Obituaries 8.4.2021

Stanley Edward Davis

After a long courageous battle with multiple medical problems at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, on July 29, 2021, with his wife of 58 years and daughters by his side, Stanley Edward Davis, 78, of Derby, left this earth.

He will be remembered by his bright smile and ability to find humor in most things and his contagious laugh. He loved to visit with people and would strike up a conversation with anyone he met. He was genuinely interested in what they had to say.

He and his wife enjoyed vacations in the New England states, Mexico, California, Florida, Jamaica, Canadian Provinces, and others.

A lover of music who was blessed with a beautiful voice, Stan played bass guitar and sang with the then well-known ’60s band, the Villagers. In recent years, his ’49 Ford truck was his passion and he spent countless hours altering and improving it. As a member of the Cars of Yesteryear, he participated in many car shows where he received several awards.

A master electrician by trade, he was gifted with a brilliant mind and creative imagination that allowed him to skillfully repair and build most things. He was a perfectionist and never did anything part way.

He loved his home, family, and special poodle Gorgie. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Beverly; daughters: Deanna Gonyaw of Barton, and Tracy Davis Pierce and son-in-law, Carl Leroux of Barton; grandchildren: Zack Gilfillan and wife Amber, Elizabeth Gonyaw, Ally Gilfillan and fiancé, Jeremy Degreenia, and Kristen Pierce; great-grandchildren: Arabella, Wylder, Orra Raine, and Kallie and Trinity; in-laws Betty Garland, Jackie and David Gray, and Jim and Helen White; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Lillian Davis; infant brother Edward; in-laws Ora and Geneva White; and brother-in-law Ormond Garland.

At his request there will be no services. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be announced.

Robert Cray

Robert “Bob” Cray, of Newfane, died peacefully on July 26, 2021.

He was born November 29, 1950, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the youngest child of Mildred (Lovell) and Howard Cray.

Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nadine; children: Randy and Kristina Patten, of Fort Myers, Florida, retired warrant officer, United States Navy, Jason and Christina Cray, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Andrea and Jason Gilpatrick, of Front Branch, Indiana; grandchildren: Bradley Patten, Amber Patten, Katlynn and Erik Tomlinson, Ian Cray, Elisa Moreno, and Nadia Moreno; great-grandchildren, Levi and Braden Patten, Cole Patten, and Keegan Tomlinson; sisters: Ellen Williams, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Norma Klepacki of Idaho. He is predeceased by his parents; sisters Jeanette Allen and Susanne Osmond; and his brothers Billy and Richard Cray.

Bob loved the outdoors. Bob was passionate about wildlife and preservation of natural habitats. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, most of all deer hunting. Bob had a special bond with wildlife. Deer, wild turkeys, and bears came into the yard to graze on special treats he put out for them daily. Bob and Nadine enjoyed watching the wildlife, sitting on the porch in the morning with a cup of coffee. Bob loved to share his expertise and knowledge with anyone. He passed his love for outdoors along to his children, grandchildren, and many friends. Bob supported wounded and disabled military veterans, inviting them to come hunt in Ohio with him.

Bob never met a stranger he couldn’t strike up a conversation with, starting in childhood. If one went to an outdoors event with Bob, they could expect to be there for hours. He found commonality with anyone he met. Bob was a giver. He would help anyone, even a small gesture of a cup of coffee and conversation. He will truly be missed.

Special thanks to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care and staff for their exceptional and compassionate care for Bob during his last days on earth. In honor of Bob, donations can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project: www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

William C. Harm

William C. Harm, 78, of Lowell, died on July 27, 2021.

He was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on December 23, 1942, to Marie Belle and Charles R. Harm.

Bill was a self-employed carpenter and contractor for 35 years. Most recently he worked for Big Lots in Morrisville and was the Animal Control Officer for the town of Irasburg for many years.

Bill was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an active member of the Barnegat Bay Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for many years. His passion was decoy carving and wood crafting. Bill was a highly skilled working duck decoy carver and his decoys have traveled throughout the U.S.

Bill was devoted to waterdogs and gundogs. He also had a herd of pet dairy cows for over 20 years.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marie; his children: Dawn, Billy, and Janene; and his grandchildren: Brandon, Matthew, and Makayla; his brother Peter; and his loyal labs Silas, Echo, and Virgil.

He was predeceased by his mother, Marie Belle Harm; and his father, Charles R. Harm.

At his request there will be no services.

Should friends desire, contributions in Bill’s memory can be made to the McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, Vermont 05446, or to your favorite animal shelter, rescue, or organization.

Mary Esther Roy

Mary Esther Roy, aged 65, died peacefully with her family by her side, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina.

Mary was born November 21, 1954, in Montpelier. In 1960, the Round family moved to Newport, and Mary and her brothers grew up on the shores of Lake Memphremagog. Mary graduated from North Country Union High School in 1972. She attended the University of Oregon before transferring to the University of Vermont, graduating with a degree in botany. In 1979, she married Michael Roy of Newport, then living in Mississauga, Ontario, before settling in Florence, Kentucky, in 1987. While being a devoted mother, she would go on to obtain her master’s degree in library sciences from the University of Kentucky and pursue a successful career as a librarian at several local public libraries and schools.

In 2006, Mary and Michael returned to Vermont for a few years before retiring and moving to Durham, North Carolina, in 2016, settling in the Creekside community. Mary stayed busy. She served as the neighborhood ambassador and participated in game nights, coffee with the latte-ladies, and the book club. She played Mahjong, loved Jeopardy, and was an avid trivia fan. Mary always looked forward to the Sunday paper, completing the crossword puzzle (in ink). Weekends were spent enjoying long bicycle rides and hikes with Michael and friends. And most days, Mary could be found in her quilting room, immersed in projects for hours and hours. It was her happy place.

