Obituaries 8.28.19

Terrance “Terry” P. Tice

Terrance “Terry” P. Tice, 72, of Holland died peacefully, surrounded by family on August 23, 2019, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Terry was born on January 6, 1947, in Newport. He lived most of his life in Holland, where he was a dairy farmer for 28 years. Later, he worked as the road commissioner for the town of Holland, and then the road foreman for the town of Derby.

Terry always lent a helping hand and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling. In recent years, he was best known for regulating the speed on the back roads of Holland and Derby, thus earning his nickname, Turbo.

Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorraine (Stoddard) Tice; his sons and daughters-in-law Paul and Carolyn Tice of Newport, and Mark and Lee Tice of Dummerston; his grandsons Justin and Ryan Tice; his step-grandsons Anthony and Vincent Secreto; his sisters: Nancy Pelletier and her husband, John, Gloria Willis, Sally Tice, Debra Shepard and her husband, Craig, and Lorraine Griffin and her husband, Randy; his sisters-in-law Marion Tice and Patricia Stoddard; his aunt Joan Tice; his uncle Earl Tice; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Anna (Lucas) and Maurice Tice Sr.; his brother Maurice Tice Jr.; his sister and brother-in-law, Diana and Albert Kinney; and his brothers-in-law Neil Willis and Roger Stoddard.

In honor of Terry’s request, a private memorial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary E. Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

David Forrest Regan

David Forrest Regan of Newport, died on August 20, 2019.

David was born on August 4, 1938, in Newport to Leon Albert Regan and Bertha Leona (Brown) Regan. He attended Newport High School and graduated in 1956. In 1960 he graduated from Lyndon State teacher’s college and taught in Morgan and East Topsham, and also in Cornish, New Hampshire.

David was a member of the Vermont Army National Guard serving in Lyndonville, Newport, and Bradford. He worked for the state of Vermont until his retirement.

He was predeceased by his sister Judy (Regan) Goad in 1992.

He is survived by his daughter Debbie (Regan) Manning and her husband, Doug, of Lowell; his brother-in-law Frank Goad and wife, Nancy, of Newport Center; his three nieces: Andrea and Dennis Myrick of Derby, Susan Flynn and friend, David Douglass of Newport, and Lori and Dale Tabor of Jay; numerous great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; as well as cousins.

He loved listening to his radio, jazz music, the Red Sox, following local and national politics/events, traveling to the ocean in Maine and surrounding areas like Montreal, the White Mountains/Jay Peak, and following his great nephews’ sports events.

A thank-you for quality care goes to Dr. Disanto and her nurse Brook Simoneau, Steve and Janice Lawson, RCT drivers, the Vermont Agency for the Blind, Abby Prevost, Matt Page, and Bel-Aire.

A family graveside memorial will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Newport Center.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ralph Edward Paradis

Ralph Edward Paradis, 72, of Barton died at home surrounded by his family on August 12, 2019.

He was born on February 11, 1947, in Brattleboro to Camille Joseph and Mary Margret (Wright) Paradis.

Ralph grew up in East Dover. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He married Shirley Ann Holland and had a son Nathan Edward. He worked at local ski mountains, Haystack and Mt. Snow, on maintenance. He owned and operated a logging and excavating business for 35-plus years, among other businesses. He also built many homes with his son Nathan.

Ralph enjoyed building ponds, landscaping, and building stonewalls. He “retired” and moved to northeastern Vermont, buying property on Crystal Lake in Barton and a farm in Derby. He and Nathan continued to build homes and do excavating and had many other business ventures.

Ralph is survived by his son Nathan and his wife, Amanda; his grandchildren of Westfield; his sisters Helen Cole of Newfane and Marilyn and her husband, Hal Fuller, of East Dover; his brother John and his wife, Andrea Paradis, of Florida; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by both his father and mother.

Per Ralph’s wishes there will be no services held.

Jerry Eugene Long

Jerry Eugene Long died peacefully on June 21, 2019, in Newport, with his beloved wife, Rever Kennedy-Long, at his side.

