motown, from Bach to Bebop, from Franz Schubert to Frank Sinatra, music was always a presence in her home.

Although her life was full of blessings, she faced many hard trials and heartbreaking losses with courage and humility. Pauline was sustained by her unshakable, steadfast faith in God. Her daily prayers and reading of scripture always gave her comfort and guidance through all of life’s ups and downs. She has now finally come forth from the shadow of this world and into the light. She has journeyed into it with the help of the many who loved her; entering singing and dancing with praise into the grace of the Lord.

She is survived by her two daughters Leesa Guay Timpson of Milton and Denise Clough of Island Pond; her grandchildren: Travis Perry and his wife, Joanne, of Danville, Angela Payeur and her husband, Matt, of Danville, William Monfette of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Jessica Monfette of Irasburg, Jeffrey Monfette and his wife, Moriah, of Jay, Eric Loiacono of Burlington, and Ian Clough of Island Pond; her daughters-in-law Gayle Perry of Danville, and Debra Monfette of Island Pond; her nieces and nephews, who were very important to her: Janice Fournier and her husband, Joseph, and Gordon and Becky Lefebvre, all of Island Pond, Bradley Reynolds of Newport, Jean and Micheline LaBounty of Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada, Colette and Denis Letourneau, and Claude LaBounty of Saint-Charles-de-Bellechasse, Quebec, Canada; and her six great-grandchildren: Tieghan, Kaitlin, Logan, Alyssa, Chase, and Jackston.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph Elliott and Rose Anne (Labounty) Elliott; all of her siblings: Wilfred, Arthur, Henry, and Irene Elliott, Denise Reynolds, Mary Maroney, Lillian Lefebvre, and Marion Carliss; her husband, Gerry Guay; her sons Richard Perry and Philippe Guay; her second husband, Carrol Storey; her son-in-law Clifford Timpson; and her great friend and organ accompanist Theresa Goulet.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, in Island Pond where a Mass will be held with the Father Rijo Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Island Pond.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855. They were wonderful in caring for Pauline in her final days. As she was a decades-long supporter of St. Joseph’s Indian School, (a Lakota Indian mission school), consider donating to this organization as well 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57325.

Alfred Leo Duquette

Alfred Leo Duquette, longtime resident of both Springfield and Charleston, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a short battle with cancer.

Al was born and raised in Springfield on June 4, 1940, the son of Leo and Eva Duquette. As an adult, Al spent many years in the machine tool industry in Springfield, working in such well known industries as Jones and Lampson and Fellows Gear Shaper.

He later moved north, settling in Charleston, where he married Janet (Bowen) and worked at Tivoly, Inc., in Derby Line. Al spent ten years working at Tivoly then retired.

After retirement Al and Janet spent many years creating and selling wooden crafts at their business, A and J Woodcrafts. Their creations live on all across the U.S. and Canada as treasures of their owners.

Al also loved to hunt and to be in the woods. He hunted with family both in Vermont and in the West. He harvested many trophies, some of which are recognized by the Vermont Big Game and Trophy Club. Al and Janet spent many years restoring antique cars and trucks and were longtime members of the Vermont chapter of the Cars of Yesteryear. Their cars and pickup won numerous trophies at shows across Vermont.

Al was predeceased by his father, Leo Duquette; his mother, Eva Duquette; his brother George Duquette; and his sisters Anna Egan and Marie Weldon.

He is survived by his loving wife and life partner, Janet; his brothers: Raymond Duquette of Springfield, Wayne Duquette of Springfield, Roger Duquette of Springfield, and David Duquette of Chester; his sisters: Leona Blodgett of Englewood, Florida, Lena Stocker of Springfield, Helen Berguin of Hayesville, North Carolina, Eileen Duquette of Springfield, Linda Usle of Springfield, Sandra Holt of Springfield, and Nancy Duquette of Springfield; his children: Juanita Frizzell and her husband, Bruce, of Randolph, Robert Duquette and his partner, Jen, of Northfield, and Wanda Clement and her husband, Jon, of Orlando, Florida; Janet’s children: Diane Whipple and her husband, Dan, of Charleston, Gary Bowen and his partner, Danielle, of Charleston, and Emily Blake and her husband, Kevin, of Windham, Maine; and his many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Al was greatly loved and will be missed. Graveside services will be held in Charleston at the discretion of the family.

Any donations can be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Oncology Department, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Jason Arkin

Jason Arkin, Newport native, died on Thursday, August 27, at the family cottage on the Bluffs.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Maxine (Smith) Arkin; and their sons Keith and Alan of Connecticut.

He was predeceased by his son Bruce; and his sister Judy Arkin Richardson.

He was the son of Abraham and Katherine (Kitty) Arkin, who owned a shoe store on Main Street in Newport.

He graduated from Newport High School in 1950, and then Boston University in 1954. After college, he enlisted in the army and served during the Korean Conflict.

He was a photographer par excellence and a restaurant and kitchen equipment salesman in Connecticut. After his retirement, he did substitute teaching, which he enjoyed very much, as did his students, who nicknamed him “the Arkinator.”

He and his wife retired to Venice, Florida, and spent every summer at his beloved Lake Memphremagog.

Music was at the center of who he was. He loved to play his trumpet and was an active member of the Newport City Band since his high school days. He established his own band in Florida, which entertained at various nursing homes, and at age 88 he was learning to play the tenor saxophone. He also played tennis three days a week, and was once ranked number six in the state of Vermont.

Jason was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Newport, the Jewish War Veterans of Florida, and the Jewish Congregation of Venice, where he was a member of the choir.

Many will miss his sense of humor and his strong and pleasant manner. “He made a joyful noise unto the Lord.”

Funeral arrangements will be private. Please make any donations to the Newport Area Concert Band, care of Judy Hurd, 785 Tetreault Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857.

