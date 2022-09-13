Obituaries 9.14.22

David R. Jardine

David R. Jardine, 83, of Lyndonville, died peacefully at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on September 4, 2022.

On March 24, 1939, David was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Dr. Ralph R. Jardine and Virginia (Walsh) Jardine. Later that year, the family settled in Lyndonville. It was here that David grew up, graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1957.

Many who knew David admired his sense of humor, intelligence and quick wit, but might be surprised to know that he was also a gifted artist. At Lyndon, teachers would proclaim to his family that he was the best art student they ever had the pleasure to teach.

Following high school, David studied at Amherst College before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1962, where he devoted five years of service to his country.

David eventually settled back in his hometown of Lyndonville where he met the love of his life, Posie (Rosemary) Elwood. They were married on April 28, 1973. He worked as a senior system’s analyst for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company for over 20 years. Following the company’s closure in 1993, David and Rosemary moved south, eventually settling in Tunnel Hill, Georgia, where they remained until retirement. In 2017 the couple returned home to Lyndonville to be closer to their family.

Although he spent over 20 years in Georgia, the Northeast Kingdom never left his heart. He actively kept his nose in Vermont politics, occasionally sending in letters to the editor to The Caledonian-Record, which would often elicit much praise upon his return visits.

David loved his summers at the family camp on Shadow Lake in Glover, or feeding the ducks while vacationing on Lake Willoughby. His love of swing music from the ’30s gave him much pleasure throughout life, especially as the limits of aging slowed him down. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting, but even more, the time spent with his friends at hunting camp.

He was a lifelong and avid fan of Boston’s professional sports teams, and also loved coaching or cheering on his sons’ teams and watching his son Steve race stock cars at Riverside Speedway. During his years in the south, he developed a passion for NASCAR and SEC football, loyally rooting for his Georgia Bulldogs, who, he would likely enjoy reminding his friends, were reigning National Champions at the time of his passing, letting him go out on top.

He was very social and made lifelong friends at Tiki bars, Elks clubs, VFWs, and American Legions from Orleans to Chattanooga, Tennessee, Vero Beach, Florida, and many places in between. In his retirement he loved vacationing with his family and friends in Vero Beach, where he was the self-appointed Grand Poobah of the “99 Club.”

David is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Rosemary “Posie” (Elwood) Jardine of Lyndonville; by his two children, Stephen R. Jardine and his wife, Tonja, of Lyndonville, and Glen D. Jardine and wife, Mary, of Sheffield; by his five grandchildren; by his sister Peggy and her husband, George Loriot, of Newport, and his brother James G. Jardine and partner, Janice Powers, of Sutton.

A private graveside service will be held at Lyndon Center Cemetery.

Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life on Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Lyndonville VFW.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David’s name to H.O.P.E., 136 Church Street, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851.

Charles P. Davignon

Father Charles P. Davignon, 91, died on September 7, 2022, in Derby Line. He was born on November 5, 1930, one of Leo and Nellie Mae (Pudvah) Davignon’s nine children, in Albany.

When he was still very young and living on the family farm in Brownington, he went to school there and completed high school in Bloomfield, Connecticut, and then went to two years of college. Following that came two years of philosophy studies at the Seminaire de Philosophie in Montreal, Quebec, and four years of theological studies at the Grand Seminaire de Montreal. Bishop Edward F. Ryan, fifth bishop of Burlington, ordained Father Davignon in 1956 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington. He celebrated his first Mass at St. Theresa’s Church in Orleans.

Since his ordination, Father Davignon has served as parish priest, a Catholic high school principal, a Mary Knoll Mission Associate in South America, a communications director for the Diocese, chaplain to the Sisters of Mercy, and a director of justice and peace. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in education from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.

Fluent in Spanish and French, Father Davignon taught English as a second language and was director of a Catholic radio and television station in the Altiplano of the Andres, 12,500 feet above sea level. Father Davignon served under six different Bishops in Vermont and has said Mass in all the area Catholic churches at one time or another, including being priest in residence at Michaud Manor for several years after his retirement.

He enjoyed traveling, visits back to the farm, was an avid reader, going to the family cottages on Seymour and Lake Parker and getting together with priest friends for lunch or dinner.

Father Davignon is survived by his brother Francis, his brother Ernest and his wife, Cecile, and by his sisters: Elizabeth Denning, Lorita Hogan, Anita Cook, and Kathleen Duffy, and also by 22 nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and -nephews, and his very good friend, retired Bishop John Leibrecht of Springfield, Missouri.

He was predeceased by his brothers Raymond and Ralph.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 13, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Bishop Christopher Coyne.

Internment will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Barton alongside many members of his family at the convenience of his relatives who survive him.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jason Farrer

Jason Farrer, 89, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, known to most as John Farrer, died in Winter Park, Florida, on September 3, 2022. He was born on November 11, 1932, in Pontefract, United Kingdom, to Philip Augustine and Gwendoline Annie (Wormald) Farrer. On November 18, 1978, he married Gail (Piszor) Farrer, who survives him.

After studying at Oxford, he was a professional tennis player. He worked briefly on the West End in the theater, and then traveled the world extensively as an airline steward and head of dining services for various airlines.

After retiring from the airline industry, he began a second career as an extra and actor in television and film, working extensively in the New York City area. (He often portrayed a priest, including a speaking role in the 2006 film, The Departed.)

He enjoyed reading murder mysteries, attending classical music concerts (his daughter JoAnna and son-in-law Darryl are violinists in the New Jersey Symphony), watching Manchester United games, exploring history, and traveling. He was a member of the Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Musicians.

He is survived by his wife, Gail Farrer, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, and Brownington Center, as well as by his six children; five children from his previous marriage to Bronwen Jenkins: Catherine Farrer and Daniel Kilty, Jane Farrer, Victoria Farrer and Robert Greig Ramsay, Penelope Farrer, and David Christian Farrer; and his child with Gail Farrer, JoAnna Farrer and Darryl Kubian. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Philip and Gwendoline Farrer.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, with Reverend Christine Mosley officiating. Friends may call from noon on Wednesday, September 14, at the funeral home until the hour of the funeral.

Interment will follow in Brownington Center Cemetery.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory can be made to the Manhattan School of Music, Precollege Scholarship Fund.