For those who knew her, Mary was funny and witty — a friend to all. She was the ultimate navigator on road trips and would provide sage advice when planting flowers, trees, and bushes. She loved being a “Mimi” to her three grandchildren and would spend hours playing, watching soccer and baseball games, or simply holding their hands on a walk.

Mary is survived by her husband, Michael Roy; children: Adam Roy (Jhena) and Elizabeth Roy; grandchildren: Layla, Hunter, and Nolan; brothers: William Round (Sarah), David Round, Robert Round (Linda), and John Round (Laurie); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Round; her mother, Vera Round; and her nephews Jason and Brian.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, at 11 a.m. at the Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Donations in Mary’s name may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/mary-roys-books-for-dailey-memorial-library, a Go Fund Me page raising money for the Dailey Memorial Library in Derby.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Kay VanSant

Kay VanSant, born Kathleen Elizabeth Tate, died peacefully at the age of 90 on Thursday, July 29, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital with her family at her side.

Kay, born in Greensboro on January 31, 1931, was the second of seven daughters of Almont and Jennie Tate. She had to wait her turn, as the doctor was busy with another birth at the farm down the road. She and her sisters worked hard on the farm because it was expected. It was not the easiest life, but Mama and Daddy loved and gave a good start in life to their girls.

Kay graduated in 1949 from Greensboro High School, the only girl in a class of five. She married Lawrence White of Greensboro in 1950. Kay and Larry lived in Glover and raised very happy kids there.

Kay was always ready to serve her community. Whether baking for a church or fire department meal (her baked goods were legendary), painting walls in the new school addition, or helping at any community function, Kay was there.

Kay worked with her mother doing baking and housekeeping for the Freeman family in Greensboro. She also worked for the UVM extension service as a nutritional aid to families in the NEK. She also cooked hot lunches at Glover school and was part of the first cooking team at the new Lake Region Union High School.

Kay was an awesome and loving Mom. She grew huge gardens and canned more than enough for winter. Her family never, ever went hungry. From winter snowmobile treks to summer picnics, she knew how to have fun and her family meant the world to her.

On September 11, 1981, Kay married Jim VanSant after a boat ride to an island on Golden Pond in New Hampshire. Their wedding cake was a cupcake washed down with sparkling cider. Deer hunting took Kay and Jim to Pennsylvania and New York, where many friends were made, and she even shot her first and only deer. In the early 1980s, Kay and Jim bought their own slice of heaven on Willoughby Lake. They built a happy home with a little waterfall, gorgeous flower and rock gardens, birdhouses and hummingbirds galore, and more than enough food, fun, and love to share with their grandchildren. Many fun Christmas lasagna dinners were enjoyed in that house.

She loved Jim’s daughters and enjoyed Christmas Eve get-togethers in New Hampshire, antiquing and shopping in New York and Pennsylvania, as well as their visits to Willoughby Lake.

Her legendary baking became more famous when she worked as the pastry chef at the Willoughvale Inn. Delicious pastries and incredible cakes, pies and cheesecakes came from her hands. She also worked for a couple who became dear friends, cleaning at the White Cap cottages on the lakeshore.

In 2006, Kay and Jim moved to Lyndonville for a simpler life. She was Jim’s devoted caretaker as he suffered the ravages of Alzheimer’s and supported him until the day he died at his nursing home. Her ashes will rest with Jim’s in a beautiful spot overlooking Willoughby Lake.

Now is her time to rest, her children’s beautiful mom. She gave all the love she had to her family and now it’s time she rest in the arms of her loving God and savior. May she rest well until her family sees her again.

Kay is survived by her children: Lawrie Easterbrooks and husband, Robert, of Lyndonville, Edward White and wife, Maggie, of Bethel, Maine, Vickie Poginy and husband, Denis, of Glover, Brent White and wife, Beverly, of Stowe; stepdaughters: Debbie Harvey and husband, Michael, of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Vicki VanSant of Somerville, Massachusetts. She also leaves behind her loving sisters: Genevieve Tate-Jewett of Greenville, North Carolina, Gail Dansereau-Sousa of Rindge, New Hampshire, and Carlotta Tate of The Villages, Florida.

She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, one step-grandson, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Kay was predeceased by her parents; her sisters: Charlotte, Ruth and Joyce; her husband, Jim; her first husband, Larry; and grandsons: Andrew Easterbrooks and Richard Poginy.

Services will be held at a date to be determined by the family. Notifications will go out via Facebook and Facebook Messenger when determined.

Arthur J. Verge III

Arthur J. Verge III, 60, died on August 2, 2021, in Randolph, New Jersey.

A Westfield native, Arthur lived in New Jersey for most of his life where he ran his business, Kut-Rite Upholstery, for over 30 years. He recently fulfilled his dream of moving back to his childhood home in Westfield.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Verge Jr., and his first wife, Ann Verge, née Burd.

Arthur is survived by his spouse, Christine Buttafuoco; mother, Violette Verge; daughters: Caitlin Verge, and Kristen Verge and her husband, Joseph O’Brien-Applegate. He is also survived by his step-daughters: Tiana Klein and her husband, Adam Klein, and Dayne, Dena, and Dara Buttafuoco; and his step-son Joseph Buttafuoco.

Arthur is also survived by a large extended family in Vermont, including his aunts Germaine Beldon and Muriel Flood; and his cousin Raymond Verge and his wife, Linda.

A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Troy on Saturday, August 7, at 11 a.m. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.