Jerry was born in Goshen, Indiana, to William and Hazel Long. He served in the U.S. Army and received a master of business and administration at Indiana University. Jerry had a generous, loving heart, an artist’s soul, and loved the thrill of a new adventure. He will be remembered for his boundless energy, his heart-felt poems, beautiful photographs, and many fond memories raising his children with his first wife, Nancy Long, in Marblehead.

His creative mind allowed him to embrace all the possibilities that life offered. His gift as a college professor of international business brought him to colleges in Massachusetts, Michigan, England, Switzerland, and Hawaii. Jerry loved living with Rever in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and considered himself a happy and lucky man when his love married him on a summer day on a boat on Lake Memphremagog with family and friends.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rever; his children: Dr. David Long, Diane Oxton and her husband, David, MaryBeth Stemp and her husband, Jason, and Janet LaMonica and her husband, Philip; his grandchildren: Michael Oxton and his wife, Samantha, Timothy Oxton, and Hadden and Nathaniel Stemp; his great-grandson, Benjamin Oxton; his brother William Long and his wife, Lucille; his sister Eleanor Fargo; many nieces and nephews; and his kind friend, Grace Palmer.

He was predeceased by his brother John Long.

A private interment service was held in Goshen, Indiana, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date in Newport.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, attention office of development at 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Charles Isadore Doyon

Charles Isadore Doyon died on August 13, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center hospital after a lengthy illness.

Charlie was born on June 9, 1952, in Barton to Nelson and Alberta Doyon.

Charlie was a graduate of Lake Region Union High School in 1971.

He enjoyed motorcycles and going to the dog track with his nephew Nathan. Charlie worked with his brother doing construction and painting in Florida.

Charlie is survived by his siblings, nieces, and nephews. Elizabeth Doyon of Brownington, Omer Doyon, who took care of him during his sickness, Margaret and Andre Monette of Brownington; his special nieces and nephews: Katie Doyon of St. Johnsbury, Adrian Monette of Yaphank, New York, Michelle Doyon of Ducksbury, Adam and Marissa Monette of St. Albans, and his special nephew Nathan and Nina Doyon of Woodbury.

He was predeceased by his parents, Nelson Doyon in 1996 and Alberta Doyon in 2004.

A private service will be held later this fall.

Rita B. Chaffee

Rita B. Chaffee of Manchester, New Hampshire, died with her loving family surrounding her on Friday, August 23, 2019.

She was born in Newport to Charles and Grace Goodenough on January 6, 1930, on the Coffin Farm, where the Newport Hospital now stands.

Rita had lived in Morgan; Lowell, Massachusetts; Hartford, Connecticut; and Manchester, New Hampshire.

She was employed by Ethan Allen in Orleans; Handbag Outlet in Manchester, New Hampshire; and Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Rita married Edward E. Chaffee on July 19, 1956. Rita and Edward were parents to four children.

Rita is survived by her daughters: Sonia Lund and her husband, David Lund, Lynne Hare and her former husband, Rudi Hare, and Heather Bollet and her husband, Keith Bollet; her son Scott B. Chaffee; her grandchildren and their significant others: Beth Labrecque and Geoff Campbell, Brittany Labrecque and Jason DiCicco, Michaela Goodenough and Matt Ridenour, and Christian Hare; and her great-grandchildren Logan Ridenour and Micah DiCicco. Rita is also survived by her brothers Glayde Goodenough Sr. and Clifton Goodenough; and nieces and nephews.

Rita was predeceased by her loving husband and father of her children, Edward E. Chaffee; her sister Vesta; and her brothers, Wells, Kenneth, and Charles.

Rita loved her family and all their family gatherings. She loved country music, reading, history, especially Old West gold rush history, traveling to California, and cooking shows, especially “Chopped.”

Should family and friends wish, they may make contributions to Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Alzheimer’s Association.

A graveside service will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m., followed by a lunch reception at the American Legion.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.